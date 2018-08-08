Global Automotive Active Purge Pump Market 2017-2018 to 2027: Analysis by Component, Propulsion, Material Type, Sales Channel, Manufacturing Process, Vehicle Type, Technology, and Geography

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Active Purge Pump Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Active Purge Pump Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.







Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include imposing stringent norms and regulation on the automotive industry in order to lower carbon emission and increasing public preference and government emphasis and subsidies towards electric vehicles.







By component, market is segmented into valves, actuator, dc motor, sensors and other components.







Based on the propulsion, market is classified into hybrid propulsion, internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric propulsion.







On the basis of material type, market is divided into non metal and metal.

Depending on the sales channel, market is bifurcated into aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).







By manufacturing process, market is divided into vacuum forming, injection molding, cutting and other manufacturing process.







Based on the vehicle type, market is classified into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. Commercial vehicles are again classified into heavy commercial vehicles and lightweight commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicles are again sub divided into sport utility vehicles (SUV), hatchback cars, sedans and multi- purpose vehicles (MPV).







Depending on the technology, market is categorized into vacuum based purging and purge pump.







Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered







1 Market Outline



1.1 Research Methodology



1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources



1.2 Market Trends



1.3 Regulatory Factors



1.4 Technology Analysis



1.5 Strategic Benchmarking



1.6 Opportunity Analysis







2 Executive Summary







3 Market Overview



3.1 Current Trends



3.1.1 Imposing stringent Norms and Regulation on the Automotive Industry in Order to Lower Carbon Emission



3.1.2 Increasing Public Preference and Government Emphasis and Subsidies Towards Electric Vehicles



3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Automotive Active Purge Pump



3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Constraints



3.4 Industry Attractiveness



3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers



3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers



3.4.3 Threat of substitutes



3.4.4 Threat of new entrants



3.4.5 Competitive rivalry







4 Automotive Active Purge Pump Market, By Component



4.1 Valves



4.1.1 Valves Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.2 Actuator



4.2.1 Actuator Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.3 DC Motor



4.3.1 DC Motor Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.4 Sensors



4.4.1 Sensors Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.5 Other Components



4.5.1 Other Components Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







5 Automotive Active Purge Pump Market, By Propulsion



5.1 Hybrid Propulsion



5.1.1 Hybrid Propulsion Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.2 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)



5.2.1 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.3 Electric Propulsion



5.3.1 Electric Propulsion Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







6 Automotive Active Purge Pump Market, By Material Type



6.1 Non Metal



6.1.1 Non Metal Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.2 Metal



6.2.1 Metal Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







7 Automotive Active Purge Pump Market, By Sales Channel



7.1 Aftermarket



7.1.1 Aftermarket Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)



7.2.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







8 Automotive Active Purge Pump Market, By Manufacturing Process



8.1 Vacuum Forming



8.1.1 Vacuum Forming Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



8.2 Injection Molding



8.2.1 Injection Molding Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



8.3 Cutting



8.3.1 Cutting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



8.4 Other Manufacturing Process



8.4.1 Other Manufacturing Process Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







9 Automotive Active Purge Pump Market, By Vehicle Type



9.1 Commercial Vehicles



9.1.1 Commercial Vehicles Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



9.1.1.1 Heavy commercial vehicles (HCV)



9.1.1.1.1 Heavy commercial vehicles (HCV) Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



9.1.1.2 Lightweight commercial vehicles (LCV)



9.1.1.2.1 Lightweight commercial vehicles (LCV) Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



9.2 Passenger Vehicles



9.2.1 Passenger Vehicles Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



9.2.1.1 Sport utility vehicles (SUV)



9.2.1.1.1 Sport utility vehicles (SUV) Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



9.2.1.2 Hatchback cars



9.2.1.2.1 Hatchback cars Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



9.2.1.3 Sedans



9.2.1.3.1 Sedans Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



9.2.1.4 Multi- purpose vehicles (MPV)



9.2.1.4.1 Multi- purpose vehicles (MPV) Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







10 Automotive Active Purge Pump Market, By Technology



10.1 Vacuum based purging



10.1.1 Vacuum based purging Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



10.2 Purge pump



10.2.1 Purge pump Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







11 Automotive Active Purge Pump Market, By Geography



11.1 North America



11.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



11.1.1.1 US



11.1.1.2 Canada



11.1.1.3 Mexico



11.2 Europe



11.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



11.2.1.1 France



11.2.1.2 Germany



11.2.1.3 Italy



11.2.1.4 Spain



11.2.1.5 UK



11.2.1.6 Rest of Europe



11.3 Asia Pacific



11.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



11.3.1.1 China



11.3.1.2 Japan



11.3.1.3 India



11.3.1.4 Australia



11.3.1.5 New Zealand



11.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific



11.4 Middle East



11.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



11.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia



11.4.1.2 UAE



11.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East



11.5 Latin America



11.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



11.5.1.1 Argentina



11.5.1.2 Brazil



11.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America



11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



11.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



11.6.1.1 South Africa



11.6.1.2 Others







12 Key Player Activities



12.1 Mergers & Acquisitions



12.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements



12.3 Product Launch & Expansions



12.4 Other Activities







13 Leading Companies



13.1 Robert Bosch GmbH



13.2 Agilent Technologies



13.3 Continental AG



13.4 Denso Corporation







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pd5t3v/global_automotive?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

