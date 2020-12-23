Global Astaxanthin Market Report 2020 with Profiles of 58 Companies & Industry Guide Containing Contact Details for 69 Companies

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Astaxanthin Market - Sources, Technologies and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Astaxanthin market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volume consumption in metric tons, market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through to 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y growth for 2019-2020.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on astaxanthin demand is expected to differ in intensity depending on their end-use application and region. Sharpest declines would be expected in astaxanthin for dietary supplements, cosmetics and aqua feed sectors. Demand for astaxanthin in poultry feed and food & beverages, although less than the normal growth, is expected to be somewhat better compared to other applications.

Volume consumption of Astaxanthin in Asia-Pacific is slated to post the fastest corresponding period CAGR and reach a projected 90 metric tons by 2026. Impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for astaxanthin across the globe is forecast to decline in 2020, with North America being hit hardest by the pandemic registering a negative YOY growth of 9.7%, followed by South America, Japan and Asia-Pacific in 2020 compared to 2019.



Research Findings & Coverage

The global Astaxanthin market is explored in this report with respect to key types (based on raw material source) and major end-use applications

The study extensively analyzes each type and end-use application by key country for all major regions globally

H. pluvialis Microalgae Astaxanthin Safety in Food Supplements Reaffirmed by the European Food Safety Authority

Food and Beverages Get Supercharged with Algae Astaxanthin

Natural Astaxanthin's High Cost an Impediment to its Growth in the Aqua Feed Industry

Synthetic Astaxanthin Supplements Raise Concerns for Natural Astaxanthin Manufacturers

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 58

The industry guide includes the contact details for 69 companies

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for the key types of Astaxanthin (based on raw materials) including:

Synthetic

Haematococcus pluvialis Microalgae

Paracoccus carotinifaciens Bacteria

Major application areas of Astaxanthin analyzed in this study comprise the following:

Nutraceuticals

Aqua & Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Geographic Coverage



Synthetic Astaxanthin

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and ) South America ( Chile , Peru and Rest of South America )

( , and Rest of ) Europe ( Norway , The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe )

( , The and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Australia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and Rest of ) Rest of World

Haematococcus Pluvialis Microalgae

North America ( United States and Canada )

( and ) South America

Europe

Japan

Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan )

(excluding ) Rest of World

Paracoccus Carotinifaciens Bacteria

North America

Europe

Japan

Chile

KEY BUSINESS TRENDS

Cyanotech Introduces BioAstin Water Dispersible Astaxanthin Powder

Lubrizol Life Science Health Introduces Astaxanthin Microcapsules Microencapsulated with Spirulina

Solabia Group Integrates Algatech's Microalgae-Derived Nutrients Portfolio

Stratum Nutrition to Distribute Atacama Bio Natural Products' NatAxtin Astaxanthin in North America

Valensa Granted a New Patent for Hyaluronic Acid and Astaxanthin Joint-Health Ingredients

BGG Expands its Astaxanthin Capacity

NextFerm and Soft Gel Technologies Join Hands to Commercialize Phaffia Yeast Astaxanthin for Supplements

BGG Releases Peer-Reviewed Publication on Astaxanthin

NextFerm Files Patent for Astaxanthin-Producing Yeast Strains

BGG Publishes Two Recent Human Clinical Trials on AstaZine as the Astaxanthin Category Leader for Brain Health

Pond Naturals and Toronto Wolfpack Inks Pact for Astaxanthin Sports and Wellness Products

PT Evergen Resources Inaugurates First Astaxanthin Facility in Indonesia

Valensa Develops New Water-dispersible Natural Astaxanthin Powder

Solabia Group Acquires Algatech

AlgaTechnologies Ltd Unveils AstaPure EyeQ, a Microalgae-based Extract

Pond Naturals Launches X10: Astaxanthin Oil for Pet Health

Pond Technologies Acquires Regenurex

BGG and Affiliates Launch New Astaxanthin Water Dispersible Emulsion

Pond Technologies Commences Construction of Commercial-scale Astaxanthin Facility at Markham, Canada

NextFerm and Mascoma Collaborate to Produce New Yeast

Israeli biotech startup, NextFerm Technologies, to commercialize Phaffia based Astaxanthin

