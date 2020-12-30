Global Autoinjectors Markets, 2020-2025: Subcutaneous & Intramuscular - Opportunities in the Need to Limit Patient Visits and Physical Contact

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autoinjectors Market by Therapy (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Anaphylaxis, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes), Type (Disposable, Reusable), Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Intramuscular), End-user (Hospital) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autoinjectors market is projected to reach USD 104.9 billion by 2025 from USD 46 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2025.



Market growth is largely driven by the growing prevalence of targeted therapies, the rising incidence of anaphylaxis, rising preference for self-administration of drugs, usability advantages, the increasing number of regulatory approvals, the availability of generic versions of autoinjectors, favorable reimbursements and government support, and technological advancements. The patent expiry of biologics is also expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the market.



On the other hand, the preference for alternative routes of drug delivery such as oral diabetic agents and nasal epinephrine sprays is expected to limit the adoption of autoinjector devices.



The rheumatoid arthritis segment accounted for the largest share of the autoinjectors market in 2020



Based on therapy, the autoinjectors market is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, diabetes, and other therapies (cardiovascular diseases, migraine treatment, anemia, and progesterone therapy). In 2019, rheumatoid arthritis accounted for the largest market share of autoinjectors market. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the high prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis.



The subcutaneous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on route of administration, the autoinjectors market is segmented into intramuscular and subcutaneous. Patients use autoinjectors for intramuscular and subcutaneous administration of various drugs for the treatment of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, diabetes, migraine, anemia, and cancer. The subcutaneous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest CAGR of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing number of product approvals by regulatory bodies for the treatment of chronic diseases.



North America accounted for the largest share of the autoinjectors market in 2020



The autoinjectors market is segmented into five major regions, namely, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest regional market for autoinjectors. Growth in the North American market is majorly driven by factors such as the rising incidence of anaphylaxis and the presence of favorable reimbursements. Moreover, the US and Canada are developed economies with high awareness and adoption rates for advanced devices such as autoinjectors, which is beneficial for market growth. Furthermore, other micro-economic indicators such as rising healthcare expenditures, high affordability rate, and the improving regulatory scenario are also major factors contributing to market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Targeted Therapies

Rising Incidence of Anaphylaxis

Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals

Availability of Generic Versions of Autoinjectors

Favorable Reimbursements and Government Support

Ease of Use Increasing the Preference for Self-Administration

Restraints

Alternative Drug Delivery Modes

Research, Development, and Launch of Oral Diabetic Agents and Oral Insulin

Development of Nasal Epinephrine Sprays

Opportunities

Patent Expiry of Biologics to Drive the Demand for Biosimilars

Need to Limit Patient Visits and Physical Contact

Challenges

Development of Autoinjectors for Multiple Drug Viscosities

Lack of Proper Training for Using Autoinjectors

COVID-19 Impact on the Autoinjectors Market



Average Selling Price Trends



Value Chain Analysis



Ecosystem Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Bayer AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bespak

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Haselmeier

Johnson & Johnson (J&J)

Medeca Pharma AB

Merck KGaA

Meridian Medical Technologies, Inc. (A Pfizer Company)

Mylan

Owen Mumford

Ravimed

SHL Medical

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Ypsomed

