Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Report 2019-2027: Introduction of Enhanced Comfort and Safety Features & Government Regulations Pertaining to Vehicle Noise
May 24, 2019, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Acoustic Materials Market by Type (ABS, Fiberglass, PP, PU, PVC & Textile), Component (Arch Liner, Dash, Fender & Floor Insulator, Door, Head & Bonnet Liner, Engine Cover, Trunk Trim, Parcel Tray), ICE & EV, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market, by Value, is Projected to Grow to USD 3.5 Billion by 2027 From USD 2.4 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.79%
Introduction of enhanced comfort and safety features in automobiles
Improvement in current safety and comfort features in automobiles would accelerate the growth of the acoustic materials market. The fluctuating raw material prices of acoustic materials will result in restraining the automotive acoustic materials market.
Engine encapsulation to be the fastest growing acoustic materials market, by component
Engine encapsulation is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the automotive acoustic materials market, by component. OEMs are planning to be more customer-centric in terms of services. The growing number of car buyers are looking for a quieter interior cabin. To counter this, OEMs, component manufacturers, and material providers are jointly working to develop improved components with better acoustics. Engine encapsulation improves vehicle acoustics while lowering interior and exterior noise generation from the vehicle.
The designs of engine encapsulation are made such that ideal acoustic and thermal management in the vehicle can be realized. Engine encapsulation system insulates and prevents batteries from cooling too rapidly while not in operation. On the other hand, it retains thermal energy in the battery so that it returns to its ideal condition more quickly upon reuse. Automotive engine encapsulation is done by materials such as polypropylene, polyurethane, polyamide, glass wool, and carbon fiber. Hence, engine encapsulation is projected to be the fastest growing acoustic materials market.
Polyurethane to be the largest segment for acoustic materials market, by material type
Polyurethane is the most widely used technology in acoustic materials. Moreover, this material is very effective in terms of noise absorption and superior to other traditional acoustic materials such as textiles. Most OEMs in developed and developing countries are nonwoven materials because of their proven efficiency. As per industry insights, polyurethane is expected to continue dominating the overall market, followed by polypropylene and fiberglass. Hence, polyurethane is the largest segment and will continue to be the highest contributor to the acoustic materials market.
Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest market for acoustic materials, by region
Market growth of the Asia Oceania region is driven by the dominating acoustic materials market in China. In recent years, the region has seen the highest acoustic material manufacturing growth. The Asia Oceania region is projected to be the largest market capturing 50.15% of the total market share. Strong economic growth, increasing focus on automobiles, developments related to acoustic materials, and government regulations pertaining to vehicle noise have triggered the demand for acoustic materials in the region.
BASF (Germany), 3M (US), and DoW Chemical (US) are the leading acoustic material players in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Acoustic Materials Market
4.2 Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Asia Oceania, By Vehicle Type and Country
4.3 Automotive Acoustic Materials Market, By Country
4.4 Automotive Acoustic Materials Market, By Material Type
4.5 Automotive Acoustic Materials Market, By Component
4.6 Automotive Acoustic Materials Market, By Application
4.7 Automotive Acoustic Materials Market, By ICE Vehicle Type
4.8 Automotive Acoustic Materials Market, By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Introduction of Enhanced Comfort and Safety Features
5.2.1.2 Government Regulations Pertaining to Vehicle Noise
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increased Demand for Nonwoven Materials
5.2.3.2 Rising Sales of Electric Vehicles
5.2.3.3 Increasing Vehicle Emission Regulations Provide Acoustic Material Manufacturers an Opportunity to Develop New Acoustic Materials
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Installation of Active Noise Control (ANC) System
5.2.4.2 Recycling of Acoustic Raw Materials and Growing Demand for Natural Acoustic Materials
6 Automotive Acoustic Materials Market, By Material Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Research Methodology
6.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations
6.2 Polyurethane
6.2.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Polyurethane Acoustic Materials
6.3 Polypropylene
