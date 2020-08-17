Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market Outlook to 2025 by Therapy, Application, Source, End User and Geography

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market: Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Autologous Cell Therapy market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.



The major factors attributing to the growth of the autologous cell therapy market are the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, blood disorder, and others.



A rise in the population suffering from chronic diseases is also propelling the demand for market growth. In 2018, as per the AARDA (American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association) statistics, around 50 million Americans have an autoimmune disease, and this number is expected to rise in the future.



As per the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) estimates Sickel Cell Disease (SCD) affects around 100,000 Americans annually - and there are few more factors which are playing crucial roles in taking the autologous cell therapy market to the next level, among them one is on-going drug developments for new applications which are expected to further propel the growth of the autologous cell therapy market.



Key Market Trends



Bone Marrow Segment Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share



Bone marrow transplant is a technique for replacing damaged and destroyed cells with new stem cells in the bone marrow. Bone marrow is the most commonly used for autologous cell therapy as it can benefit individuals with a range of cancer (malignant) and non-cancer (benign) diseases and will drive the market during the forecast period.



As per the statistics from Globocan 2018, worldwide 18,078,957 individuals have cancer. Asia remains the leading contributor in the rising incidence of cancer with a reported share of 48.4% followed by Europe, North and Latin America, Africa, and Oceania with a share of 23.4%, 13.2% and 7.8%, 5.8%, and 1.4% respectively.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same Over the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the overall autologous cell therapy market, throughout the forecast period. This is owing to factors such as the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, blood disorder, autoimmune diseases, and other diseases and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure among the major factors.



In North America, the United States holds the largest market share owing to the factors such as increasing number of population suffering from cancer and other chronic diseases, along with the rising geriatric population and developments related to stem cell therapy and rising demand for biotechnological practices in the country, is anticipated to further drive the demand in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The autologous cell therapy market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. And some prominent players are vigorously making acquisitions and joint ventures with the other companies to consolidate their market positions across the globe.



Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Vericel Corporation, Pharmicell Co. Inc., Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l., Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., and Opexa Therapeutics.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Emphasis Increasingly on Drug Development for New Applications

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Systemic Immunological Reactions Possibility

4.3.2 Expensive Practise, Product and High Capital Investment

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Therapy

5.1.1 Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

5.1.2 Autologous Cellular Immunotherapies

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Oncology

5.2.2 Musculoskeletal Disorder

5.2.3 Blood Disorder

5.2.4 Autoimmune Disease

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Source

5.3.1 Bone Marrow

5.3.2 Epidermis

5.3.3 Others

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Research Centers

5.4.3 Others

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.5.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Vericel Corporation

6.1.2 Pharmicell Co. Inc.

6.1.3 Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l.

6.1.4 Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

6.1.5 Opexa Therapeutics

6.1.6 BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

6.1.7 Sangamo Therapeutics



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



