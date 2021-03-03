Global Automation and Robotics Market Report 2021: Assistive Robotics Market will Reach $21.3 Billion by 2026, Driven by Healthcare and Social Needs

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automation and Robotics Market in Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer Segments by Type, Components, Hardware, Software, and Services 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the global and regional robotics marketplace including the technologies, companies, and solutions for robots in the industrial, enterprise, military, and consumer segments. The report includes detailed forecasts for robotics by robot type, components, capabilities, solutions, and connectivity for 2021 to 2026.

With the substantial amount of capital behind global industrial automation, the industrial robotics sector will continue a healthy growth trajectory, which is supported by many qualitative and quantitative benefits including cost reduction, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety.

In the wake of COVID-19, and with the now democrat-controlled executive and legislative branches pushing for minimum wage increase, we see a major push for further automation and robotics within the United States service sector. This is because many businesses see repetitive tasks as performed with great safety, less expense, and reduced probability for service disruption with robotics rather than reliance upon human workers.

Robotics is increasingly used to improve enterprise, industrial, and military automation. In addition, robots are finding their way into more consumer use cases as the general public's concerns fade and acceptance grows in terms of benefits versus risks. While many consumer applications continue to be largely lifestyle-oriented, enterprise, industrial, and military organizations utilize both land-based and aerial robots are used for various repetitive, tedious, and/or dangerous tasks. Adoption and usage are anticipated to rapidly increase with improvements to artificial intelligence, robotic form factors, and fitness for use, cloud computing, and related business models, such as robotics as a service.

The next decade will witness substantial influence of AI upon robotics. The next generation of robotics will include many pre-integrated AI technologies such as machine vision, voice and speech recognition, tactile sensors, and gesture controls. AI has enabled consumer robots to learn while performing a variety of tasks including cleaning, controlling home appliances, reading, performing butler services, and many more. It is anticipated that further improvement in AI and related technologies such as cognitive computing and sensor fusion, will enable consumer robots to take on increasingly more difficult tasks.

Longer-term, the publisher sees many robotics and automation solutions involving multiple AI types as well as integration across other key areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics. The combination of AI and the IoT has the potential to dramatically accelerate the benefits of robotics for consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government market segments.

Leading industry verticals are beginning to see improved operational efficiency through the intelligent combination of AI and robotics. The long-term prospect for these technologies is that they will become embedded in many different other technologies and provide autonomous decision-making on behalf of humans, both directly, and indirectly through many processes, products, and services.

This report also includes analysis with forecasts covering AI technology and systems by type, use case, application, and industry vertical. Forecasts also cover each major market sector including consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government.

Components included in forecasts include: Controllers, Robotic Arms, End Effectors, Drive Systems, Sensors, Power Supply, Motors, Grippers, Transducers, Hydraulic Cylinders, Wheels, Linear Actuators, Processors, and ICs.

Select Report Findings:

Advances in 5G, AI, and teleoperation are enabling next-generation cloud robotics

Data storage and analytics for industrial cloud-based robotics will reach $3.7B by 2026

by 2026 Cloud robotics as a service capability are redefining robot productization and solutions

Software for the military cloud robotics market will exceed $2.3B by 2026 with 87.3% CAGR

by 2026 with 87.3% CAGR The assistive robotics market will reach $21.3B by 2026, driven by healthcare and social needs

by 2026, driven by healthcare and social needs Unprecedented efficiency and effectiveness gains will be realized through 5G robotics solutions

5GNR solutions will support of private communications networks for enterprise and industrial automation

Every sub-segment within the eldercare assistive robotics space is growing at more than 50% CAGR

One of the largest ROI areas for 5G will be video surveillance, which will be offered on a security-as-a-service basis

Report Benefits:

Robotics forecasts for consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government segments

Identify leading company technologies strategies, solutions, products, and service offerings

Understand how business automation and industry 4.0 evolution is driving robotics adoption

Recognize how robotics as a service through cloud computing is facilitating new business models

Understand the different types of robotics use cases and how these support varying configurations

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Robotics Market Overview

2.1 Robotics Market Segmentation

2.2 Enterprise Robotics Market

2.3 Industrial Robotics Market

2.4 Military Robotics Market

2.5 Consumer Robotics Market

3 Robotics and Automation Technology Trends

3.1 Artificial Intelligence and Robotics

3.2 Convergence of AI and IoT in Robotics

3.3 Teleoperation and Cloud Robotics

3.4 Digital Twins Technology and Robotics

3.5 Fifth Generation Wireless, Beyond 5G and Robotics

3.6 Cloud Business Models and Robotics as a Service

3.7 Human and Robotics Cooperation

4 Robotics and Automation in Business Transformation

4.1 Emerging Opportunity Areas

4.2 Moving Beyond the Factory Environment

4.3 Robotics as a Service and the Outcome Based Economy

6.0 Global Robotics Forecast 2021 - 2026

6.1 Global Robotics Market 2021 - 2026

6.2 Global Markets Robotics by Category 2021 - 2026

7.0 Industrial Robotics Market 2021 - 2026

8.0 Consumer Robotics Market 2021 - 2026

9.0 Enterprise Robotics Market 2021 - 2026

10.0 Military and Government Robotics Market 2021 - 2026

11.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

