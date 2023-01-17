Global Augmented Analytics Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Augmented Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global augmented analytics market size reached US$ 8.27 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 32.64 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.71% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Augmented analytics refers to the integration of enabling technologies, such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), to assist with data preparation and insight generation and explanation. It helps understand the way people explore and analyze data in analytics and business intelligence (BI) platforms.

It also supports expert and citizen data scientists by automating different aspects of data science, ML, and AI model development, management, and deployment. Nowadays, business users and executives are relying on augmented analytics to obtain value from their datasets quickly without the requirement of deep technical skills or expertise in working with the data.



Due to the global expansion of businesses, organizations are focusing on adopting advanced technologies to digitally transform their processes. As this leads to the generation of modern data, which is complex and difficult to understand and interpret, there is a rise in the demand for augmented analytics to easily find relevant data and quickly uncover insights. Moreover, marketing and communications agencies are using the analytics to explore the effectiveness of ad campaigns and discover variables hidden in the data.

Additionally, travel and hospitality organizations rely on augmented analytics for finding the optimal, personalized offers to upsell or cross-sell customers. This, in confluence with growth in the hospitality sector driven by the efforts undertaken by governments of numerous countries to promote travel and tourism in their countries, is contributing to the growth of the market.

Besides this, augmented analytics is gaining traction in areas like patient care, training, operations, and drug research of the healthcare industry. Furthermore, the increasing focus on enhancing staff coordination for improving patient care quality is anticipated to drive the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Domo Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, QlikTech International AB, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Sisense Inc., ThoughtSpot Inc., TIBCO Software Inc. and Yellowfin International Pty Ltd (Idera Inc.).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global augmented analytics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global augmented analytics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global augmented analytics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Augmented Analytics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

7.1 On-premises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cloud-based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Organization Size

8.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

9.1 BFSI

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Retail

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Telecom and IT

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Manufacturing

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Government

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Transportation and Logistics

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Domo Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 International Business Machines Corporation

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Microsoft Corporation

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Oracle Corporation

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 QlikTech International AB

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Salesforce Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 SAP SE

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Sisense Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 ThoughtSpot Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 TIBCO Software Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Yellowfin International Pty Ltd (Idera Inc.)

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dhw78

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets