Global Automated Driving Sensor Chip Industry Report 2021: Self-driving Sensor Chip Industry Chain / Ultrasonic Radar Chip / 3D Image Sensing Technology

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Driving Sensor Chip Industry Report, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vision Sensor Chip, and Radar/LiDAR chip, who are doing it?

Automated Driving Sensor Chip Industry Report, 2020

analyzes market size, technologies, competitive landscape, development trend, etc of vision sensor chip, Radar and LiDAR chip for automated driving.

Vision sensor Chip:

features with function integration and product diversification

Automotive vision sensor chips mainly cover CMOS image sensor (CIS) and image signal processor (ISP) chip. Currently CMOS chips are challenged by high expansion barrier, while the growth rate of CMOS demand is far higher than the expansion speed, especially under the background that automated driving ushers in rapid development in recent years, automotive camera demand skyrockets, pre-installed 960P and 1080P camera CMOS chips are in tight supply.

In terms of market pattern, although SONY, Samsung and other traditional mobile phone CIS vendors have successively launched several CMOS sensors for self-driving, ON Semiconductor still occupies a leading position in the market. It has more than 50 automotive ecological partners, involving businesses like optical lens, signal processors, I/O, Interface, SoC processors and software systems, etc.

In terms of image processing chip, independent ISP chips have strong performance but high cost, the main suppliers include Texas Instruments (TI), Moileye, Huawei HiSilicon, etc, among which TI outstands with the deepest accumulation of technology and the largest market share. In recent years, CIS suppliers like Aptina and OmniVision have also launched the latest CIS integration products with built-in ISP, which have low cost, small area and low power consumption, but is just capable of simple algorithms and is weak in processing power. Under the background of increased requirements for automotive intelligence, independent ISP chip in automotive camera is still the focus.

With the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and automated driving, image processing and calculation are facing more and more challenges. The integration of vision sensor chips has become a trend. In addition to ISP chips, vision processors (VP) chips with AI capabilities are gradually added.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Self-driving Sensor Chip

1.1 Classification

1.1.1 Vision Sensor Chip

1.1.2 Ultrasonic Radar Chip

1.1.3 Radar Chip

1.1.4 LiDAR Chip

1.1.5 Classification of Self-driving Sensor Chip

1.2 Self-driving Sensor Chip Industry Chain

1.2.1 Vision Sensor Chip Industry Chain

1.2.2 Radar Sensor Chip Industry Chain

1.3 Ultrasonic Radar Chip

1.3.1 Ultrasonic Radar Structure and Size

1.3.2 Ultrasonic Radar Chip Technology

1.4 3D Image Sensing Technology

1.4.1 3D CMOS Image Sensor Chip

1.4.2 3D Image Sensor Chip Technology

1.4.3 Comparison of 3D Sensor Chip Products



2 Automotive CIS and ISP Chip Industry and Suppliers

2.1 Overview of Automotive Vision Sensor

2.1.1 Structure of Automotive Vision Sensor

2.1.2 Requirement on Vision Sensors

2.1.3 Vision Sensor Market Size

2.2 Automotive CIS and ISP Chip Technology

2.3 Automotive CIS and ISP Chip Market Pattern

2.3.1 CIS Chip Market Pattern

2.3.2 Comparison of CIS Chip Products of Major Vendors

2.3.3 ISP Chip Competitive Landscape

2.4 Automotive CIS/ISP Chip Development Trend

2.5 ON Semiconductor

2.5.1 Profile

2.5.2 Automotive Business Layout

2.5.3 Automotive Sensor Business

2.5.4 Image Sensor Business

2.5.5 Automotive Image Sensor Customers and Market Position

2.5.6 ADAS Image Sensor Products

2.5.7 Image Sensor for Cockpit

2.5.8 New Image Sensor Products

2.5.9 Typical In-vehicle CMOS Products

2.6 Samsung Electronics

2.6.1 Profile

2.6.2 Layout in Automotive ADAS

2.6.3 Automotive Image Sensor

2.6.4 Product Feature of Automotive Image Sensor

2.7 Sony

2.7.1 Profile

2.7.2 Technical Strength in CMOS Field

2.7.3 Automotive CMOS Development Course

2.7.4 Automotive CMOS Product Portfolio

2.7.5 Automotive CMOS Products

2.7.6 Latest Vision CMOS Products

2.8 OmniVision

2.8.1 Profile

2.8.2 Image Sensor

2.8.3 Automotive Image Sensor

2.8.4 Sensor for Driver Monitoring System

2.8.5 Self-driving Sensor

2.8.6 Display-based Image Sensor

2.8.7 Surround-view Sensor

2.8.8 Latest Technology Progress

2.9 PixArt

2.9.1 Profile

2.9.2 CIS and Chip Products and Products Under Planning

2.9.3 PixArt Products

2.9.4 Automotive Vision Application

2.9.5 Automotive Gesture Control IC

2.10 SmartSens Technology

2.11 Toshiba

2.11.1 Visconti Image Processor

2.11.2 Feature of Visconti Image Processor

2.11.3 Visconti4 Image Recognition Processor

2.11.4 Application of Visconti4 Image Recognition Processor

2.11.5 Visconti5 Image Recognition Processor

2.12 Other Vision Sensor Chip Suppliers

2.12.1 GalaxyCore CMOS Image Sensor Business

2.12.2 Fullhan Automotive ISP Chip

2.12.3 Ambarella Launched High-performance Camera Chip

2.12.4 ST Vision Sensor

2.12.5 Newsight Imaging

2.12.6 Infineon 3D Image Sensor Chip



3 Automotive Radar Chip Industry and Suppliers

3.1 Radar Chip Industry

3.2 Radar Chip Technology

3.3 Radar Chip Products Comparison

3.3.1 Radar Chip Suppliers

3.4 Infineon

3.5 NXP

3.6 STMicroelectronics

3.7 Texas Instruments

3.8 ADI

3.9 Vayyar

3.10 Uhnder

3.11 ANDAR Technologies

3.12 Qingneng Huabo

3.13 SGR Semiconductors Inc.

3.14 Calterah

3.15 Xiamen IMSEMI technology Co., Ltd.

3.16 Citta Microelectronics

3.17 MediaTek Launched Ultrashort-range Radar Chip



4 LiDAR Chip Industry and Suppliers

4.1 LiDAR Chip Technology

4.2 LeddarTech

4.3 Sense Photonics

4.4 VisionICs Microelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.

4.5 China Science Photon Chip Tech

4.6 Ningbo Xilight Technology

4.7 Abax Sensing

4.8 Mobileye LiDAR Chip

4.9 Other LiDAR Chip Suppliers

4.9.1 M&As of ON Semiconductor

4.9.2 LiDAR Chip Layout of ADI

4.9.3 LiDAR Chip Business of Dibotics

4.9.4 LiDAR Chip Business of Lumotive

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/au1wum



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

