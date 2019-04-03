Global Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Industry

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals in US$ Thousand by the following Segments: Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel and Tire Cleaners, and Windshield Washer Fluids.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778728/?utm_source=PRN



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 70 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- 3M Company

- Armored AutoGroup Inc.

- Blue Ribbon Products, Inc.

- ITW Global Brands

- Niteo Products, LLC

- Northern Labs, Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778728/?utm_source=PRN



AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET APPEARANCE CHEMICALS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, FEBRUARY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Waxes/Polishes

Protectants

Wheel and Tire Cleaners

Windshield Washer Fluids





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market - A Prelude

New Vehicles have Higher Per Capita Usage

Economic Factors Play an Important Role in the Market

Global GDP Growth Plateauing - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities

Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2

through 2019 for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World GDP (2016 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Outlook

Global Market Analysis





3. NOTEWORTHY GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES



Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet & Projected Rise in New Auto Sales Offers Potential for Growth

Table 3: Global Passenger Car Production by Top 20 Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Top

Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Vehicular Population Provides Immense Opportunities

Table 5: Global Vehicles in Operation (2015): Number of Vehicles in Operation and Motorization Rates for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand for Aftermarket Automotive Appearance Chemicals Grows Rapidly as Vehicle Owners Retain their Vehicles Longer

Technology Improvements Increase Vehicle Life

Increased Life Brings Maintenance into Focus

Table 6: Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Trucks in the United States for the Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles in the European Union (EU-27) for the Years 2

through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles in Select EU Countries (2016): Breakdown by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: EU Passenger Cars Fleet Age (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Age (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Affinity for Road Trips Spurs Market for Appearance Chemicals

Need for Product Differentiation Drives Innovations in Specialty Automotive Coating Chemicals

Growing Awareness on Importance of Vehicle Maintenance - A Major Growth Factor

Making Most of Opportunities in the DIY Segment

Growing Demand for DIFM Services Turn â€˜Service Providersâ€™ into Target Customers for Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals

Pre-Owned Cars & Auto Leasing Drives Growth

Luxury Car Owners - A Premier Market Segment

China and India Zooming Ahead in Luxury Car Sales

Car Grooming Centers Play a Vital Role in the Market

Growing Investments on Vintage & Classic Cars Augurs Well for the Market

Environmental Friendly Products Top Priority Charts of Manufacturers

Solvent Based Coatings Make Way for Water Based Formulations

Volatile Silicones Emerge as an Alternative to Hydrocarbon Based Solvents

Easy-to-Use Products Gain Popularity

Introduction of Silicone Waxes in Automotive Polishes Gains Prominence

Plasti Dipping Trend Gains Traction for Protecting Vehicular Appearance

Advancing Material Technology - Boon or Bane?

Internet Retailing - A Major Growth Avenue

Soaring Costs of Raw Materials for Automotive Refinish Coatings - A Key Challenge





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Automotive Appearance Chemicals - An Introduction

Waxes/Polishes

Protectants

Wheel and Tire Cleaners

Windshield Washer Fluids





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE





5.1 Focus on Select Players

3M Company (USA)

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division (USA)

Bondo Corporation (USA)

Meguiar's, Inc. (USA)

Armored AutoGroup Inc. (USA)

Blue Ribbon Products, Inc. (USA)

ITW Global Brands (USA)

Permatex, Inc. (USA)

Niteo Products, LLC (USA)

Northern Labs, Inc. (USA)

Protect All, Inc. (USA)

Turtle Wax, Inc. (USA)

