Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market 2017-2023 - China, the United States and Japan Currently Represent the Key Demand Drivers for this Market

The "Augmented Reality Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global augmented reality gaming market is currently being catalyzed by technological advancements, coupled with a rising number of mobile gamers. Augmented reality, also known as AR, is the integration of digital information with the real time environment of the user. In gaming, unlike virtual reality, augmented reality utilises existing environment and enhances it with an overlay of distinct features.

In addition to this, augmented reality helps in creating a view for the players with intense video, graphics and sound by using a device-camera. For games on smartphones, augmented reality has become an important tool as it enables the gamers to create their own characters, targets and racing terrains. It also enables them to scan their local surroundings so as to invite their neighbors and create a virtual track.





Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market: Drivers/Constraints:





The technology for augmented reality is new and has immense potential. Over the years, various large manufacturers have introduced numerous augmented reality applications which have presented the gamers with new ways to interact with the real world.

The continuous rise in the number of mobile gamers has created a positive impact on the demand for augmented reality games. We expect this trend to continue during the next five years.

China , the United States and Japan currently represent the key demand drivers for this market.

, and currently represent the key demand drivers for this market. The initial cost of obtaining a high-quality augmented reality game equipment is high which makes it difficult for ordinary consumers to afford a console.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:





How has the global augmented reality gaming market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global augmented reality gaming market?

What are the major segments in the global augmented reality gaming market?

What are the key technologies in the global augmented reality gaming market?

What are the key device types in the global augmented reality gaming market?

What are the major types of games in the global augmented reality gaming market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global augmented reality gaming market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global augmented reality gaming market?

What is the structure of the global augmented reality gaming market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global augmented reality gaming market?

Key Topics Covered:







1 Preface







2 Scope and Methodology



2.1 Objectives of the Study



2.2 Stakeholders



2.3 Data Sources



2.4 Market Estimation



2.5 Forecasting Methodology







3 Executive Summary







4 Introduction



4.1 Overview



4.2 Key Industry Trends







5 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market



5.1 Market Overview



5.2 Market Performance



5.3 Market Breakup by Component



5.4 Market Breakup by Technology



5.5 Market Breakup by Device



5.6 Market Breakup by Types of Games



5.7 Market Breakup by Region



5.8 Market Forecast



5.9 SWOT Analysis



5.10 Value Chain Analysis



5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



5.12 Price Analysis







6 Market Breakup by Component



6.1 Software



6.2 Hardware







7 Market Breakup by Technology



7.1 RFID



7.2 GPS



7.3 Mobile Tracking



7.4 Others







8 Market Breakup by Device



8.1 Mobiles



8.2 HMDs



8.3 Smart Glasses







9 Market Breakup by Types of Games



9.1 Racing Games



9.2 Adventure Games



9.3 Fighting Games



9.4 Shooting Games



9.5 Mystery Thriller Games



9.6 Puzzle Games



9.7 Science Fiction Games



9.8 Others







10 Market Breakup by Region



10.1 North America



10.2 Europe



10.3 Asia Pacific



10.4 Middle East and Africa



10.5 Latin America







11 Competitive Landscape



11.1 Market Structure



11.2 Key Players



11.3 Profiles of Key Players



11.3.1 Augmented Pixels



11.3.2 Aurasma



11.3.3 Blippar



11.3.4 Catchoom



11.3.5 Infinity Augmented Reality



11.3.6 Metaio



11.3.7 Qualcomm



11.3.8 Total Immersion



11.3.9 VividWorks



11.3.10 Wikitude



11.3.11 Zappar









