Global ATM Markets, 2013-2017 & 2018-2023: Increasing Bank System Penetration in Emerging and Developing Nations and Growing Number of Automated Bank Branches

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global ATM Market Report (2019 Edition) - Country Analysis By Installed Base, By Value, Installed Base By Banks: Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global ATM market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 10.5% during 2018-2023, while volume is expected to witness a CAGR around 4.13% during forecast period.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global ATM Market. The report analyses the ATM Market of 19 countries that includes U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K, France, Turkey, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Australia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Nigeria. The ATM market of the 19 countries have been analysed by volume (numbers), value and the number of ATMs installed by banks/deployers. The data has been presented for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.



Over the recent years, ATM market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing bank system penetration in emerging and developing nations and growing number of automated bank branches. Moreover, rise in the demand for advanced feature ATMs and rising per capita income has been driving the market growth of ATMs globally.



Further, increasing demand for convenient and time saving ATMs is expected to fuel the market growth in forecast period. However, growing prominence of the cashless transactions is anticipated to hinder the market growth. Amongst the countries, China accounts for the largest share in the global ATM market in 2017.



The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the ATM market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. ATM Market: Product Outlook



5. Global ATM Market: An Analysis

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)

5.3 By installed base (2013-2023)



6. Global ATM Market: Country Analysis

6.1 U.S ATM Market: Country Analysis

6.1.1 U.S. ATM Market Size, By Value, 2013-2023

6.1.2 U.S ATM Market, By installed base, 2013-2023

6.1.3 Number of ATM Deployed, by Banks, 2017

6.2 Canada ATM Market: Country Analysis

6.3 Mexico ATM Market: Country Analysis

6.4 Brazil ATM Market: Country Analysis

6.5 U.K ATM Market: Country Analysis

6.6 Germany ATM Market: Country Analysis

6.7 France ATM Market: Country Analysis

6.8 Russia ATM Market: Country Analysis

6.9 Turkey ATM Market: Country Analysis

6.10 Italy ATM Market: Country Analysis

6.11 India ATM Market: Country Analysis

6.12 China ATM Market: Country Analysis

6.13 Japan ATM Market: Country Analysis

6.14 Pakistan ATM Market: Country Analysis

6.15 Australia ATM Market: Country Analysis

6.16 Indonesia ATM Market: Country Analysis

6.17 Rest of The World ATM Market

6.17.1 ROW ATM Market Size, By installed base, 2013-2023

6.17.2 ROW Market, By Value, Forecast, 2018-2023

6.17.3 South Africa ATM Market Size, By installed base, 2013-2023

6.17.4 South Africa ATM Market Size, By Value, 2013-2023

6.17.5 UAE ATM Market Size, By installed base, 2013-2023

6.17.6 UAE ATM Market Size, By Value, 2013-2023

6.17.7 Nigeria ATM Market Size, By installed base, 2013-2023

6.17.8 Nigeria ATM Market Size, By Value, 2013-2023



7. Global ATM Market Dynamics

7.1 Global ATM Market Drivers

7.2 Global ATM Market Restraints

7.3 Global ATM Market Trends



8. Porter Five Force Analysis



9. SWOT Analysis



10. Company Profiles

10.1 NCR Corporation

10.2 Diebold Nixdorf

10.3 Hyosung corporation

10.4 Hitachi

10.5 FUJITSU ltd.

10.6 Grg banking

10.7 Euronet Worldwide

10.8 OKI Electric Industry co. Ltd.

10.9 Brink's company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c5jdqm/global_atm?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

