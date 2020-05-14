Global Automated External Defibrillator Market Outlook, 2020-2025 - Implantable vs External Defibrillators, Semi-Automatic vs Fully Automatic

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated External Defibrillator Market By Product Type (Implantable v/s External Defibrillators), By Technology (Semi-Automatic, Fully Automatic), By Patient Type (Adult, Pediatric), By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automated External Defibrillator Market is expected to grow at a steady rate through 2025.



The market is driven by the technological advancements in defibrillators, increasing burden of target diseases, growing focus on providing public-access defibrillators, rising number of training & awareness programs on defibrillators, among others. Additionally, increasing investments by government and private players are anticipated to propel the market during forecast period.



Defibrillators are devices which are used to deliver therapeutic shock to a patient's heart in life-threatening conditions such as ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, pulseless ventricular tachycardia, among others. The defibrillation procedure encompasses delivery of an electric shock to the heart which then the depolarizes heart muscles and restores the normal electric impulse.



The Global Automated External Defibrillator Market is segmented based on product type, technology, patient type, end-user, region and company. Based on product type, the market can be bifurcated into implantable and external defibrillators. The implantable type is expected to hold a significant market share during the next five years owing to the development of technologically advanced devices with extended longevity, rapid growth in the number of implant procedures, increasing adoption of cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators, among others.



Based on end-user, the market can be fragmented into hospitals, clinics and cardiac centers, pre-hospital care and emergency, public access settings, homecare settings and others. The public access settings segment is expected to witness the highest growth during forecast period. This can be accredited to the development of advanced automated external defibrillators, rising cases of sudden cardiac arrest at out-of-hospital settings and increasing number of public access defibrillation programs across the globe.



Regionally, the automated external defibrillator market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America region dominates the overall automated external defibrillator market owing to the rising incidence of target diseases, technological advancements in defibrillators and increasing number of public defibrillation programs in the region.



Major players operating in the Global Automated External Defibrillator Market include Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific, Philips, Zoll Medical, Biotronik, Livanova, Mediana, Metrax, Metsis Medikal and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Automated External Defibrillator Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Automated External Defibrillator Market based on product type, technology, patient type, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automated External Defibrillator Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Automated External Defibrillator Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Automated External Defibrillator Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Automated External Defibrillator Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Implantable vs. External Defibrillators)

5.2.2. By Technology (Semi-Automatic, Fully Automatic)

5.2.3. By Patient Type (Adult, Pediatric)

5.2.4. By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics & Cardiac Centers, Pre-Hospital Care & Emergency, Public Access Settings, Homecare Settings, Others)

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. North America Automated External Defibrillator Market Outlook



7. Europe Automated External Defibrillator Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Automated External Defibrillator Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Automated External Defibrillator Market Outlook



10. South America Automated External Defibrillator Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Medtronic

13.2.2. St. Jude Medical

13.2.3. Boston Scientific

13.2.4. Philips

13.2.5. Zoll Medical

13.2.6. Biotronik

13.2.7. Livanova

13.2.8. Mediana

13.2.9. Metrax

13.2.10. Metsis Medikal



14. Strategic Recommendations