6.3.1 Asia Oceania is the Fastest Growing Market for Polypropylene Acoustic Materials
6.4 Textile
6.4.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Textiles Acoustic Materials
6.5 Polyvinyl Chloride
6.5.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Polyvinyl Chloride Acoustic Materials
6.6 Fiberglass
6.6.1 North America is the Fastest Growing Market for Fiberglass Acoustic Materials
6.7 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
6.7.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Acoustic Materials
6.8 Others
6.8.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Other Acoustic Materials
7 Automotive Acoustic Materials Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations
7.2 Bonnet Liner
7.2.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Bonnet Liner Acoustic Materials
7.3 Cabin Rear Trim
7.3.1 North America is the Fastest Growing Market for Cabin Rear Trim Acoustic Materials
7.4 Door Trim
7.4.1 Europe is the Fastest Growing Market for Door Trim Acoustic Materials
7.5 Engine Top Cover
7.5.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Engine Top Cover Acoustic Materials
7.6 Engine Encapsulation
7.6.1 Europe is the Fastest Growing Market for Engine Encapsulation Due to Nvh Regulations
7.7 Fender Insulator
7.7.1 Europe is the Fastest Growing Market for Fender Insulator Acoustic Materials
7.8 Floor Insulator
7.8.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Floor Insulator Acoustic Materials
7.9 Headliner
7.9.1 Europe is the Fastest Growing Market for Headline Acoustic Materials Due to Nvh Regulation
7.10 Inner Dash Insulator
7.10.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Inner Dash Insulator Acosutic Materials
7.11 Outer Dash Insulator
7.11.1 Europe is the Fastest Growing Market for Outer Dash Insulator Acoustic Materials
7.12 Parcel Tray Insulator
7.12.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Parcel Tray Insulator Acoustic Materials
7.13 Trunk Trim
7.13.1 Asia Oceania is the Fastest Growing Market for Trunk Trim Acoustic Materials
7.14 Wheel Arch Liner
7.14.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Wheel Arch Liner Acoustic Materials
8 Automotive Acoustic Materials Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.2 Underbody & Engine Bay Acoustics
8.2.1 Europe is the Second Largest Market for Underbody & Engine Bay Acoustic Materials
8.3 Interior Cabin Acoustics
8.3.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Interior Cabin Acoustic Materials
8.4 Exterior Acoustics
8.4.1 Europe is the Second Largest Market for Exterior Acoustic Materials
8.5 Trunk Panel Acoustics
8.5.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market for Trunk Panel Acoustic Materials
9 Automotive Acoustic Materials Market, By ICE Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.2 Passenger Car
9.2.1 Asia Oceania is Expected to Remain the Largest Market Due to Increasing Passenger Car Production
9.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
9.3.1 North America is the Fastest Growing LCV Acoustic Materials Market
9.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
9.4.1 With Stringent Nvh Regulations, Europe is the Fastest Growing HCV Acoustic Materials Market
10 Automotive Acoustic Materials Market, By Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Type
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.2 BEV
10.2.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest BEV Acoustic Materials Market
10.3 PHEV
10.3.1 Europe is the Second Largest PHEV Acoustic Materials Market
10.4 HEV
10.4.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest HEV Acoustic Materials Market
11 Automotive Acoustic Materials Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations
11.2 Asia Oceania
11.2.1 China
11.2.2 India
11.2.3 Japan
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.5 Thailand
11.2.6 Rest of Asia Oceania
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 France
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 Russia
11.3.4 Spain
11.3.5 Turkey
11.3.6 UK
11.3.7 Rest of Europe
11.4 North America
11.4.1 Canada
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.3 US
11.5 Rest of the Word (RoW)
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Iran
11.5.3 Rest of RoW
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 New Product Developments
12.3.2 Expansions
12.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.4 Partnerships/Agreements/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures
13 Company Profiles
13.1 DOW Chemical
13.2 BASF
13.3 3M
13.4 Covestro
13.5 Henkel
13.6 Huntsman
13.7 Lyondellbasell
13.8 Toray Industries
13.9 Sika
13.10 Sumitomo Riko
13.11 Additional Companies
13.11.1 North America
13.11.1.1 UFP Technologies
13.11.1.2 Johns Manville
13.11.1.3 CTA Acoustics
13.11.1.4 Roush
13.11.2 Europe
13.11.2.1 Tecman Speciality Materials Ltd
13.11.2.2 Borealis Ag
13.11.2.3 JH Ziegler
13.11.2.4 Autoneum
13.11.3 Asia Oceania
13.11.3.1 Nihon Tokushu Toryo
13.11.3.2 Nichias Corporation
