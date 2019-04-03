Global Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Industry
Apr 03, 2019, 16:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals in US$ Thousand by the following Segments: Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel and Tire Cleaners, and Windshield Washer Fluids.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 70 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company
- Armored AutoGroup Inc.
- Blue Ribbon Products, Inc.
- ITW Global Brands
- Niteo Products, LLC
- Northern Labs, Inc.
AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET APPEARANCE CHEMICALS MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, FEBRUARY 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Waxes/Polishes
Protectants
Wheel and Tire Cleaners
Windshield Washer Fluids
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market - A Prelude
New Vehicles have Higher Per Capita Usage
Economic Factors Play an Important Role in the Market
Global GDP Growth Plateauing - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities
Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2
through 2019 for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: World GDP (2016 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Outlook
Global Market Analysis
3. NOTEWORTHY GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet & Projected Rise in New Auto Sales Offers Potential for Growth
Table 3: Global Passenger Car Production by Top 20 Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Top
Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Vehicular Population Provides Immense Opportunities
Table 5: Global Vehicles in Operation (2015): Number of Vehicles in Operation and Motorization Rates for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Demand for Aftermarket Automotive Appearance Chemicals Grows Rapidly as Vehicle Owners Retain their Vehicles Longer
Technology Improvements Increase Vehicle Life
Increased Life Brings Maintenance into Focus
Table 6: Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Trucks in the United States for the Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles in the European Union (EU-27) for the Years 2
through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles in Select EU Countries (2016): Breakdown by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: EU Passenger Cars Fleet Age (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Age (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Affinity for Road Trips Spurs Market for Appearance Chemicals
Need for Product Differentiation Drives Innovations in Specialty Automotive Coating Chemicals
Growing Awareness on Importance of Vehicle Maintenance - A Major Growth Factor
Making Most of Opportunities in the DIY Segment
Growing Demand for DIFM Services Turn â€˜Service Providersâ€™ into Target Customers for Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals
Pre-Owned Cars & Auto Leasing Drives Growth
Luxury Car Owners - A Premier Market Segment
China and India Zooming Ahead in Luxury Car Sales
Car Grooming Centers Play a Vital Role in the Market
Growing Investments on Vintage & Classic Cars Augurs Well for the Market
Environmental Friendly Products Top Priority Charts of Manufacturers
Solvent Based Coatings Make Way for Water Based Formulations
Volatile Silicones Emerge as an Alternative to Hydrocarbon Based Solvents
Easy-to-Use Products Gain Popularity
Introduction of Silicone Waxes in Automotive Polishes Gains Prominence
Plasti Dipping Trend Gains Traction for Protecting Vehicular Appearance
Advancing Material Technology - Boon or Bane?
Internet Retailing - A Major Growth Avenue
Soaring Costs of Raw Materials for Automotive Refinish Coatings - A Key Challenge
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Automotive Appearance Chemicals - An Introduction
Waxes/Polishes
Protectants
Wheel and Tire Cleaners
Windshield Washer Fluids
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Players
3M Company (USA)
3M Automotive Aftermarket Division (USA)
Bondo Corporation (USA)
Meguiar's, Inc. (USA)
Armored AutoGroup Inc. (USA)
Blue Ribbon Products, Inc. (USA)
ITW Global Brands (USA)
Permatex, Inc. (USA)
Niteo Products, LLC (USA)
Northern Labs, Inc. (USA)
Protect All, Inc. (USA)
Turtle Wax, Inc. (USA)
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
ITW Introduces New Tire Care Products
Energizer Acquires Auto Care Business of Spectrum Brands
Permatex Introduces Spray NineÂ® Glass & Chrome Cleaner
Rust-Oleum Introduces New Car Detailing Products
BAF Industries Launches PROÂ® Carnauba Creme Wax
ITW Introduces Rain-X Waterless Car Wash & Rain Repellent
Highline Aftermarket Acquires South/Win
Seeva Unveils Washer-Fluid Heating System
Niteo Takes Over Cyclo Industries
Turtle Wax Introduces New Interior Cleaning Wipes
Niteo Acquires Trans-Mate
Pilot Acquires Voodoo Ride
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Product Segment
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Waxes/Polishes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Waxes/Polishes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Waxes/Polishes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Protectants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Protectants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Protectants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Wheel and Tire Cleaners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Wheel and Tire Cleaners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Wheel and Tire Cleaners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Windshield Washer Fluids by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Windshield Washer Fluids by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Windshield Washer Fluids by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
An Insight
Largest Vehicle Fleet in the World
Table 25: Vehicle Fleet in the US (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Demographic Profile
Targeting Women - Top on Priority Charts for Automotive Chemical Retailers
Distribution Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 26: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: US Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: US 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Canadian Automotive and Automotive Aftermarket Perspective
