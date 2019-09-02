Global Automatic Labeling Machine Markets, 2029-2024 - Shrink-Sleeve Labels Expected to Exhibit Huge Demand

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Labeling Machine Market by Type (Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers, Shrink Sleeve Labelers & Glue-Based Labelers), Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, Personal Care), Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automatic Labeling Machine Market is Expected to be Valued at USD 2.5 Billion in 2019

Automatic labeling machine market is expected to exhibit significant growth potential between 2019 and 2024



It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2019 and 2024. The growth of packaging machinery industry, demand for automated labeling solutions, increasing consumer awareness regarding packaging, the requirement for packaging in the food industry, need for high speed & high-quality labeling solutions are expected to be the key factors propelling the growth of the automatic labeling machine market.



Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labellers to account for the largest share in the global automatic labeling machine market



Pressure-sensitive labeler is a highly versatile label solution that can be seen on nearly any type of product. Pressure-sensitive labeler provides the flexibility to create a label which can deliver value. The advantages of self-adhesive labelers include its use as an easy and straight-forward solution, sustainable to harsh environments, more extensive choice of adhesives, and is economical in comparison with other labelers. The wide applications of self-adhesive labelers result in the highest growth rate from 2019 to 2024.



Pharmaceuticals industry is expected to register at the highest CAGR in the global automatic labeling machine market



The pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global automatic labeling machine market. This is because of the increasing pressure from the regulatory bodies, improving safety, prevent counterfeiting, and raising awareness among the customers for correct labeling of machines are the significant factors that would propel the growth in the pharmaceutical industry for the automatic labeling machine market.



APAC contributed the highest market share in automatic labeling machine market in 2019



The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest market share in 2019 because of the factors such growing per capita income with large-scale industrialization, increasing urbanization, and consumer awareness towards packaging solutions in various industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and consumer products. Also, the availability of cheap labor and the need for automated solutions has enabled companies in these regions to achieve increased productivity in automatic labeling solutions and lesser capital investments.



