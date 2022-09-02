Global Automotive Adhesives Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026 - Modular Manufacturing & Production Platforms is the Cornerstone of Demand

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Adhesives - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Adhesives Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Adhesives estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period.

Automotive adhesives are adhesive materials that find applications in structural bonding of auto components. Automotive adhesives are intended to address various needs of automakers such as conformal coating, thermal management, potting or casting, mechanical bonds, EMI or RFI shielding, electrical connections, impregnation and stress dissipation.

These adhesives are commonly used in engine control units, anti-lock brake systems (ABS), displays, climate controls, navigation systems, transmission control units, vehicle stability control, vision system, sensors, connectors, detectors, instrument panel, security devices and battery monitoring systems. On the back of electrification and electronification technologies, vehicle manufacturing and design is dramatically changing. Among the components to gain significance is automotive adhesives.

The rising focus on weight reduction of automobiles to meet increasingly stringent fuel economy mandates is expected to fuel demand for advanced automotive adhesives. Focus on reducing chemical consumption and decreasing process steps, which also contribute to emission of volatile organic compounds, are driving innovation in the glass bonding adhesives market.

Bonding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR to reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the NVH segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 31.5% share of the global Automotive Adhesives market. Manufacturers are leveraging benefits of adhesives as bonding technology for achieving greater productivity, reducing costs, improving flexibility in manufacturing process and realizing goals of producing vehicles with high fuel efficiency & lower emissions, superior durability and packaging capabilities.

Therefore, adhesives are now being used in applied in practically every nook and corner of the car be it for the body, under the hood and exterior trims of vehicles where they offer many benefits over conventional bonding technologies.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $607 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026

The Automotive Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$607 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 14.41% share in the global market.

China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Sealing/Protection Segment to Reach $899.1 Million by 2026

Adhesives also have a role to play in combating the thermal runaway issues in electric vehicles which rely on lithium ion batteries. Innovative sealing technologies protect the battery from external fluids.

In the global Sealing/Protection segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$597.1 Million will reach a projected size of US$716.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$136.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Automotive Value Chain Suppliers Prepare for Opportunities Unleased by the Rapidly Changing Industry Structure

Apart From Shrinking Disposable Income & Plummeting Confidence, What Are the Other Factors Aggravating the Decline in Sales?

COVID-19 Rudely Interrupts the Fairly Healthy Pre-COVID Outlook. Economic Devastation Sends Shockwaves Through the Industry, Bringing it Down to its Knees.

A Severely Battered Global Economy Struggles to Revive

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended

Auto Sales Come Down Crashing As Unemployment Spikes to Historic Highs

A Big Blow to Consumerism, Rising Levels of Unemployment Threatens to Shrink the Global Middle Class Population

Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes for a Quick Recovery

COVID-19 Triggers Massive, Unexpected & Unprecedented Erosion in Vehicle Sales

COVID-19 Triggers Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain & Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management

Unprecedented Losses Sustained in the Supply Chain Pushes Up the Focus on Resilience & Supply Chain Reinvention

How Are OEMs Responding as They Walk Through the Ruins of the Automotive Supply Chain Left Behind by the Pandemic?

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Auto OEMs

Supply Chain Disruptions Along With Weak Demand Send Production Activity Slumping

Here's Why Automotive Adhesives Are Important in Manufacturing & Production

Automotive Adhesives: Definition, Scope, Types & Uses

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Modular Manufacturing & Production Platforms: The Cornerstone of Adhesives Demand

Focus on Lightweighting & Replacement of Wielding With Bonding Bodes Well for the Growth of Adhesives

Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative Adhesive Technologies

Focus on the Environment Post COVID-19 Combined With Stringent Emission Standards to Drive Demand for Green Adhesives

A Review of Environmental & Emission Norms Legislated Till Date

Transportation is the Biggest Contributor to GHG Emissions

Here's Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top Priorities After the Pandemic

Weathering the Economic Storm Does Not Mean Disregarding the Environment! Now is the Time for a World Which Prioritized Defense Over Health & Environment to Wake Up: Global Defense, Health & Energy R&D as a % of GDP

Compliance Standards for Reducing Emissions from Vehicles to Become Stricter, Post Pandemic Global GHG Emissions from Transportation

Eco-Friendly Adhesives Emerge Into the Spotlight

Electronification of Automobiles Drives Demand for Adhesives Suitable for Electronic Sub-Assemblies

The Future of Modern Cars is Digital. Software & Electronics Gain Precedence

Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in Cars

Rapid Proliferation of Electronic & Electrical Subsystems and Sub-Assembles Powered by Electronification and Electrification Trends Drives the Commercial Value of Electronic Adhesives

Against this Backdrop, Adhesive Innovation for Automotive Electronics Gains Fervor

Innovation Remains Crucial for Guiding Future Growth in the Market

Here's Why Mechanical Fasteners Are Being Replaced by Adhesives

EVs Open Up Attractive Opportunities for Adhesives

Favorable Outlook for EVs

Vital Role of Adhesives in EVs

Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for Adhesive Innovations

