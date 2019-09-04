Global Augmented Analytics Market to 2025 - Established and Emerging Players Focusing on NLP, ML, and AI

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Augmented Analytics Market By Component (Software & Services), Deployment Type, Vertical (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, & Others), & Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, & Latin America) - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global augmented analytics market will grow at a CAGR of more than 30% during the forecast period 2019-2025



The market trends for augmented analytics are primarily driven by the increasing demand from organizations to extract data and derive value from collected data. An integrated approach using NLP and ML to derive customer insights is driving the growth of the market. The implementation of augmented analytics in applications of BPM, CRM, and ERP will derive higher growth sectors for enterprises to capitalize on various business data.

Several enterprise software vendors are focusing on strengthening their capabilities in augmented analytics. According to our analysis of augmented analytics market, North America accounts for the largest market share in 2019. With the presence of the high number of technology innovators and market disruptors in North America, the adoption of this analytics software is expected to rapidly increase in the US and Canada.



Several enterprises in this region are proactively looking for areas to monetize new revenue streams and diversify its product line. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow substantially due to the market potential in China, India, & Australia and investments in IoT, mobility, & security.

The augmented analytics market is growing with an increase in investments due to its features to filter data that impacts business for enterprises. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR owing to the presence of many growing large & emerging enterprises increasing its customer base. The key components in the market would be various technology influx of technologies in automation and taking business decision with the help of augmented analytics.



The significant adoption of augmented analytics is expected to be witnessed in BFSI and IT & Telecom. The augmented analytics is in the early stage of implementation and is expected to grow multi-fold during the forecast period. One of the important features that augmented analytics provide is a quick visualization of important parameters in the dashboards for taking informed decisions for enterprises.



Augmented Analytics Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the augmented analytics market. The system consists of few established and emerging players focusing on digital technologies including NLP, ML, and AI. The key players in the market are adopting various inorganic growth strategies, i.e., partnership and acquisitions to be in a strong position with distinguished products. The augmented analytics help in bringing synergy to various enterprise applications. It is typically helpful in large enterprises which becomes difficult to manage each and every process in an organization.



Some of the Key Vendors in the Augmented Analytics Market:

Salesforce

IBM

Microsoft

SAS

SAP

TIBCO Software

Qlik

Sisense

Microstrategy

ThoughtSpot

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets (CSP Network Analytics and Network Analytics)



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution (BI, Advanced Analytics, and Augmented Analytics)

4.1.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Market Drivers

4.4.2 Market Restraints

4.4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4.4 DRO Impact Analysis



5 By Component - Market Size and Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Software

5.3 Services

5.3.1 Implementation

5.3.2 Support and Maintenance

5.3.3 Training and Consulting



6 By Deployment Type - Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Cloud

6.3 On-premises



7 By Vertical - Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 BFSI

7.3 Telecom and IT

7.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

7.5 Manufacturing

7.6 Others



8 By Geography - Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 RoE

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Australia

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 India

8.4.5 Rest of APAC

8.5 Middle East Africa

8.5.1 South Africa

8.5.2 UAE

8.5.3 RoMEA

8.6 Latin America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.2 Mexico

8.6.3 RoLA



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitor Analysis

9.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

9.3 Market Developments

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, and Partnerships

9.3.2 Business Restructuring

9.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions



10 Vendor Profiles

10.1 Salesforce

10.2 IBM

10.3 Microsoft

10.4 SAS

10.5 SAP

10.6 TIBCO Software

10.7 Qlik

10.8 Sisense

10.9 Microstrategy

10.10 ThoughtSpot



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2t1c83





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

