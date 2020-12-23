Global Astaxanthin Market Report 2020 with Profiles of 58 Companies & Industry Guide Containing Contact Details for 69 Companies

News provided by

Research and Markets

Dec 23, 2020, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Astaxanthin Market - Sources, Technologies and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Astaxanthin market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volume consumption in metric tons, market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through to 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y growth for 2019-2020.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on astaxanthin demand is expected to differ in intensity depending on their end-use application and region. Sharpest declines would be expected in astaxanthin for dietary supplements, cosmetics and aqua feed sectors. Demand for astaxanthin in poultry feed and food & beverages, although less than the normal growth, is expected to be somewhat better compared to other applications.

Volume consumption of Astaxanthin in Asia-Pacific is slated to post the fastest corresponding period CAGR and reach a projected 90 metric tons by 2026. Impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for astaxanthin across the globe is forecast to decline in 2020, with North America being hit hardest by the pandemic registering a negative YOY growth of 9.7%, followed by South America, Japan and Asia-Pacific in 2020 compared to 2019.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • The global Astaxanthin market is explored in this report with respect to key types (based on raw material source) and major end-use applications
  • The study extensively analyzes each type and end-use application by key country for all major regions globally
  • H. pluvialis Microalgae Astaxanthin Safety in Food Supplements Reaffirmed by the European Food Safety Authority
  • Food and Beverages Get Supercharged with Algae Astaxanthin
  • Natural Astaxanthin's High Cost an Impediment to its Growth in the Aqua Feed Industry
  • Synthetic Astaxanthin Supplements Raise Concerns for Natural Astaxanthin Manufacturers
  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
  • Major companies profiled - 58
  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 69 companies

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for the key types of Astaxanthin (based on raw materials) including:

  • Synthetic
  • Haematococcus pluvialis Microalgae
  • Paracoccus carotinifaciens Bacteria

Major application areas of Astaxanthin analyzed in this study comprise the following:

  • Nutraceuticals
  • Aqua & Animal Feed
  • Cosmetics
  • Food & Beverages

Geographic Coverage

Synthetic Astaxanthin

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • South America (Chile, Peru and Rest of South America)
  • Europe (Norway, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • Rest of World

Haematococcus Pluvialis Microalgae

  • North America (United States and Canada)
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan)
  • Rest of World

Paracoccus Carotinifaciens Bacteria

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • Chile

KEY BUSINESS TRENDS

  • Cyanotech Introduces BioAstin Water Dispersible Astaxanthin Powder
  • Lubrizol Life Science Health Introduces Astaxanthin Microcapsules Microencapsulated with Spirulina
  • Solabia Group Integrates Algatech's Microalgae-Derived Nutrients Portfolio
  • Stratum Nutrition to Distribute Atacama Bio Natural Products' NatAxtin Astaxanthin in North America
  • Valensa Granted a New Patent for Hyaluronic Acid and Astaxanthin Joint-Health Ingredients
  • BGG Expands its Astaxanthin Capacity
  • NextFerm and Soft Gel Technologies Join Hands to Commercialize Phaffia Yeast Astaxanthin for Supplements
  • BGG Releases Peer-Reviewed Publication on Astaxanthin
  • NextFerm Files Patent for Astaxanthin-Producing Yeast Strains
  • BGG Publishes Two Recent Human Clinical Trials on AstaZine as the Astaxanthin Category Leader for Brain Health
  • Pond Naturals and Toronto Wolfpack Inks Pact for Astaxanthin Sports and Wellness Products
  • PT Evergen Resources Inaugurates First Astaxanthin Facility in Indonesia
  • Valensa Develops New Water-dispersible Natural Astaxanthin Powder
  • Solabia Group Acquires Algatech
  • AlgaTechnologies Ltd Unveils AstaPure EyeQ, a Microalgae-based Extract
  • Pond Naturals Launches X10: Astaxanthin Oil for Pet Health
  • Pond Technologies Acquires Regenurex
  • BGG and Affiliates Launch New Astaxanthin Water Dispersible Emulsion
  • Pond Technologies Commences Construction of Commercial-scale Astaxanthin Facility at Markham, Canada
  • NextFerm and Mascoma Collaborate to Produce New Yeast
  • Israeli biotech startup, NextFerm Technologies, to commercialize Phaffia based Astaxanthin
  • BGG and Solix Algredients Merged their Algae Ingredients Operations
  • Algatechnologies Invests in New Zealand based Astaxanthin Producer Supreme Health
  • AstaReal's Natural Astaxanthin for Sports Nutrition Market Exhibited at Vitafoods Europe 2018
  • Algatech and Sphera Join Forces to Develop Innovative Functional Ingredient Formats
  • Algalif Expands into Asia-Pacific Market and Introduces Astaxanthin Finished Products
  • Subitec Ships Photobioreactor System to Soka University in Japan
  • AlgaeHealth's AstaZine Natural Astaxanthin Tested 100% Glyphosate-Free to Extreme Level of Detection
  • Nutrex Hawaii's BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin and MD FormulasT Verified by IGENT
  • Cardax and HECL Form ZanthoSyn Distribution Pact for China
  • KnipBio MealT, Premium Aquafeed Ingredient Developed by KnipBio
  • Non-GMO Accreditation for Algalif's Astalif 5% and 10% Oleoresin Products

