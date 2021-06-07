Global Athleisure Market | $ 80.74 Billion growth expected during 2020-2024 | Technavio
Jun 07, 2021, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 80.74 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the athleisure market to register a CAGR of over 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, lululemon athletica Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing prominence of online shopping will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Athleisure Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Athleisure Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Mass Athleisure
- Premium Athleisure
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Athleisure Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the athleisure market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, lululemon athletica Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Athleisure Market size
- Athleisure Market trends
- Athleisure Market industry analysis
The increasing adoption of fitness initiatives by corporate is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.
Athleisure Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist athleisure market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the athleisure market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the athleisure market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of athleisure market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Mass athleisure - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Premium athleisure - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- lululemon athletica Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- The Gap Inc.
- Under Armour Inc.
- VF Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
