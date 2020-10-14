Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market 2020: Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Market is Projected to Reach a Revised $1.1 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals estimated at US$522 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the period 2020-2027.



Indoor Terminals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.9% CAGR and reach US$689.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Outdoor Terminals segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $154 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR



The Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals market in the U. S. is estimated at US$154 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$196.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 9.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Cleveron AS ( Estonia )

) ENGY Company

Inpost UK Limited

Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

Indoor Terminals (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Indoor Terminals (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Outdoor Terminals (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Outdoor Terminals (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

Retailers (Ownership) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Retailers (Ownership) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Shipping/Logistic Companies (Ownership) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Shipping/Logistic Companies (Ownership) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Government Organization (Ownership) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Government Organization (Ownership) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Other Ownerships (Ownership) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Other Ownerships (Ownership) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Ownership: 2020 to 2027

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Share Breakdown by Ownership: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

