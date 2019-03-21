Global Auditing Market 2019, Post UK CMA Shakeup Featuring Capita, Carillion, Deloitte, EY, KPMG, Mitie & PwC
Mar 21, 2019, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "A new audit era: Big Four must account for themselves in CMA shakeup" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Accounting has been marred by a wave of failures, and in the wake of this the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has conducted a review of the market. A range of proposals have been put forward to combat challenges within the industry, in which the four largest auditors dominate and multiple barriers to entry prevent challenger firms from gaining a foothold. Concurrently, accounting as a discipline looks less and less effective at accurately reflecting modern businesses, and the field looks ready for reform.
- Accountancy's wave of scandal
- Carillion: auditors fail to question rising accruals despite public skepticism
- Capita: frequent exceptional write-downs and dubious estimates
- Mitie: 50m material errors' arise in listed infrastructure consultancy
- The Big Four Oligopolists: global and specialist
- 2018 CMA review suggests a range of proposals
- Public body appointment of auditors - an unwelcome interference
- Joint or shared auditing - expensive for auditor and auditee
- Market Cap thresholds - the Big Four preference
- Breaking up is hard to do
- 16thc double-entry bookkeeping: not designed for intangibles
- Conclusion
