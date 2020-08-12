Global Automated Teller Machine Market Analysis 2020 with Profiles of Key Players Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Dover Corp, GRGBanking, Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd and NCR Corp.

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated Teller Machine Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automated teller machine market is poised to grow by $ 7.55 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the multifunctionality features in ATMs and growing prominence of remote teller technology in ATMs. This study identifies the increase in the number of mobile ATMs as one of the prime reasons driving the automated teller machine market growth during the next few years.



The automated teller machine market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscapes.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. It covers the following areas:

Automated teller machine market sizing

Automated teller machine market forecast

Automated teller machine market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated teller machine market vendors that include Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Dover Corp., Euronet Worldwide Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GRGBanking, Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyosung Corp., NCR Corp., and Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.. Also, the automated teller machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Offsite ATM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Onsite ATM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Dover Corp.

Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

GRGBanking

Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyosung Corp.

NCR Corp.

Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

