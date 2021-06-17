Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Market (2021 to 2026) - by Product, Test Type, Disease, End-user and Geography
Jun 17, 2021, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 The "Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Market (2021-2026) by Product, Test Type, Disease, End-user, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Disorders related to the immune system usually occur due to low activity or overactivity of the immune system. An autoimmune disease is a disorder wherein one's immune system attacks the body and destroys its body tissue. There have been around 80 different types of autoimmune disorders being identified, of which, multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis are fairly common.
The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market is estimated to be USD 4.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.33 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3%.
Factors such as a rise in the incidence of autoimmune diseases have been a major driver for the growth of the market of autoimmune drugs. However, the costs associated with the therapeutics is expected to hamper the market growth.
Segments Covered
By Geography, North America is anticipated to lead the market. The Global Autoimmune market is segmented further based on the product, test type, disease, end-user, and geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter Inc. and Quest Diagnostics.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
- Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.
- Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.
- Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market
- Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance
Why buy this report?
- - The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Autoimmune Disease Market.
- The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- - The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- - The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- - The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Consumables & Assay Kits
6.3 Instruments
7 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Test Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Routine Laboratory Tests
7.3 Inflammatory Markers
7.4 Autoantibodies and Immunologic Tests
7.5 Other Tests
8 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Disease
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Rheumatoid Arthritis
8.3 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
8.4 Sjogren's Syndrome
8.5 Thyroiditis
8.6 Scleroderma
8.7 Other Diseases
9 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Clinical Laboratories
9.3 Hospitals
9.4 Other End Users
10 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, ByGeography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 South America
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 France
10.4.3 Germany
10.4.4 Italy
10.4.5 Rest of Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4 Australia
10.5.5 Rest of APAC
10.6 Middle East and Africa
11 CompetitiveLandscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments & Fundings
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.2 Siemens
12.3 Abbott
12.4 Danaher
12.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories
12.6 Grifols
12.7 Trinity Biotech
12.8 Werfen
12.9 Hycor Biomedical
12.10 Euroimmun
12.11 Oncimmune
12.12 Htg Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
12.13 Seramun Diagnostica Gmbh
12.14 Exagen Inc.
12.15 Cambridge Life Sciences Limited
12.16 Menarini Diagnostics S.R.L
12.17 Orgentec Diagnostika
12.18 Kronus
12.19 Erba Group
12.20 Aesku.Group Gmbh & Co. Kg
12.21 Roche Diagnostics
12.22 SQI Diagnostics, Inc.
12.23 EUROIMMUN AG
12.24 AESKU.Diagnostics GmbH & Co. KG
12.25 Inova Diagnostics
13 Appendix
13.1 Questionnaire
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uv2ea5
