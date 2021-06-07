Global Athleisure Market | $ 80.74 Billion growth expected during 2020-2024 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, lululemon athletica Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing prominence of online shopping will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Athleisure Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Athleisure Market is segmented as below:

Product

Mass Athleisure



Premium Athleisure

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43576

Athleisure Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the athleisure market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, lululemon athletica Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Athleisure Market size

Athleisure Market trends

Athleisure Market industry analysis

The increasing adoption of fitness initiatives by corporate is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Volleyball Equipment Market - Global volleyball equipment market is segmented by product (balls, shoes, protective gear, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), sports discipline (indoor volleyball and beach volleyball), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Request a Free Sample Report

Global Sports Tourism Market - Global sports tourism market is segmented by product (soccer tourism, cricket tourism, tennis tourism, and others), type (domestic sports tourism and international sports tourism), category (passive sports tourism and active sports tourism), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

Request a Free Sample Report

Athleisure Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist athleisure market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the athleisure market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the athleisure market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of athleisure market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Mass athleisure - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Premium athleisure - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

lululemon athletica Inc.

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

The Gap Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

VF Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/athleisure-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/report/athleisure-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=Republish_004_wk24_report&utm_content=IRTNTR43576