5.2 Recent Industry Activity

ITW Introduces New Tire Care Products

Energizer Acquires Auto Care Business of Spectrum Brands

Permatex Introduces Spray NineÂ® Glass & Chrome Cleaner

Rust-Oleum Introduces New Car Detailing Products

BAF Industries Launches PROÂ® Carnauba Creme Wax

ITW Introduces Rain-X Waterless Car Wash & Rain Repellent

Highline Aftermarket Acquires South/Win

Seeva Unveils Washer-Fluid Heating System

Niteo Takes Over Cyclo Industries

Turtle Wax Introduces New Interior Cleaning Wipes

Niteo Acquires Trans-Mate

Pilot Acquires Voodoo Ride





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Product Segment

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Waxes/Polishes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Waxes/Polishes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Waxes/Polishes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Protectants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Protectants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Protectants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Wheel and Tire Cleaners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Wheel and Tire Cleaners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Wheel and Tire Cleaners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Windshield Washer Fluids by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Windshield Washer Fluids by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Windshield Washer Fluids by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

An Insight

Largest Vehicle Fleet in the World

Table 25: Vehicle Fleet in the US (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demographic Profile

Targeting Women - Top on Priority Charts for Automotive Chemical Retailers

Distribution Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: US Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: US 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Canadian Automotive and Automotive Aftermarket Perspective

Table 29: Vehicle Fleet in Canada (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Percentage Share Breakdown of Aftermarket Dollar Sales by Vehicles Age for the Year 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Canadian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Automotive Aftermarket in Japan

Premium Placed on Quality

Saturation Evident in the Automotive Market

Table 34: Vehicle Fleet in Japan (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Japanese Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes correspondng Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: European Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: European 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: European Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: European 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Highlights

Table 44: Vehicle Fleet in France (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: French Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: French 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

A Review of German Automobile Market

Table 48: Vehicle Fleet in Germany (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

German Car Care Products Market - An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: German Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: German 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Table 52: Vehicle Fleet in Italy (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Italian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

EU Exit Casts a Shadow on Automotive Industry

Table 56: Vehicle Fleet in the UK (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: UK Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: UK 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Drivers for Automotive Aftermarket

Repair and Maintenance

Table 60: Vehicle Fleet in Spain (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

New Distribution Frontiers

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Spanish Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

An Insight into Russian Automotive Aftermarket

Oil Shock and Economic Sanctions take a Toll on Automotive Production

Harsh Weather Conditions and Large Vehicle Fleet Ensures Steady Demand

Table 64: Vehicle Fleet in Russia (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

US Suppliers Dominate the Russian Car Care Products Market

Automotive Appearance Chemicals - Market Snapshots

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Russian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Select Markets

Bulgaria: An Overview

The Age Factor

Denmark

Switzerland

Automotive Aftermarket

Turkey

Automotive Chemicals Market

Table 68: Vehicle Fleet in Turkey (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ukraine

Growing Number of Cars on the Road

Table 69: Vehicle Fleet in Ukraine (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

End-User Dynamics

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

An Overview

Asia-Pacific Continues to be the Growth Engine of Automotive Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 73: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Rapidly Growing Vehicle Fleet China - Opportunities Galore

Table 79: Vehicle Fleet in China (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Overview of Automotive Market

The Aftermarket Boom

B.Market Analytics

Table 80: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Chinese Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

India: A Potential Market

Table 83: Vehicle Fleet in India (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 84: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Indian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Select Asian Countries

Automotive Aftermarket Prospects in Australia: An Insight

Table 87: Vehicle Fleet in Australia (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Malaysia

Table 88: Vehicle Fleet in Malaysia (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Philippine Auto Detailing Industry

Vehicle Fleet Statistics in Select Asian Countries

Table 89: Vehicle Fleet in South Korea (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Vehicle Fleet in Indonesia (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Vehicle Fleet in Thailand (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Middle East & Africa

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

An Overview

Automobile Market in UAE - An Insight

B.Market Analytics

Table 95: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 98: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Latin American Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Latin American Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7.1 Brazil

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Brazil - Largest Vehicle Fleet in Latin America

Table 104: Vehicle Fleet in Brazil (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 105: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Brazil Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Brazil 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7.2 Rest of Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Mexico - American Influence Ensures Steady Market for Maintenance Products

Table 108: Vehicle Fleet in Mexico (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 109: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/ Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 70 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 80) The United States (42) Canada (4) Japan (1) Europe (26) - Germany (2) - Italy (2) - The United Kingdom (14) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778728/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