BGG and Solix Algredients Merged their Algae Ingredients Operations

Algatechnologies Invests in New Zealand based Astaxanthin Producer Supreme Health

based Astaxanthin Producer Supreme Health AstaReal's Natural Astaxanthin for Sports Nutrition Market Exhibited at Vitafoods Europe 2018

Algatech and Sphera Join Forces to Develop Innovative Functional Ingredient Formats

Algalif Expands into Asia-Pacific Market and Introduces Astaxanthin Finished Products

Subitec Ships Photobioreactor System to Soka University in Japan

in AlgaeHealth's AstaZine Natural Astaxanthin Tested 100% Glyphosate-Free to Extreme Level of Detection

Nutrex Hawaii's BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin and MD FormulasT Verified by IGENT

Cardax and HECL Form ZanthoSyn Distribution Pact for China

KnipBio MealT, Premium Aquafeed Ingredient Developed by KnipBio

Non-GMO Accreditation for Algalif's Astalif 5% and 10% Oleoresin Products

COMPANY PROFILES

Synthetic Astaxanthin

Basf Se ( Germany )

) Divis Laboratories Limited ( India )

) Royal Dsm Nv ( The Netherlands )

) Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Zhejiang Nhu Co. Ltd. ( China )

Natural Source Astaxanthin

Haematococcus Pluvialis Microalgae Astaxanthin Manufacturers

Algae to Omega Holdings Inc ( United States )

) Algaetech International Sdn Bhd ( Malaysia )

) Algalif Iceland Ehf ( Iceland )

) Algamo Ltd. ( Czech Republic )

) Algatechnologies Ltd. ( Israel )

) Alvita Corporation ( Japan )

) Andexs Biotechnology Srl ( Peru )

) Astamaz Nz Ltd ( New Zealand )

) Atacama Bio Natural Products Sa ( Chile )

) Bdi-Biolife Science GmbH ( Germany )

) Beijing Gingko Group (Bgg) ( China )

) Algae Health Sciences, Inc. ( United States )

) Solix Algredients, Inc. ( United States )

) Biogenic Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Mc Biotech Sdn. Bhd. ( Brunei )

) Bluebiotech Int. GmbH ( Germany )

) Cyanotech Corporation ( United States )

) E.I.D Parry ( India ) Ltd. ( India )

) Ltd. ( ) Alimtec Sa ( Chile )

) Valensa International (U. S. Nutraceuticals LLC) ( United States )

) Fenchem Biotek Ltd. ( China )

) Fuji Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Astareal Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Astareal Ab ( Sweden )

) Astareal, Inc. ( United States )

) Garden State Bioenterprises LLC (Gs Bioe) ( United States )

) Heliae Development LLC ( United States )

) India Glycols Limited ( India )

) Inner Mongolia Ever Brilliance Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (Keb) ( China )

) Innobio Ltd ( China )

) Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin Inc. ( China )

) Mbd Industries Limited ( Australia )

) Piveg, Inc. ( United States )

) Pond Technologies Inc. ( Canada )

) Pt Evergen Resources ( Indonesia )

) Sea & Sun Organic GmbH ( Germany )

) Shandong Wefirst Biotechnology Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Supreme Health New Zealand Limited ( New Zealand )

) Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Yunnan Alphy Biotech Co. Ltd. ( China )

Cultivation Technology, Extraction and Other Services Providers

Algaebiotech ( The Netherlands )

) Algaecan Biotech Ltd. ( Canada )

) Evodos Bv ( The Netherlands )

) Fraunhofer Institute for Interfacial Engineering and Biotechnology (Igb) ( Germany )

) Originclear, Inc. ( United States )

) Olas - All Things Algae, LLC ( United States )

) Pharmalink Extracts Ltd ( New Zealand )

) Phasex Corporation ( United States )

) Radient Inc. ( Canada )

) Subitec GmbH ( Germany )

) Thar Process, Inc. ( United States )

) Other Natural Astaxanthin Manufacturers

Eneos Corporation ( Japan )

) Nextferm Technologies Ltd ( Israel )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/af20wx



