Global ATV and UTV Market Report 2022-2028: Government Rules Supporting ATVs and UTVs and Production of Safer Vehicles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global ATV and UTV Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MARKET OUTLOOK

The publisher's report estimates that the global ATV and UTV market is expected to display a growth rate of 6.65% during the estimated phase 2022-2028.



Factors such as the rising prominence of adventure sports, supportive governmental rules, and growing use of ATVs and UTVs for military activities augment the market's progress. The demand for these quad bikes in the military sector is growing due to their superior mobility for tactical operations. Moreover, the high flexibility and navigational capabilities offer proper directions to operators.



Conversely, driving bans in wildlife locations and high maintenance costs negatively impact the ATV and UTV market's robust growth.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK

The global ATV and UTV market comprise North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



North America dominates the market for ATV and UTV globally and is expected to continue its stronghold till 2028. Numerous prominent companies are introducing new utility vehicles across Canada, influencing the adoption of ATVs and UTVs. For example, Mahindra launched Roxer side-by-side UTV in Canada. Furthermore, there is a great demand for UTVs in the defense industry due to their efficient patrol in combat tactics. Moreover, these quad bikes have gained traction among farmers in the United States. All these factors are augmenting the ATV and UTV market's growth within the North American nations.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Popularity of Adventure Sports

Increasing ATV and UTV Use in Military

Government Rules Supporting ATVs and UTVs

Market Challenges

Driving Ban in Wildlife Areas

High Maintenance Cost

Market Opportunities

Production of Safer ATVs and UTVs

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global ATV and UTV Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook



3. Global ATV and UTV Market - by Vehicle Type



4. Global ATV and UTV Market - by Displacement



5. Global ATV and UTV Market - by Fuel Type



6. Global ATV and UTV Market - by End-User



7. Global ATV and UTV Market - Regional Outlook



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Methodology & Scope



Companies Mentioned

BRP Inc

CFMoto

Deere and Company

Hisun

Honda Motor Company

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kubota Corporation

Kwang Yang Motor Co Ltd

Polaris Industries Inc

Suzuki Motors Corporation

Textron Inc

Yamaha Motor Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a92uga

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets