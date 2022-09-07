Global Automation Testing Market to 2032 - Featuring IBM, Accenture, Micro Focus and Capgemini Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automation Testing Market Outlook to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on Automation Testing offers a global industry analysis for 2015-2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022-2032. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.

After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Automation Testing Demand

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Million)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends



4. Market Background

4.1. Automation Testing Market, by Key Countries

4.2. Automation Testing Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Million)

4.2.1. Total Available Market

4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario

4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis

4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets

4.4.1.1. In Short Term

4.4.1.2. In Long Term

4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets

4.4.2.1. In Short Term

4.4.2.2. In Long Term

4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth

4.5.2. Growth in Automation, by Country

4.5.3. Automation Testing Adoption Rate, by Country

4.6. Market Dynamics

4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment

4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment

4.6.3. Automation Testing Market Opportunities

4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment



5. Key Success Factors

5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets

5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity

5.3. Peer Benchmarking



6. Global Automation Testing Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021

6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032

6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis



7. Global Automation Testing Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2015-2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2022-2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Global Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Organization Size

8.1. Introduction/Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Million) Analysis by Organization Size, 2015-2021

8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast by Organization Size, 2022-2032

8.3.1. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

8.3.2. Large Enterprises

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Organization Size



9. Global Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Vertical

9.1. Introduction/Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Million) Analysis by Vertical, 2015-2021

9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast by Vertical, 2022-2032

9.3.1. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3.2. Automotive

9.3.3. Defense and Aerospace

9.3.4. Healthcare and Lifesciences

9.3.5. Retail

9.3.6. Telecom and IT

9.3.7. Manufacturing

9.3.8. Logistics and Transportation

9.3.9. Energy and Utilities

9.3.10. Media and Entertainment

9.3.11. Other Verticals

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Vertical



10. Global Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Endpoint Interface

10.1. Introduction/Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Million) Analysis by Endpoint Interface, 2015-2021

10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast by Endpoint Interface, 2022-2032

10.3.1. Mobile

10.3.2. Web

10.3.3. Desktop

10.3.4. Embedded Software

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Endpoint Interface



11. Global Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Component

11.1. Introduction/Key Findings

11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Million) Analysis by Component, 2015-2021

11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast by Component, 2022-2032

11.3.1. Testing Type

11.3.1.1. Static Testing

11.3.1.2. Dynamic Testing

11.3.1.2.1. Functional Testing

11.3.1.2.2. Non-Functional Testing

11.3.1.2.2.1. API Testing

11.3.1.2.2.2. Security Testing

11.3.1.2.2.3. Performance Testing

11.3.1.2.2.4. Compatibility Testing

11.3.1.2.2.5. Compliance Testing

11.3.1.2.2.6. Usability Testing

11.3.2. Services

11.3.2.1. Advisory and Consulting

11.3.2.2. Planning and Development

11.3.2.3. Support and Maintenance

11.3.2.4. Documentation and Training

11.3.2.5. Implementation

11.3.2.6. Managed Services

11.3.2.7. Others

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Component



12. Global Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Million) Analysis by Region, 2015-2021

12.3. Current Market Size (US$ Million) & Analysis and Forecast by Region, 2022-2032

12.3.1. North America

12.3.2. Latin America

12.3.3. Europe

12.3.4. Asia Pacific

12.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

13. North America Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

14. Latin America Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

15. Europe Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

16. Asia Pacific Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

17. Middle East and Africa Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

18. Key Countries Automation Testing Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

19. Market Structure Analysis

19.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

19.2. Market Concentration

19.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

19.4. Market Presence Analysis

19.4.1. by Regional footprint of Players

19.4.2. Product footprint by Players



20. Competition Analysis

20.1. Competition Dashboard

20.2. Competition Benchmarking

20.3. Competition Deep Dive

20.3.1. IBM

20.3.1.1. Overview

20.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.1.3. Sales Footprint

20.3.1.4. Strategy Overview

20.3.2. Accenture

20.3.3. Micro Focus

20.3.4. Capgemini

20.3.5. Microsoft

20.3.6. Broadcom

20.3.7. Tricentis

20.3.8. Smartbear

20.3.9. Parasoft

20.3.10. Cigniti Technologies



21. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



22. Research Methodology



