Global Automatic Soap Dispenser Market Trends and Developments Amid COVID-19 with Industry Forecasts Over 2020-2025

The study considers the present scenario of the automatic soap dispenser market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Key Questions Answered



1. What is the automatic soap dispenser market size and growth forecast during the period 2020-2025?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the North America automatic soap dispenser market?

3. Which segment accounted for the largest automatic soap dispenser market share?

4. Who are the key players in the automatic soap dispenser market, and what is the market share of Gojo Industries?

5. How is the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the growth of the market forecast to 2025?



The global automatic soap dispenser market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2019-2025



The global automatic soap dispenser products have witnessed a significant rise in demand over the last few years. This can majorly be attributed to the growing trend of smart restroom technology. The market is highly dependent on the demand for hygiene and sanitation solutions from several end-users, including hospitality, healthcare, commercial, residential, and government. Increasing innovations in the touchless industry, coupled with the growing number of hospitals or hotels, are expected to propel the demand for automated cleaning products.



Currently, the world is fighting one of the most infectious viruses - COVID-19. This has impacted not only the life and health of the people but has also brought the global economy to a standstill. The major regions, such as the US, Italy, Spain, France, the UK, Germany, Canada, and China, are the most affected. Disruptions in the value chain processes of several business segments are expected to increase, thereby affecting the automatic soap dispenser market share. The impact, however, will be exceptionally low. The market will not be affected much owing to the outbreak, and the demand lost during Q1-Q2 2020, will be mitigated by the surge in demand in the second half of 2020.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the automatic soap dispenser market during the forecast period:

Expansion of Real Estate and Hospitality Industry

Increased Investment in IoT by Vendors

Concerns over Hand Hygiene

Trend for Smart Washrooms

Automatic Soap Dispenser Market Segmentation



The global automatic soap dispenser market research report includes a detailed segmentation by mount, refill, sensor, end-user, and geography.



The global wall mounted automatic soap dispenser market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2019-2025. Wall-mounted soap dispensers act as hygienic solutions for hand-washing stations at toilets or doorways in shopping malls and hospitals. These products offer the ability to be mounted on the wall, thereby providing the utmost accessibility and convenience to users.



Countertop automatic soap dispensers are gaining traction in the market, particularly in the luxury segment. These products offer aesthetic appearance to the washroom with their elegant, minimalist aesthetic, and striking designs. With the adoption of the latest technology, countertop sensor-based dispensers are anticipated to witness a surge.



Liquid soap dispensers are gaining demand from commercial bathrooms owing to the convenience these products offer. In comparison to foam and spray-based products, liquid soap dispensers offer higher compatibility with a range of different soaps. Foam soap dispensers are witnessing growth in the market. Foaming dispensers are considerably affordable, hygienic, efficient, and score high on sustainability. Foam-based products are beneficial for the environment.



Spray-based soap dispensers are profoundly used in hotels, restaurants, or bars. With the ability to be used for hand washes up to 2,000 times using a single refill cartridge, this product is increasingly minimizing the need for refill effort. Antimicrobial push bars appear seamlessly incorporated into the design for a cleaner presentation, thereby providing ease in pressing as well as releasing soap. Spray-based soap dispensers contribute significantly to the cleanliness of handwashing stations, thus preventing the chances of cross-contamination.



The rapid automated solutions adoption and the progression of Industry 4.0 imply the increasing demand for motion and presence detection for enhanced safety and control. Radar sensors are gaining significant traction owing to accelerating diversification and commercialization. Radar sensors are widely used in touchless technology, which is incorporated in smart bathrooms. Touchless products such as automatic soap dispensers are improvising the usage of these sensors in their product segments, thereby increasing traction in the market.



Smart bathrooms and kitchens are gaining significant traction among households. Residents nowadays are focusing on maintaining high standards of cleanliness and hygiene, which is likely to increase the demand for automatic soap dispensers. The growing need for convenient, sanitary hygiene products among consumers is expected to propel the demand during the forecast period.



Smart sensor technology offers automated solutions in several end-user segments with an enhanced and convenient consumer experience. The trend for smart bathrooms at public places to maintain hygiene is gaining significant traction in the market. The growing adoption of sensor-activated products such as automatic faucets, automatic paper towel dispensers, and automatic soap dispensers is profoundly used in public places such as shopping malls, high-end office buildings, and multiplexes.



Segmentation by Mounts

Wall Mounted

Countertop

Segmentation by Refill

Liquid

Foam

Spray

Segmentation by Sensor

Radar-based

Photo

Passive Infrared

Segmentation by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Healthcare

Hospitality

Corporate Spaces

Education

Government & Defense

Industrial

Others

Insights by Geography



In terms of retail sales, the North American region is one of the largest markets in the automatic soap dispenser industry. The growing concern to prevent infections in several healthcare facilities, due to increasing healthcare-acquired diseases is driving the market. Modern healthcare facilities in North America are engaged in employing several types of invasive procedures and devices for treating the patients and doctors for supporting cleanliness and hygiene at such places.



With the expansion of the real estate sector, the improvement in hygiene facilities. Currently, there is a collective effort among urban planners, government agencies, regulatory bodies, and public-private partnerships to develop stringent measures to maintain hygiene standards. Increasing international travel, along with companies leaning on increasing the number of business trips and travel demand, is expected to contribute favorably to the rise in travel industry growth.



Segmentation by Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Insights by Vendors



Currently, the global automatic soap dispenser market share is highly concentrated, with several local and global players in the market. The competition is intense. The rapidly changing technological scenario can adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades. Soap dispenser manufacturers emphasize on identifying market opportunities, thereby setting up certain goals to achieve productivity and efficient usage of capital resources.



The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. One of the key strategies implemented by vendors is the introduction of differentiated products and solutions for application segments. Hence, companies strive to offer differentiated channels for distribution and better product mix, thereby catering to the changing needs and requirements of the target customers.



Prominent Vendors

Dolphy

Honeywell

Euronics

GOJO Industries

Kimberly-Clark

OPHARDT Hygiene

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Reckitt Benckiser Group

The 3M Company

Company Vi-Jon

Other Prominent Vendors

Ableman International

American Specialties

Askon Hygiene Products

Bobrick Washroom Equipment

Bradley Australia

Brightwell Dispensers

Bright Pancar

Cera Sanitaryware

Deb Group (SC Johnson Professionals)

Dihour

Dreumex

Ecolab

Essity Hygiene

FontanaShowers

Hokwang Industries

Hypuz

Jaquar Group

JVD Group

Kohler

Kutol Products Company

Lovair

Marc Systems

Newell Brands

Palmer Fixture

PHS Group

Toshi Automatic Systems (TASPL)

Toto

Saraya

Secura

Shenzhen City Itas In-Tech Sanitary Wares

Shenzhen Svavo Intelligent Technology (SVAVO)

Simplehuman

Sloan Valve Company

Spartan Chemical Company

Stern Engineering

Terramica Ceramics & Automation India

Umbra

Vectair Systems

ZAF Enterprises

