Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Markets to 2022 - Leading Players are Bosch, BWI Group, Continental, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Schaeffler, and WABCO
12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
One trend in the market is emergence of vehicle autonomy.
The global automotive industry is marching toward full autonomy, wherein different stakeholders operating in the value chain are working on the commercial viability of autonomous technologies. The global automotive industry is undergoing a paradigm shift by utilizing technological innovations and advanced solutions that are enhancing customer experiences.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing injuries and fatalities caused due to vehicle rollover accidents.
The growing on-road accidents and collisions caused due to vehicle rollover are acting as primary drivers for the concerned market. Rollover accidents have become common, and the same has led to severe injuries and even fatalities in certain occasions. Tripped rollover accidents are those accidents wherein a vehicle leaves the roadway, sliding sideways, and then rolls over either due to brushing with the curb, guard rails or due to the tire getting stuck in the soil.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of advanced safety systems.
In the recent times, the global automotive industry is witnessing increased penetration of advanced automotive technologies across different verticals, such as powertrain, safety, and comfort. However, increasing fitment of such advanced systems is resulting in an increase in the overall vehicle cost.
Key Players
- Bosch
- BWI Group
- Continental
- HYUNDAI MOBIS
- Schaeffler
- WABCO
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE
- Segmentation by vehicle type
- Comparison by vehicle type
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- CVs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by vehicle type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Developments in automotive active roll control system market
- Emergence of vehicle autonomy
- Growing electric vehicles market driving automotive electronics
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bosch
- BWI Group
- Continental
- HYUNDAI MOBIS
- Schaeffler
- WABCO
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6ln52p/global_automotive?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article