Global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market Report 2019-2023 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors - GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthineers, & SonoCin

The automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market will register a CAGR of more than 14% by 2023.
The lack of efficacy in breast diagnostic imaging and the need to reduce false-positive biopsies are leading companies to focus on product range expansion by developing next-generation and integrated ABUS. End-users are focusing on providing specialized care and treatment. Hence, many end-users are installing newly launched ABUS in their diagnostic units. The increasing number of ABUS launches and integrated tools for ABUS will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Increasing demand for breast imaging products owing to growing prevalence of breast cancer cases
The growing number of breast cancer cases is boosting the demand for ABUS. Factors such as increasing age, a family history of breast cancer, radiation exposure, and post-menopausal hormone therapy can lead to breast cancer. Oncologists prefer using breast imaging products such as ABUS due to their efficacy in diagnostic results. With the growing number of breast cancer cases globally, the need for ABUS increases, thereby boosting market growth.
Product recall of ABUS due to labeling and design issues
End-users rely on companies that provide high-quality products, which can provide efficacious results. However, if any product enters the market with a deformity, it is either recalled by the firm that has developed it or regulatory bodies such as the US FDA and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Product recalls can affect the brand image of the company and can lead to a reduction in sales revenue.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of limited vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Funding and capital investments for the development of ABUS
- Growing focus on courses and medical exhibition for breast imaging products
- Growing focus on development of integrated and innovative ABUS
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- SonoCin
PART 13: APPENDIX
