Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market 2017-2025: Enhanced Focus On the Manufacturing Sector In the Emerging Economies Coupled With Automation Integrations In the Sector

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automated Material Handling Equipment Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product; System Type; Component; Function; Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated material handling equipment market accounted US$ 28.64 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2018 - 2025, to account to US$ 51.22 Bn by 2025.



The emergence of online shopping and e-commerce is resulting in bolstering the automated material handling equipment market growth as well as the increasing adoption of automated solutions in manufacturing industries, particularly in the developing economies. Handling of goods for industry verticals such as metals & heavy machinery, aviation sector, and automotive sector for a human could be very challenging and puts the workforce to higher health safety risks.



The need to create a safer workplace for the labor, and allow for machines to replace the traditional material handling techniques, the automated material handling equipment market demand is anticipated to pace up at higher rates during the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with the installation of this equipment along with the overall maintenance cost is hindering the automated material handling equipment market growth.



A number of industrial facilities and warehouses are increasing the use of automated solutions to enhance their profits, warehouse operations, comfort as well as worker safety. Industries such as automotive, metals & heavy machinery, food & beverages, and others are concerned about reducing labor-intensive processes, increasing accuracy and speed for material handling. The advent of Industry 4.0 or the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) that would utilize the powers of collaborative robots, and automated guided vehicles is further anticipated to drive productivity in the manufacturing sector thereby propelling the growth of automated material handling equipment market.



Various companies operating in the market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings which is helping the market for automated material handling equipment to expand over the years in terms of revenue.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2. Key Takeaways



3. Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Pest Analysis



4. Automated Material Handling Equipment Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Enhanced Focus On the Manufacturing Sector In the Emerging Economies Coupled With Automation Integrations In the Sector

4.1.2 Need For a More Efficient and Advanced Material Handling Technique

4.1.3 Evolution of Advanced Complementary Technologies Further Enabling Growth of Automated Material Handling Equipment

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Initial Investments Coupled With the Complexities Involved Refrain Small Industries From Installing

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Booming E-Commerce Industry To Generate More Business Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



5. Automated Material Handling Equipment - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Overview

5.2 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Forecast and Analysis



6. Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Product Market Forecasts and Analysis

6.3 Robots

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Robots Market Forecasts and Analysis

6.3.2.1 Fixed Robots Market

6.3.2.2 Mobile Robots Market

6.4 Automated Storage & Retrieval System (Asrs) Market

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market Forecasts and Analysis

6.4.2.1 Unit Load Market

6.4.2.2 Mini Load Market

6.4.2.3 Vertical Lift Module (Vlm) Market

6.4.2.4 Carousel Market

6.4.2.5 Mid Load Market

6.4.2.6 Autostore Market

6.5 Automated Conveyors and Sortation System Market

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Automated Conveyors and Sortation System Market Forecasts and Analysis

6.5.2.1 Belt Market

6.5.2.2 Roller Market

6.5.2.3 Overhead Market

6.5.2.4 Screw Market

6.6 Automated Cranes Market

6.6.1 Overview

6.6.2 Automated Cranes System Market Forecasts and Analysis

6.6.2.1 Jib Cranes Market

6.6.2.2 Bridge Cranes Market

6.6.2.3 Gantry Cranes Market

6.6.2.4 Stacker Cranes Market

6.7 Automated Guided Vehicles (Agvs) Market

6.7.1 Overview

6.7.2 Automated Guided Vehicles Market Forecasts and Analysis

6.7.2.1 Agv Navigation Technology Market

6.7.2.1.1 Agv Navigation Technology Market Forecast and Analysis



7. Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - System Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 System Type Market Forecasts and Analysis

7.3 Unit Load Material Handling System

7.4 Bulk Load Material Handling System



8. Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Component

8.1 Overview

8.2 Component Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.3 Hardware

8.4 Software

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Software Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.4.2.1 Warehouse Management System Market

8.4.2.2 Warehouse Control System Market

8.4.2.3 Warehouse Execution System (Wes) Market

8.5 Services



9. Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Function

9.1 Overview

9.2 Function Market Forecasts and Analysis

9.3 Storage

9.4 Transportation

9.5 Assembly

9.6 Packaging

9.7 Distribution

9.8 Waste Handling



10. Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Industry

10.1 Overview

10.2 Industry Market Forecasts and Analysis

10.3 Automotive

10.4 Food & Beverages

10.5 Electronics

10.6 Pharmaceutical

10.7 Aerospace

10.8 E-Commerce

10.9 Logistics

10.10 Others



11. Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Geography



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Merger & Acquisition

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Development



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Product Mapping

13.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



14. Global Automated Material Handling Equipment - Company Profiles



Fives

Jungheinrich AG

Kion Group AG

kuka AG

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Hanwha Corporation

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Toyota Industries Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/32zhz5/global_automated?w=5



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