Table 29: Vehicle Fleet in Canada (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Percentage Share Breakdown of Aftermarket Dollar Sales by Vehicles Age for the Year 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Canadian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Automotive Aftermarket in Japan
Premium Placed on Quality
Saturation Evident in the Automotive Market
Table 34: Vehicle Fleet in Japan (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 35: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Japanese Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes correspondng Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Outlook
B.Market Analytics
Table 38: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: European Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: European 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: European Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: European 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Highlights
Table 44: Vehicle Fleet in France (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 45: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: French Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: French 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
A Review of German Automobile Market
Table 48: Vehicle Fleet in Germany (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
German Car Care Products Market - An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: German Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: German 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Table 52: Vehicle Fleet in Italy (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 53: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Italian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
EU Exit Casts a Shadow on Automotive Industry
Table 56: Vehicle Fleet in the UK (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 57: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: UK Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: UK 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Spain
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Drivers for Automotive Aftermarket
Repair and Maintenance
Table 60: Vehicle Fleet in Spain (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
New Distribution Frontiers
B.Market Analytics
Table 61: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Spanish Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.6 Russia
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
An Insight into Russian Automotive Aftermarket
Oil Shock and Economic Sanctions take a Toll on Automotive Production
Harsh Weather Conditions and Large Vehicle Fleet Ensures Steady Demand
Table 64: Vehicle Fleet in Russia (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
US Suppliers Dominate the Russian Car Care Products Market
Automotive Appearance Chemicals - Market Snapshots
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Russian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Select Markets
Bulgaria: An Overview
The Age Factor
Denmark
Switzerland
Automotive Aftermarket
Turkey
Automotive Chemicals Market
Table 68: Vehicle Fleet in Turkey (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ukraine
Growing Number of Cars on the Road
Table 69: Vehicle Fleet in Ukraine (in Millions) for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
End-User Dynamics
B.Market Analytics
Table 70: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
An Overview
Asia-Pacific Continues to be the Growth Engine of Automotive Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 73: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Rapidly Growing Vehicle Fleet China - Opportunities Galore
Table 79: Vehicle Fleet in China (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Overview of Automotive Market
The Aftermarket Boom
B.Market Analytics
Table 80: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Chinese Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.2 India
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
India: A Potential Market
Table 83: Vehicle Fleet in India (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 84: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Indian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Select Asian Countries
Automotive Aftermarket Prospects in Australia: An Insight
Table 87: Vehicle Fleet in Australia (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Malaysia
Table 88: Vehicle Fleet in Malaysia (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Philippine Auto Detailing Industry
Vehicle Fleet Statistics in Select Asian Countries
Table 89: Vehicle Fleet in South Korea (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Vehicle Fleet in Indonesia (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Vehicle Fleet in Thailand (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 Middle East & Africa
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
An Overview
Automobile Market in UAE - An Insight
B.Market Analytics
Table 95: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 98: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Latin American Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Latin American Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7.1 Brazil
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Brazil - Largest Vehicle Fleet in Latin America
Table 104: Vehicle Fleet in Brazil (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 105: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Brazil Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Brazil 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7.2 Rest of Latin America
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Mexico - American Influence Ensures Steady Market for Maintenance Products
Table 108: Vehicle Fleet in Mexico (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 109: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/ Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Waxes/Polishes, Protectants, Wheel & Tire Cleaners and Windshield Washer Fluids Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 70 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 80) The United States (42) Canada (4) Japan (1) Europe (26) - Germany (2) - Italy (2) - The United Kingdom (14) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)
