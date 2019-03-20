Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market 2019-2024: Growing Adoption of Industrial Robots Across Industry Verticals

DUBLIN, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.82% to reach US$932.810 million by 2024, from US$503.632 million in 2018.

Growing adoption of industrial robots across industry verticals along with its long-term cost-effectiveness is the major factors boosting the demand for AGV software. In addition, increasing expenditure on research and development in AGVs along with high demand for the high demand for effective software will further boost the demand for AGV software.

North America and Europe will hold a significant market share on account of the presence of major market players and early adoption of technology. The trend towards industrial automation will act as a catalyst towards the booming demand for AGV software in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are MoviGo Robotics, Dematic, B2A Technology, Oceaneering International, Inc., JBT, Transbotics (Subsidiary of Scott System International Incorporated), The AGVE Group, and Seegrid Corporation among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market by Offering

5.1. In- Built Vehicle Software

5.2. Integrated Software



6. Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market by Deployment Model

6.1. On-Premise

6.2. Cloud



7. Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market by Industry Vertical

7.1. Automotive

7.2. Logistics

7.3. Manufacturing

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. Electronics and Semiconductor

7.6. Others



8. Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.1.4. Others

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. United Kingdom

8.3.4. Spain

8.3.5. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. Israel

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. South Korea

8.5.4. India

8.5.5. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

9.2. Recent Investment and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Movigo Robotics

10.2. Dematic

10.3. B2A Technology

10.4. Oceaneering International, Inc.

10.5. Jbt

10.6. Transbotics (Subsidiary of Scott System International Incorporated)

10.7. The AGVe Group

10.8. Seegrid Corporation

10.9. Ssi Schaffer

10.10. Kuka Ag



