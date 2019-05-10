Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market to 2024: Led by Daifuku, Murata Machinery, SSI Schaefer, TGW Logistics Group, and Kardex Group

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Type (Unit Load, Mini Load, VLM, Carousel, Mid Load, Autostore), Function (Assembly, Kitting, Order Picking, Distribution, Storage), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automated storage and retrieval system market is estimated to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2019 to USD 11 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The key factors driving the growth of the market include the increasing demand for ASRS in the automotive industry; optimum utilization of space and rise in labor costs; and improved accuracy, productivity, and efficiency in the supply chain, along with better inventory control.

However, the requirement for large initial investment and need for technical expertise and periodic training are the key restraining factors for market growth.

Key players in the ASRS market are Daifuku (Japan), Murata Machinery (Japan), SSI Schaefer (Germany), TGW Logistics Group (Austria), and Kardex Group (Switzerland), among others. These companies have adopted key strategies such as contracts, acquisitions, product launches, and expansions & partnerships to expand their business operations and customer base worldwide.

Autostore ASRS to witness high growth potential during the forecast period



The auto store ASRS market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Autostore allows complete configurability and flexibility. In this system, bins are stacked vertically in a cube like a grid and are retrieved by robots that travel to the top layer of the system. This makes it possible for the grid to be placed around columns, on mezzanines, and on multiple levels.



The system can also be easily expanded and modified because of this design. An auto store ASRS is an innovative storage solution developed by the Hatteland Group. Hatteland forms strategic alliances with companies such as Swisslog, Bastian solutions, Dematic, and Hormann Logistik to serve customers.



ASRS market for order picking to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The ASRS market for order picking is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2019-2024. Order picking is widely used in healthcare, food & beverages, retail, and e-commerce. Growing competition in these industries is enforcing companies to reduce their delivery time, which is fuelling the demand for ASRS for order picking function.

Order picking process includes retrieving and presenting the required inventory to pickers. It is a logistic warehouse's process that involves collecting and taking inventory in specified quantities. These quantities are specified based on customer orders. Order picking is mainly classified into piece picking, zone picking, wave picking, sorting system, and pick to box method.



Europe to be the largest market for automated storage and retrieval system during the forecast period



Europe is expected to lead the automated storage and retrieval system market, in terms of size, from 2019 to 2024. The ASRS market in Europe is driven by countries such as Germany, the UK, and France.

The significant investments in automated material handling equipment by automotive players and rising installations of automated equipment in European countries owing to diversified distribution channels in industries such as automotive, chemicals, healthcare, and food & beverages are contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

The presence of a large number of key players in this region, along with a large customer base, is among the major factors driving the ASRS market in Europe. Automotive in Germany is among the biggest industries across the world, and this industry is a major market for ASRS in Europe.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary & Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.5 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market, 2019-2024 (USD Billion)

4.2 Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market, By Type

4.3 Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market, By Function

4.4 Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market, By Industry

4.5 Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand in Automotive Industry

5.2.1.2 Demand for Optimum Utilization of Space and Increasing Labour Costs

5.2.1.3 Improved Accuracy, Productivity, and Efficiency in Supply Chain Along With Improved Inventory Control

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Large Initial Capital Investments

5.2.2.2 Suitable Only for Non-Variable Operations

5.2.2.3 Technical Expertise and Periodic Training is A Must

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Mid-Load and Pallet Shuttle Technologies

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Automation in E-Commerce Industry

5.2.3.3 Growing Demand for Cold Chain ASRS in APAC

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technical Glitches Halt Entire Operational Process and Increase Downtime

