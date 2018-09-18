Global Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market, 2018-2026 by Product Type, Modality, End-User & Geography

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated endoscope reprocessors market was valued at US$ 364.2 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 554.4 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The global automated endoscope reprocessors (AER) market unveils productive growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, attributed to high-end technical progresses in automation protocols in the endoscope reprocessing machines coupled with faster turnaround time to optimize accurate results with zero contamination factor.

Technological assessment in automated endoscope reprocessors such as portable/bench top and standalone devices are attaining higher momentum in hospitals and clinics. Automated endoscope reprocessing machines now have improved capabilities as compared to basic or simple machines or manual cleaning to complex, digital, micro-processing apparatuses with enhanced competences and options/features such as faster reprocessing cycle time (approx. 30 minutes), temperature control mechanism, barcode scanner, asynchronous operation, alcohol flush, automated leak test, downloadable/electronic cycle data, etc.

The pass through automated endoscope reprocessors have gained higher momentum in the recent period. The ADVANTAGE PLUS pass-thru automated endoscope reprocessor manufactured by Medivators physically isolates perfect and uncleansed reprocessing regions to diminish the risk of errors and cross-contamination, therefore, ensuring higher patient safety by monitoring each endoscope channel separately for blockage and flow safeguarding complete high-level disinfection.



However, problems occur at few instances during complete washing and drying; also contaminations associated with the use of endoscopes i.e., high risk of infections associated with improper sterilization of endoscopes may hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, physicians' choice for manual cleaning of endoscopes in the developing regions in the Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) regions may show slow growth of adoption. High prices of AER machines is also a very crucial factor, which restricts the overall consumption of these machines in the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers in the developing economies.



Furthermore, rising endoscopy procedures, minimally invasive surgeries, infection control awareness, rising purchasing power of healthcare facilities, beneficiary schemes for reimbursement, and higher utilization of advanced automated machines in the developing nations such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and others are various external factors fueling the demand for automated endoscope reprocessors in near future.



