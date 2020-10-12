Global Automation and Robotics (Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer) Market 2020-2025: Assistive Robotics Market will Reach $18.7B by 2025, Driven by Healthcare and Social Needs

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automation and Robotics Market in Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer Segments by Type, Components, Hardware, Software, and Services 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates the global and regional robotics marketplace including the technologies, companies, and solutions for robots in the industrial, enterprise, military, and consumer segments.



The report includes detailed forecasts for robotics by robot type, components, capabilities, solutions, and connectivity for 2020 to 2025.



This report also includes quantitative analysis with forecasts covering AI technology and systems by type, use case, application, and industry vertical. Forecasts also cover each major market sector including consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government.



Robotics is increasingly used to improve enterprise, industrial, and military automation. In addition, robots are finding their way into more consumer use cases as the general public's concerns fade and acceptance grows in terms of benefits versus risks. While many consumer applications continue to be largely lifestyle-oriented, enterprise, industrial, and military organizations utilize both land-based and aerial robots are used for various repetitive, tedious, and/or dangerous tasks. Adoption and usage are anticipated to rapidly increase with improvements to artificial intelligence, robotic form factors, and fitness for use, cloud computing, and related business models, such as robotics as a service.



The global robotics market is broadly segmented into enterprise, industrial, military, and consumer robotics. Major market segments that cross-over industries include healthcare bots, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and autonomous vehicles. Enterprise Robotics includes the use of robots for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer services and support. Functions include internal business operations and processes, delivery of goods and services, research, analytics, and other business-specific applications.



With the substantial amount of capital behind global industrial automation, the industrial robotics sector will continue a healthy growth trajectory, which is supported by many qualitative and quantitative benefits including cost reduction, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety.



The military robotics market is an important segment from both an R&D perspective (e.g. many robotics innovations are funded by government/military projects) as well as cross-over into business and consumer markets such as the public safety arena. The consumer robotics sector is in its infantile stage but is anticipated to exceed all other sectors in terms of scale, variety, and impact in the long run.



Leading industry verticals are beginning to see improved operational efficiency through the intelligent combination of AI and robotics. The long-term prospect for these technologies is that they will become embedded in many different other technologies and provide autonomous decision making on behalf of humans, both directly, and indirectly through many processes, products, and services.



We see substantial overall industry growth across a wide range of robot types that engage in diverse tasks such as home cleaning, personalized healthcare service, home security, autonomous cars, robotic entertainment and toys, carebot services, managing daily schedules, and many more assistive tasks. A few key factors such as the ageing population, personalization services trends, and robot mobility will drive growth in this industry segment.



Robotics in business will accelerate as less expensive hardware and improvements in AI lead to improved cost structures and increased integration with enterprise software systems respectively. The massive amount of data generated by robotics will create opportunities for data analytics and AI-enabled decision support systems. Enterprise users will capitalize upon new and enhanced robotics capabilities to enable new use cases and improved workflow. Many business processes will change as enterprise becomes savvier about the flexibility of robotics uninhibited by bandwidth constraints.



One of the largest ROI areas for 5G will be video surveillance, which will be offered on a security as a service basis. Companies engaged in related areas such as computer vision technologies, edge computing, and AI-enabled data analytics are also expected to benefit from anticipated wide-scale deployment of 5G-enabled video cameras. While 5G provides the bandwidth and low-latency required to handle real-time video, edge computing is required to maintain low latency (e.g. no back-haul to core cloud computing) and AI is required for localized, real-time decision making.

Select Report Findings:

Data storage and analytics for industrial cloud-based robotics will reach $2.96B by 2025

Software for the military cloud robotics market will exceed $1B by 2025 with 87.3% CAGR

The assistive robotics market will reach $18.7B by 2025, driven by healthcare and social needs

Every sub-segment within the eldercare assistive robotics space is growing at more than 50% CAGR

One of the largest ROI areas for 5G will be video surveillance, which will be offered on a security as a service basis

Report Benefits:

Robotics forecasts for consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government segments

Identify leading company technologies strategies, solutions, products, and service offerings

Understand how business automation and industry 4.0 evolution is driving robotics adoption

Recognize how robotics as a service through cloud computing is facilitating new business models

Understand the different types of robotics use cases and how these support varying configurations

