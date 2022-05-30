Global Automated Test Equipment Market (2022 to 2027) - Government Initiatives to Boost Semiconductor Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Test Equipment Market by Components, Type, Vertical (Semiconductor Fabrication, Automotive and Transportation, Medical, Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Electronics), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automated test equipment market is expected to grow from USD7.0 billion in 2022 to USD 8.8 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The major driving factors for the growth of the automated test equipment market include the growing advancement in the automotive vertical.



Mass Interconnects to have a significant market size of automated test equipment market during the forecast period



The mass interconnect systems used in ATEs play the role of a connecting interface between the test instruments and the DUT. The test instruments include PCI extension for instruments (PXI), VME extension for instruments (VXI), LAN extension for instruments (LXI), general-purpose interface bus (GPIB), signal conditioning extensions for instruments (SCXI), and peripheral component interconnect (PCI).

In mass interconnect systems, the receiver on the tester side is mated with an interchangeable test adapter (ITA) on the DUT. Mass interconnect systems find scope in aerospace and defense, industrial, as well as automotive applications. They are available in multiple sizes and configurations. They can, hence, be used virtually for any test requirement. The need for a connection between the ATE system and the DUT is ever-increasing, which proves to be a driving factor.



Integrated Circuit (IC) Testing type to have the largest market size during the forecast period



The increasing adoption of ICs by mobile device manufacturers, network equipment manufacturers, and telecommunication service providers is expected to drive the growth prospects of testing equipment. Increased investments in R&D, technological advancements in networking and communication, increased manufacturing activities in developing countries, and a rise in demand for electronic products has led to an increase in the need for IC testing equipment.

Europe to grow with significant CAGR during the forecast period.



The European ATE market is further segmented into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. The European semiconductor industry is showing a favorable trend for the growth of fabrication plants and triggering progression for wafer cleaning equipment. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and Italy are showing significant growth potential owing to the presence of giant semiconductor manufacturers such as STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), and X-FAB Silicon Foundries (Germany).

Intel Inc. (US) has upgraded and expanded its fabrication capacity in Ireland and Israel, becoming the top consumer of ATE in these countries. The thriving automotive industry in the region acts as an opportunity for the ATE market. The growth of 4G LTE technology in the region and ongoing developments and smaller deployments of the 5G infrastructure is expected to drive the market for ATE in consumer electronics and other verticals.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automated Test Equipment Market

4.2 Automated Test Equipment Market, by Type

4.3 Automated Test Equipment Market, by Vertical

4.4 Automates Test Equipment Market, by Component

4.5 Automated Test Equipment Market, by Region (2027)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Use of Ate Reduces Manufacturing Time and Cost

5.2.1.2 Decreasing Pcb Real State and Surge in Demand for Complex Integrated Circuits (Ics)

5.2.1.3 Increasing Applications in Consumer Goods

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Associated with Testers and Testing Components

5.2.2.2 Requirement for New ATE with Technological Advancements

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Government Initiatives to Boost Semiconductor Industry

5.2.3.2 Advancements in Automotive Sector

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuations in Semiconductor Industry's Supply Chain due to COVID-19

5.2.4.2 Difficulty Associated with Interfacing of Dut

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Ate Ecosystem Analysis

5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers/Buyers

5.7 Case Study Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Commercialization of IoT Technology

5.8.2 Inclination Toward Adoption of Ate Equipment on Rental Basis

5.8.3 Trend of Modular Test Instruments

5.8.4 Emergence of 5G Network

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.10.1 Regulations Pertaining to Electric and Electronic Testing

5.10.2 Standards Related to Electrical Equipment

5.10.3 Restriction of Hazardous Substances (Rohs) and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE)

5.11 Trade Analysis and Tariff Analysis

5.11.1 Trade Analysis

5.11.1.1 Trade Data for Hs Code 9030

5.11.1.2 Trade Data for Hs Code 903141

5.12 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

5.13 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.13.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

6 Automated Test Equipment Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industrial Pcs

6.2.1 Demand for Industrial Pcs is Increasing due to Their Efficient Design

6.3 Mass Interconnects

6.3.1 Aerospace and Defense Industries to Fuel Demand for Mass Interconnect Systems

6.4 Handlers/Probers

6.4.1 Handlers

6.4.1.1 Handlers Help in Sorting Different Types of Packages Available in Ics

6.4.2 Probers

6.4.2.1 Probers Act as Interface Between Wafers and Automated Test Equipment

6.5 Others

7 Automated Test Equipment Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Integrated Circuit (Ic) Testing

7.2.1 Increasing Use of ICS in Consumer Electronics to Drive Demand for Ic Testing

7.3 Printed Circuit Board Testing

7.3.1 Complex PCBs to Drive Demand for Automated Test Equipment

7.4 Hard Disk Drive Testing

7.4.1 Increase in Storage Demand to Fuel Need for Hard Disk Drive Testing

7.5 Modules & Others

8 Automated Test Equipment Market, by Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Semiconductor Fabrication

8.2.1 Increasing Chip Shortage to Drive Demand for Ate from Semiconductor Fabrication Facilities

8.2.2 Non-Contact Test Equipment

8.2.2.1 Automated Optical Inspection (Aoi)

8.2.2.2 Automated X-Ray Inspection (Axi)

8.2.3 Contact Test Equipment

8.3 Consumer Electronics

8.3.1 Increasing Consumer Electronics Device Manufacturing Creating Demand for Ate

8.4 Automotive and Transportation

8.4.1 Incorporation of Sophisticated Electronic Systems in Vehicles Fueling Demand for Ate

8.5 Aerospace & Defense

8.5.1 Aerospace & Defense Industry Uses Ate for Radar and Electronic Warfare Equipment

8.6 Medical

8.6.1 Need to Enhance Efficiency and Accuracy of Medical Devices Accelerates Demand for Ate

8.7 Others

9 Regional Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Top Five Players - Three-Year Company Revenue Analysis

10.3 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

10.4 Market Share Analysis (2021)

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

10.5.1 Star

10.5.2 Pervasive

10.5.3 Emerging Leader

10.5.4 Participant

10.5.5 Company Footprint

10.6 Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

10.6.1 Progressive Company

10.6.2 Responsive Company

10.6.3 Dynamic Company

10.6.4 Starting Block

10.7 Competitive Scenario

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Advantest Corporation

11.1.2 Teradyne, Inc.

11.1.3 National Instruments

11.1.4 Chroma Ate

11.1.5 Cohu Inc.

11.1.6 Astronics Corporation

11.1.7 Star Technologies

11.1.8 Roos Instruments

11.1.9 Marvin Test Solutions

11.1.10 Omron Corporation

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 Tesec Corporation

11.2.2 Danaher

11.2.3 Espec North America

11.2.4 Jtag Technologies

11.2.5 Vaunix

11.2.6 Jfw Industries

11.2.7 Aemulus

11.2.8 Festo Ltd

11.2.9 Nikon Metrology

11.2.10 Carl Zeiss Ag

11.2.11 Viscom Ag

11.2.12 Keysight Technologies

11.2.13 Artiflex Engineering

11.2.14 Vitrox Corporation

11.2.15 Saki Corporation

11.2.16 Test Research Inc. (Tri)

11.2.17 Shenzhen J-Wide Electronics Equipment Co., Ltd.

11.2.18 Chino Works America

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rpby47

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets