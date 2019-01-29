NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle), By Technology Type (Radar, Lidar, Laser & Ultrasonic), By End Use (OEM & Aftermarket), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023



According to "Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market By Vehicle Type, By Technology Type, By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" automotive adaptive cruise control is projected to reach $ 19.4 billion by 2023. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing demand for passenger cars and rising cases of road accidents. Moreover, increasing focus of governments of various countries towards increasing vehicle safety is further pushing demand for vehicles integrated with adaptive cruise control technology. Additionally, with rising awareness regarding safety features in vehicles coupled with new technological advancements, the global automotive adaptive cruise control market is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period.Some of the major players operating in global automotive adaptive cruise control market are Autoliv, Inc., Magna International, Inc., Valeo S.A., Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd, Mando Corporation, and WABCO.



"Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market By Vehicle Type, By Technology Type, By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control market globally:

• Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle), By Technology Type (Radar, Lidar, Laser & Ultrasonic), By End Use (OEM & Aftermarket), By Region

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



