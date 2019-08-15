Global Auto-Injectors Markets, 2013-2018 & 2019-2025: Emerging Biologic Drug Therapies Largely Impacts the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Auto-Injectors Market (By Application/Indication, Product Type, Usability, Distribution Channels, Region), Key Company Profiles - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global auto-injectors market is expected to reach nearly US$6 billion by 2025

The auto-injector is a small device designed to deliver a specific dose of a particular drug. They are usually spring-loaded syringes that are mainly invented for comfortable and safe dispensation of the drugs. The drug is delivered by inserting the syringe needle at the desired site of injection, and on a push of a button. Auto-injectors are easy to use and intended for self-administration by patients or any other caretaker or personnel at home.



Rising self-medication practices, mounting occurrence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, advancement in technology, government reimbursements, and increasing incidences of anaphylaxis cases and food allergies around the world is majorly responsible for the growth of the global auto-injectors market.



Global Auto-Injectors Market & Forecast - By Application/Indication

Anaphylaxis is the leading application segment of the auto-injectors market.

Multiple sclerosis is the second leading application of the auto-injectors market.

Multiple sclerosis affects about 400,000 people in the United States and about 2.5 million worldwide.

Global Auto-Injectors Market & Forecast - By Product Type

Prefilled auto-injectors dominate the auto-injectors market with over 90% share in the year 2018.

Fillable auto-injectors are reusable injectors which are designed for multiple use administration and their reservoir can contain more than a single dose.

Global Auto-Injectors Market & Forecast - By Usability

Disposable auto-injectors dominate the market and are projected to grow at a significant pace owing to the benefits of disposable auto-injectors over reusable devices.

The reusable auto-injectors, on the other hand, captured over 35% share of the market.

Global Auto-Injectors Market & Forecast - By Distribution Channels

Online pharmacies are the largest distribution channel for auto-injectors.

Retail pharmacies will be procuring over one-fourth of the global market value by the end of the forecast period.

Global Auto-Injectors Market & Forecast - By Region

North America currently holds the majority of the auto-injectors market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period.

stands as the second-largest market for auto-injectors. Asia-Pacific auto-injectors market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

auto-injectors market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa auto-injectors market is predicted to be in the range of US$ 350 - US$ 375 Million by 2025



Market Dynamics



Growth Drivers



Increasing Prevalence of Food Allergy / Allergic Cases

Reduction in Reliance on Healthcare Provisions Due to Auto-Injectors

Government Initiatives & Rising Awareness Drives Market Growth

Decline in Price of Epipen

Advancement of Auto-Injector Devices & Industry Updates

Emerging Biologic Drug Therapies Largely Impacts the Market

Global Auto-Injectors Market-Challenges



Side-effects of Auto-Injectors

Preference for Alternative Drug Delivery Modes

