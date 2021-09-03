Global Atomic Force Microscopy Markets, 2021-2026 - High Demand for 3D Ics from Semiconductor and Electronics & Surging Adoption of Atomic Force Microscopes for Study of Coronavirus

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Atomic Force Microscopy Market - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The atomic force microscopy market is expected to grow from USD 489 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 631 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Atomic force microscopy is an imaging technique for studying samples by generating images at an ultra-high resolution. It is an empowered technology that is vital for the measurements of minute samples with a substantial degree of accuracy.

Currently, a collaboration between government-sponsored researchers and private firms is becoming vitally important for the commercialization of nanotechnology. Most nanotechnology labs use atomic force microscopes because they are easy to use and enable manufacturing of improved materials and reliable products, thereby augmenting the growth of the atomic force microscopy market.

Market for AFMs to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

An atomic force microscope is one of the most versatile and dominant equipment for studying samples beyond nanoscales. It is versatile because it can obtain three-dimensional topography, and it also meets the requirements of scientists and engineers by offering measurements for several types of surfaces.

It can generate images at atomic resolution with angstrom scale resolution height information, with the least sample preparation. Also, it can be employed to determine numerous material properties that include friction, electrical force, capacitance, magnetic force, conductivity, viscoelasticity, surface potential, and resistance.

Market for industrial grade AFMs to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period

The industrial grade atomic force microscopy market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is because industrial grade AFM are more in demand owing to their high precision in detecting and visualizing even the smallest surface structures compared to research grade AFM.

Industrial grade AFM can detect and visualize even the smallest surface structures that elevate the product analysis to the next level. One of the best examples of this is the utilization of AFM in quality control and imaging for silicon-integrated circuits in the semiconductor industry.

Market for electronics and semiconductors segment to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The semiconductors and electronics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Atomic force microscopy can assist in the nanometer-scale characterization of semiconductor materials and devices.

It also provides feedback for both electrical failure analysis and physical failure analysis, as well as tribological, mechanical, and interfacial analysis of devices, which is becoming an important metric for quality control.

Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The atomic force microscopy market in APAC, particularly in China, Japan, and India, is expected to witness high growth in the next 5 years.

Growing R&D funding for the development of microscopes, increasing nanotechnology research, and growing expertise and academic excellence, along with the availability of nanomaterials at a lower cost, are other factors supporting the market growth in APAC.

Premium Insights

Committed Support from Several Governments to Promote Nanotechnology and Nanoscience Research and Development Drives Growth of Atomic Force Microscopy Market

AFM Segment to Lead the Market During the Forecast Period

Market for Industrial Grade AFM to Hold Higher Share During Forecast Period

AFM for Material Science Application to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

China Held Largest Share of Atomic Force Microscopy Market in APAC in 2021

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Committed Support from Several Governments to Promote Nanotechnology and Nanoscience Research and Development

High Demand for 3D Ics from Semiconductor and Electronics Industry

Restraints

Damage to Samples due to Contact-Mode AFM

High Cost of Equipment

Opportunities

Growing Investments in Oled Production and Expansion

Increasing Need for High-Speed Diagnostics

Surging Adoption of Atomic Force Microscopes for Study of Coronavirus

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Professionals for Handling Atomic Force Microscopy Tools

