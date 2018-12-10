Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Markets to 2022 - Leading Players are Bosch, BWI Group, Continental, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Schaeffler, and WABCO

DUBLIN, Dec 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

One trend in the market is emergence of vehicle autonomy.

The global automotive industry is marching toward full autonomy, wherein different stakeholders operating in the value chain are working on the commercial viability of autonomous technologies. The global automotive industry is undergoing a paradigm shift by utilizing technological innovations and advanced solutions that are enhancing customer experiences.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing injuries and fatalities caused due to vehicle rollover accidents.

The growing on-road accidents and collisions caused due to vehicle rollover are acting as primary drivers for the concerned market. Rollover accidents have become common, and the same has led to severe injuries and even fatalities in certain occasions. Tripped rollover accidents are those accidents wherein a vehicle leaves the roadway, sliding sideways, and then rolls over either due to brushing with the curb, guard rails or due to the tire getting stuck in the soil.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of advanced safety systems.

In the recent times, the global automotive industry is witnessing increased penetration of advanced automotive technologies across different verticals, such as powertrain, safety, and comfort. However, increasing fitment of such advanced systems is resulting in an increase in the overall vehicle cost.

Key Players

Bosch

BWI Group

Continental

HYUNDAI MOBIS

Schaeffler

WABCO

