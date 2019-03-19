Global Automatic Content Recognition Market By Component, By Technology, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market By Component (Solution & Services), By Technology (Acoustic & Digital Video Fingerprinting, Digital Audio & Others), By End User (Consumer Electronics, E-commerce, Education, Automotive and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 – 2024



Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Overview

Global automatic content recognition (ACR) market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 29% during the forecast period, growing from $ 1348.98 million in 2018 to $ 6113.73 million by 2024, on account of increasing integration of ACR in wearable devices, smartphones and smart TVs. Automatic content recognition is a technology used to identify and verify the content present in a media device or played on a media device. Growing deployment of ACR technologies by media companies for audience measurement and broadcast monitoring are driving the global automatic content recognition market. Moreover, the technology assists companies in understanding the behavior of customers. However, the concept of ACR affects consumer privacy and security.



Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Segments

Based on the component, global automatic content recognition (ACR) market has been bifurcated into solution and service.Solution segment covers a wide variety including audio, video & image recognition, voice & image recognition and real time content analytics, security and copyright management, data management & metadata and others.



While service segment can be categorized into professional and managed services.Audio, video & image recognition solution is the leading segment in the ACR market and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the fact that it helps in identifying all variety of media content in the market.



Meanwhile, real time analytics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising need to analyze the gathered data in order to understand consumer behavior.In terms of technology, the market for automatic content recognition (ACR) can be segmented into acoustic & digital video fingerprinting, digital audio, video & image watermarking, optical character recognition & speech recognition.



Market of acoustic & digital video fingerprinting dominated the market and is expected to maintain its dominance till 2024, as it can be easily deployed when compared with other technologies without altering the properties of the media content.

Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Regional Insights

Regionally, the market for automatic content recognition (ACR) is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa.North America dominates the market, on account of presence of developed media & entertainment industry in the region.



Over the coming years, Asia-Pacific automatic content recognition market is anticipated to grow at a high rate, backed by growing adoption of ACR enabled smart devices in economies such as China, India and Australia.

Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in global automatic content recognition market include Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Grace Note Inc, Arcsoft, Inc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. Microsoft Corporation has launched Custom Recognition Intelligence Service (CRIS) to translate speech to text. The tool also helps in customizing speech recognition in noisy environment and assisting person with listening challenges.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global automatic content recognition (ACR) market size.

• To classify and forecast global automatic content recognition (ACR) market based on component, technology, vertical and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global automatic content recognition (ACR) market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global automatic content recognition (ACR) market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global automatic content recognition (ACR) market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global automatic content recognition (ACR) market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, The analyst sourced a list of ACR providers across the globe.



Subsequently, The analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, The analyst could include the providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst analyzed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major companies across the globe.

The analyst calculated global automatic content recognition (ACR) market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for end-users was recorded and forecast for the future years.The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these service providers for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automatic content recognition (ACR) providers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to automatic content recognition (ACR) market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as ACR providers, partners and end users. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years, thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, global automatic content recognition (ACR) market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Component:

• Solution

Audio, Video & Image Recognition

Voice & Image Recognition

Real Time Content Analytics

Security & Copyright Management

Data Management & Metadata

Others

• Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

• Market, by Technology:

• Acoustic & Digital Video Fingerprinting

• Digital Audio, Video & Image Watermarking

• Optical Character Recognition & Speech recognition

• Market, by Vertical:

• Advertising, Media & Entertainment

• Consumer Electronics

• E-commerce

• Education

• Automotive

• Others

• Market, by Region:

• North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

• Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

• Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

• Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