COMPANY PROFILES

Synthetic Astaxanthin

  • Basf Se (Germany)
  • Divis Laboratories Limited (India)
  • Royal Dsm Nv (The Netherlands)
  • Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd. (China)
  • Zhejiang Nhu Co. Ltd. (China)

Natural Source Astaxanthin

Haematococcus Pluvialis Microalgae Astaxanthin Manufacturers

  • Algae to Omega Holdings Inc (United States)
  • Algaetech International Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
  • Algalif Iceland Ehf (Iceland)
  • Algamo Ltd. (Czech Republic)
  • Algatechnologies Ltd. (Israel)
  • Alvita Corporation (Japan)
  • Andexs Biotechnology Srl (Peru)
  • Astamaz Nz Ltd (New Zealand)
  • Atacama Bio Natural Products Sa (Chile)
  • Bdi-Biolife Science GmbH (Germany)
  • Beijing Gingko Group (Bgg) (China)
  • Algae Health Sciences, Inc. (United States)
  • Solix Algredients, Inc. (United States)
  • Biogenic Co. Ltd. (Japan)
  • Mc Biotech Sdn. Bhd. (Brunei)
  • Bluebiotech Int. GmbH (Germany)
  • Cyanotech Corporation (United States)
  • E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd. (India)
  • Alimtec Sa (Chile)
  • Valensa International (U. S. Nutraceuticals LLC) (United States)
  • Fenchem Biotek Ltd. (China)
  • Fuji Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (Japan)
  • Astareal Co. Ltd. (Japan)
  • Astareal Ab (Sweden)
  • Astareal, Inc. (United States)
  • Garden State Bioenterprises LLC (Gs Bioe) (United States)
  • Heliae Development LLC (United States)
  • India Glycols Limited (India)
  • Inner Mongolia Ever Brilliance Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (Keb) (China)
  • Innobio Ltd (China)
  • Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin Inc. (China)
  • Mbd Industries Limited (Australia)
  • Piveg, Inc. (United States)
  • Pond Technologies Inc. (Canada)
  • Pt Evergen Resources (Indonesia)
  • Sea & Sun Organic GmbH (Germany)
  • Shandong Wefirst Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)
  • Supreme Health New Zealand Limited (New Zealand)
  • Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd. (China)
  • Yunnan Alphy Biotech Co. Ltd. (China)

Cultivation Technology, Extraction and Other Services Providers

  • Algaebiotech (The Netherlands)
  • Algaecan Biotech Ltd. (Canada)
  • Evodos Bv (The Netherlands)
  • Fraunhofer Institute for Interfacial Engineering and Biotechnology (Igb) (Germany)
  • Originclear, Inc. (United States)
  • Olas - All Things Algae, LLC (United States)
  • Pharmalink Extracts Ltd (New Zealand)
  • Phasex Corporation (United States)
  • Radient Inc. (Canada)
  • Subitec GmbH (Germany)
  • Thar Process, Inc. (United States)
  • Other Natural Astaxanthin Manufacturers
  • Eneos Corporation (Japan)
  • Nextferm Technologies Ltd (Israel)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/af20wx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Global Hospital Care Partnering Deal Trends, Players and...

European Hospital Inpatient Information/Specialities &...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics