Global Automotive Active Chassis System Market 2018-2022

About this market

The global automotive market is quickly evolving as the automobiles are becoming advanced due to the advances in automotive technology. An active chassis system is a dynamic chassis system that significantly improves the riding comfort and stability of the vehicle under varied external conditions. Therefore, such advantages and benefits associated with active chassis systems are driving the penetration of the automotive active chassis system in the global automotive market. Thus, the system advantages and benefits associated with active chassis system is driving the automotive active chassis system market growth.



Market Overview

Advanced automotive systems serving as a stepping stone for adoption of autonomous vehicles

The autonomous car revolution is being driven by technological advances and innovative developments in deferent disciplines associated with the paradigm-shifting concept of driverless cars. The advent of advanced automotive systems and technologies has taken the present state of autonomy in vehicles a notch higher.

High production cost of active chassis systems and its effect on automobile prices

During the forecast period, the global automotive active chassis system market is expected to witness a considerable growth due to numerous market enablers such as superior ride-handling characteristics, stability, and safety of the active chassis systems. However, certain factors such as the high prices of the automotive chassis systems will lead to a subsequent increase in the cost of the automobiles, which may impede the growth of the concerned market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Friedrichshafen and Continental the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the developments in the field of automotive active chassis system, will provide considerable growth opportunities to automotive active chassis system manufactures. ZF Friedrichshafen, Continental, Bosch, Tenneco, BWI Group, RAUSCH & PAUSCH, and ClearMotion are some of the major companies covered in this report.



