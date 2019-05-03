Global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market Report 2019-2023 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors - GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthineers, & SonoCin

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems(ABUS) Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market will register a CAGR of more than 14% by 2023.



The lack of efficacy in breast diagnostic imaging and the need to reduce false-positive biopsies are leading companies to focus on product range expansion by developing next-generation and integrated ABUS. End-users are focusing on providing specialized care and treatment. Hence, many end-users are installing newly launched ABUS in their diagnostic units. The increasing number of ABUS launches and integrated tools for ABUS will drive market growth during the forecast period.



Market Overview



Increasing demand for breast imaging products owing to growing prevalence of breast cancer cases



The growing number of breast cancer cases is boosting the demand for ABUS. Factors such as increasing age, a family history of breast cancer, radiation exposure, and post-menopausal hormone therapy can lead to breast cancer. Oncologists prefer using breast imaging products such as ABUS due to their efficacy in diagnostic results. With the growing number of breast cancer cases globally, the need for ABUS increases, thereby boosting market growth.



Product recall of ABUS due to labeling and design issues



End-users rely on companies that provide high-quality products, which can provide efficacious results. However, if any product enters the market with a deformity, it is either recalled by the firm that has developed it or regulatory bodies such as the US FDA and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Product recalls can affect the brand image of the company and can lead to a reduction in sales revenue.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of limited vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Funding and capital investments for the development of ABUS

Growing focus on courses and medical exhibition for breast imaging products

Growing focus on development of integrated and innovative ABUS

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

GE Healthcare

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

SonoCin

PART 13: APPENDIX



