Global Asthma & COPD Therapeutics Market to 2025: Focus on Bronchodilator Monotherapy - Featuring AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, and Merck & Co

DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Asthma & COPD Therapeutics Market, Bronchodilator Monotherapy Market Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for combination therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases has been on an increasing spree. COPD medications such as long-acting beta-2 agonists (LABAs) and long-acting muscarinic antagonists (LAMAs) combination in the inhaler is one of the latest therapeutics being used for the treatment of Asthma and COPD.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global Asthma & COPD therapeutics market overall as well as across various geographies. Geographical analysis is done across major markets such as the US, Japan, China, Germany & France.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market-specific growth opportunities in global Asthma & COPD therapeutics market.



AstraZeneca plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Novartis AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Respiratory Diseases

3.1 Background

3.2 Types

3.3 Asthma



4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Disease

4.2.2 Market Share by Segments

4.2.3 Market Share by Therapeutic Classes

4.2.4 Market Share by Nations



5. Treatment

5.1 Anti-inflammatory Drugs

5.1.1 Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS)

5.2 Bronchodilator Monotherapy

5.2.1 Long-Acting Beta Agonists (LABA)

5.2.2 Short-Acting Beta Agonists (SABA)

5.3 Others

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)



6. Country Analysis

6.1 The US

6.2 Germany

6.3 France

6.4 Japan

6.5 China



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Development

7.1.1 Connected Health Solutions

7.1.2 Higher Demand for Combination Therapies

7.1.3 Advent of Stem Cell Therapy

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

7.2.2 Environmental Pollution

7.2.3 Government Impetus

7.2.4 Rise in Number of Smokers

7.2.5 Growing Geriatric Population

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Compliance

7.3.2 Patent Expiration of Drugs

7.3.3 Side-Effects of Drugs



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Drugs Clinical Pipeline

8.2 Financial Analysis

8.3 Market Share Analysis



9. Company Profiles

9.1 AstraZeneca plc

9.2 GlaxoSmithKline plc

9.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

9.4 Novartis AG

9.5 Merck & Co. Inc.

