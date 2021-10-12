Global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Size Is Projected To Be Worth US$21.80 Billion By 2026

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atopic Dermatitis is an inflammatory skin disease, and the degree of its severity varies from patient to patient. It usually begins in childhood and is mostly confined to the flexural surfaces of the body. It is highly prevalent and is more commonly known as eczema. Itching, redness of the skin, cracking, weeping, etc., are symptoms, and it is a long-term disease. Low humidity, cold weather, seasonal allergies are the common causes of it, and the pattern of the disease and its severity determine the kind of treatment it ought to receive. A report from Market Data Forecast projected that the global atopic dermatitis treatment market size was valued at USD 11.77 billion in 2021 and it is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.13% and worth USD 21.80 billion by 2026. The report said: "Growing incidences of skin allergies and chronic disorders elevate the market's growth rate to the extent. Atopic dermatitis disease severity ranges from patient to patient, where the treatment procedures involved in the severity degree. Escalating expenditure on healthcare and the growing popularity of these treatment procedures through digital advertisements accelerates the growth rate of the global atopic dermatitis treatment market." Active companies in the markets today include: Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA), Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB), Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI), Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT).

Market Data continued: "Additionally, a growing number of initiatives from various governments in improving the infrastructure of hospitals and clinics with the latest equipment are expected to expand the growth scope for the global atopic dermatitis treatment market. An increasing number of patients suffering from various skin disorders, changes in climatic conditions, and the rise in disposable income in both developed and developing countries are further expected to accelerate the market's growth rate. Besides, the emergence of the latest technologies in the medical sector and the introduction of innovative procedures are magnifying the demand of this market. Geographically, the North American region is expected to be the market leader in the global atopic dermatitis treatment market during the forecast period. New product launches, early treatment adoption, and lifestyle changes are the reasons behind it."

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) BREAKING NEWS: Hoth Therapeutics Receives Approval to Commence Cohort 2 in Clinical Trial of BioLexa for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis in Humans – Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that is has received Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) clearance to commence cohort 2 of the Phase 1 clinical trial of BioLexa Lotion for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in Australia.

BioLexa Trial Design:

Randomized, double-blind, parallel-design, placebo-controlled study.

Cohort 2 includes adult patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis.

The primary goal of the study is to evaluate the safety and characterize pharmacokinetics of topical BioLexa Lotion.

Participants will be treated twice daily with topical application directly on skin for 14 days

Preliminary efficacy will also be investigated in the atopic dermatitis patient cohort, including change in atopic dermatitis extent of involvement and severity using EASI, SCORAD, IGA as well as patient-centric quality of life assessments.

"Receiving clearance for Cohort 2 is the next critical milestone in our Phase 1 clinical trial in Australia," stated Robb Knie, Chairman and CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "Management, our Board and scientific advisors believe that Hoth's atopic dermatitis solution, BioLexa, represents a significant global opportunity and we look forward to advancing the treatment through the clinic.

The Company expects to start screening and enrolling the first subject(s) of Cohort 2 in October and report top-line data from in the first quarter of 2022. Read the Hoth Therapeutics full press release by going to: https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/news-releases

In other news and developments of note in the markets this week:

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA), a biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer's disease, recently announced it has initiated an initial Phase 3 efficacy study of simufilam, the Company's investigational drug for patients with Alzheimer's disease. A second Phase 3 efficacy study of simufilam in Alzheimer's disease is expected to begin by year end.

Cassava Sciences' Phase 3 efficacy studies of simufilam in Alzheimer's disease are being conducted under Special Protocol Assessments (SPA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The SPAs document that FDA has reviewed and agreed upon the key design features of Cassava Sciences' Phase 3 study protocols.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) recently announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), part of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), issued a positive opinion and has recommended granting marketing authorization for VUMERITY® (diroximel fumarate) in the European Union (EU). VUMERITY is a next-generation oral fumarate for the treatment of adults with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). An estimated 2.8 million people live with MS across the globe, with some European countries demonstrating the highest prevalence of MS in the world.

"With MS, finding the right treatment option is as much about managing the clinical aspects of the disease as it is about how treatment fits into a person's life," said Simon Faissner, M.D., PhD, Assistant Professor at the Department of Neurology, Ruhr-University Bochum. "Today's CHMP opinion is a crucial step forward in providing an oral therapeutic option that is easy to integrate into a patient's daily life, which helps with ongoing care management."

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) recently announced its majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc., entered into an Exclusive Intellectual Property License Agreement with ESG Clean Energy, LLC ("ESG") regarding ESG's patent rights and know-how related to stationary electric power generation, including methods to utilize heat and capture carbon dioxide (the "ESG Clean Energy System"). The license is exclusive for all of Canada (unlimited number of systems), and non-exclusive for up to twenty-five locations in the United States.

The ESG Clean Energy System is designed to generate clean electricity from internal combustion engines and utilize waste heat to capture ⁓ 100%of the carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted from the engine without loss of efficiency, and in a manner to facilitate the production of precious commodities (e.g. distilled/ de-ionized water; UREA (NH4); ammonia (NH3); ethanol; and methanol) for sale.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, recently announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"In the second quarter, we reported double digit sales growth driven by strong business performance both in the U.S. and our International Region and the company achieved its first cash positive quarter. In the U.S., we worked with the FDA to finalize important changes to the Ocaliva Prescribing Information, allowing us to now focus on the long-term growth of our foundational PBC business," said Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intercept. "We are executing a comprehensive campaign to educate healthcare providers, patients and other key stakeholders on the updates to the Ocaliva label. Five years after the initial accelerated approval of Ocaliva, there are still many eligible patients who have the potential to benefit from second-line therapy, and we look forward to resuming our long-term strategy of expansion into the community gastroenterology setting in Q3."

