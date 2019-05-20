Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare: 2019-2024 - Focus on Surgical Training, Rehabilitation, and Pain Management

DUBLIN, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare: Focus on Component Type (Hardware, Software and Services) and Application Areas (Surgical Training, Rehabilitation, and Pain Management): Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in the healthcare market is a multi-billion market which consists of a multitude of companies catering to different needs within hospitals, clinics, and education centres. The broad segments the market has been defined under are hardware, software, and services, among others.



Hardware and software are the two leading segments contributing to 64.95% and 23.91% of the overall market, respectively. The hardware systems market is primarily driven by increasing surgeon's demand for enhanced perception of depth during surgeries. The market segment comprises a broad range of products such as video systems, head-mounted displays, motion sensors, 360 cameras, and surgical displays, among others.



The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the global AR and VR healthcare market in terms of various influencing factors such as regional adoption trends, technological advancements, and pricing patterns. The scope of this report constitutes an in-depth study of the global AR and VR the healthcare market, including a thorough analysis of the products across different regions. The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.



This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global AR and VR healthcare market with the help of key factors driving the market, restraints, and challenges that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth and the current growth opportunities that are likely to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The report includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market. In addition, the report includes market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges), and industry analysis.



The research study considers the market share analysis for a comprehensive understanding of the global AR and VR in the healthcare market and assesses the factors governing the same. Funding scenarios, Porter's Five Forces analysis, patent analysis, opportunity matrix, detailed product mapping, pricing analysis, and growth share analysis by products and by region, has been included in the report.



The market, by region, has been further sub-segmented into countries, and the key market trends, key players, and recent developments have been listed in each sub-segment.

The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global augmented Reality (AR) and virtual Reality (VR) in the healthcare market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global AR and VR in the healthcare market?

How is each segment of the global AR and VR in the healthcare market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the anticipated revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

What are the significant development strategies implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the major hardware and software primarily being integrated into an AR and VR equipment?

What are the key success factors for companies to remain relevant and competitive in this crowded market?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global AR and VR in the healthcare market? Which are the leading players in the industry and what are their contribution for the growth of the market

What is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) expected to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2025?

What are the major technological as well as regional adoption trends pertaining to the global AR and VR in the healthcare market?

What are the major technologies employed in the global AR and VR in the healthcare market? Which is the most dominating technology?

What is the growth potential of the global AR and VR healthcare market in North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Rest-of-the-World?



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 AR and VR Overall Scenario

1.3 Cost Involved in the Development of an AR App

1.4 Cost Involved in the Development of an VR app



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.2 Impact Analysis

2.3 Overview

2.4 Market Drivers

2.4.1 Ample Investments in AR and VR market

2.4.2 Proficient delivery of services to patients in medical attention

2.4.3 Technological advancements in AR and VR

2.5 Market Restraints

2.5.1 Increase of Risks and Threats Related to Data Breach

2.5.2 Social Issues such as Public Acceptance and Retention

2.6 Market Opportunities

2.6.1 Hardware and App Development with Faster Processing

2.6.2 Combination of Innovative Methods such as Data Visualization, Interactive Patient Information and Body Mapping



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Key Development and Strategies

3.3 Product Launches and Enhancements

3.4 Joint Ventures, Partnerships and Collaborations

3.5 Mergers and Acquisitions



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Overview: Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 Global AR & VR in Healthcare Market, by Industry Type

5.1 Virtual Reality (VR)

5.2 Augmented Reality (AR)



6 Global AR & VR in Healthcare Market, by Component Type

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Types of VR Software

6.1.1.1 Products based on VR Software

6.1.2 Types of AR Software

6.1.2.1 Products Based on AR Software

6.1.3 Content and Content Distribution Platforms

6.1.4 Enterprise Solutions

6.1.5 Games and Apps

6.1.6 Image Capture and Scanning

6.1.7 Dev Tools

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 AR Hardware

6.2.1.1 Products Based on AR Hardware

6.2.2 VR Hardware

6.2.2.1 Products Based on VR Hardware

6.2.3 Headsets, Control Inputs, and Haptics

6.2.4 Tracking Sensors and Cameras

6.2.5 Displays, Projectors, and Optical Engines

6.3 Services

6.3.1 IT Integration

6.3.2 Consulting

6.3.3 Custom App Development



7 Global AR & VR in Healthcare Market, by End User

7.1 Hospitals and Clinics

7.2 Diagnostic Centers

7.3 Academic Institutes

7.4 Medical Research Organizations



8 Global AR & VR in Healthcare Market, by Application Type

8.1 Surgical Planning, Training, and Navigation

8.2 Behavioral Neurology/Rehabilitation

8.3 Pain Management

8.4 Others



9 Global AR & VR in Healthcare Market, by Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 The U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 U.K.

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.5 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Saudi Arabia

9.5.4 Russia

9.5.5 Others



10 Company Profiles



Atheer

Augmedix

Alphabet Inc.

CAE Healthcare

DAQRI LLC.

Echopixel

Firsthand Technology

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MindMaze

Medical Realities

Microsoft Corporation

Osso VR

Orca Health

Psious

Surgical Theater

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hl8zdx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