5.2.4.2 Providing Flexible and Scalable Solutions

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Unit Load

6.2.1 Unit-Load ASRS to Hold Largest Market During Forecast Period

6.3 Mini Load

6.3.1 Increasing Demand in Retail Industry is Fuelling the Demand for Mini-Load ASRS

6.4 Vertical Lift Module

6.4.1 VLM Saves Up to 85% of the Floor Space

6.5 Carousel

6.5.1 Vertical Carousel

6.5.1.1 Benefits Such as Optimized Floor Space is Driving the Market

6.5.2 Horizontal Carousel

6.5.2.1 Fast Roi is Influencing the Implementation of Horizontal Carousel

6.6 Mid Load

6.6.1 Mid-Load ASRS are Used for Custom Load Types That Cannot Be Handled By Mini-Load Or Unit-Load ASRS

6.7 Autostore

6.7.1 Market for Autostore Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate in Forecast Period



7 Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Storage

7.2.1 Storage to Hold the Largest Market Share of ASRS in Forecast Period

7.3 Order Picking

7.3.1 Order Picking Function of ASRS to Grow at the Highest Rate in Forecast Period

7.4 Distribution

7.4.1 High Manpower Cost to Manage Inventory is Driving the ASRS Market for Distribution Function

7.5 Assembly

7.5.1 Use of ASRS in Assembly Improves Accuracy and Reduces Time

7.6 Kitting

7.6.1 The Use of Kitting Function of ASRS Offers Better Efficiency and Cost Saving

7.7 Others



8 Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Automotive Industry to Hold the Largest Size of ASRS Market

8.3 Metals & Heavy Machinery

8.3.1 The Heavy Weight Nature of Products in Metals and Heavy Machinery Industry is Driving the Demand for ASRS

8.4 Food & Beverages

8.4.1 Increasing Demand for Fast and Efficient Supply Chain in F7b Industry Fuels the Demand for ASRS

8.5 Chemicals

8.5.1 Digitization to Drive the Demand for ASRS in Chemical Industry

8.6 Healthcare

8.6.1 Development in AI and Digitalization Supporting ASRS Market Growth

8.7 Semiconductor & Electronics

8.7.1 The Vital Importance of Just-In-Time Delivery of the Products in This Industry is Supporting the Growth of ASRS

8.8 Retail

8.8.1 ASRS Market in Retail Industry Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate

8.9 Aviation

8.9.1 Globalization Led to Increase in Airline Passengers Fuelling Demand for ASRS in Aircraft Manufacturing

8.10 E-Commerce

8.10.1 High Pressure on Distributors for Delivering Product in Minimum Time is Fueling the Market of ASRS

8.11 Others

8.11.1 Highly Competitive Market of Textile and Paper & Printing Industry to Fuel the ASRS Market Demand



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US Expected to Lead the Market for ASRS During Forecast Period

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Automotive in Canada to Aid ASRS Market Growth

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 ASRS Market in Mexico to Grow at the Highest Rate in North America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany to Hold Largest Market Size of ASRS in Europe

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Automotive Industry in the UK to Fuel ASRS Market

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 ASRS Market in France Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate in the Forecast Period

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China to Hold Largest Size of ASRS Market in APAC

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Robotics in Japan to Support ASRS Market Growth

9.4.3 Australia

9.4.3.1 Healthcare Industry of Australia to Support the Growth of ASRS Market

9.4.4 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 South America

9.5.1.1 South America to Lead ASRS Market in RoW

9.5.2 Middle East

9.5.2.1 ASRS Market in the Middle East to Grow at the Highest Rate in RoW

9.5.3 Africa

9.5.3.1 Building Equipment in the Middle East to Support SSR Market Growth



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking of Players in Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market

10.3 Microquadrant Overview

10.3.1 Visionaries

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.3.5 Strength of Product Portfolio Adopted By Major Players in Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market

10.3.6 Business Strategy Excellence Adopted By Major Players in Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market

10.4 Competitive Situations & Trends

10.4.1 Contracts

10.4.2 Expansions & Partnerships

10.4.3 Acquisitions

10.4.4 Product Launches



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Daifuku

11.1.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.1.2 Products Offered

11.1.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.1.2 Kardex Group

11.1.3 Murata Machinery

11.1.4 SSI Schaefer

11.1.5 TGW Logistics Group

11.1.6 Bastian Solutions

11.1.7 Beumer Group

11.1.8 Dematic

11.1.9 Knapp

11.1.10 Mecalux

11.1.11 Swisslog

11.1.12 System Logistics Corporation

11.1.13 Vanderlande Industries

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 Automation Logistic Corporation

11.2.2 Autostore

11.2.3 Haenel Storage System

11.2.4 IHI Corporation

11.2.5 Mias (Maschinenbau, Industrieanlagen & Service)

11.2.6 Sencorpwhite

11.2.7 Westfalia Technologies



