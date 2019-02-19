Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Industry
NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts in US$ by the following Product Segments: Brake Pads, and Brake Shoes.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 114 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABS Friction Inc.
- ADVICS CO., LTD.
- Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.
- Continental AG
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting Co. Ltd
AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET BRAKE FRICTION PARTS MCP-1785 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Brake Friction Parts - A Rudimentary Overview
Aftermarket - A Key Revenue Contributor to Brake Friction Parts Market
Impact of Economic Upheavals in the Recent Past: A Retrospective Review
Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: EU Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2015 & 2016): Breakdown by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developing Countries Continue to be Growth Engines
Outlook
Competition
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet Offers Potential for Replacements
Opportunity Indicators:
Table 3: Global Automotive Market: Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production for the Years 2015-2022 (in Million Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global Passenger Car Sales (2014, 2016 & 2022): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet Offers Potential for Replacements
Global Vehicles in Operation - An Overview
Table 5: Global Vehicles in Operation: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) for Year 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Vehicles in Operation (2015): Number of Vehicles in Operation and Motorization Rates for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Chinese Vehicles in Operation Increasing
Table 7: Chinese Vehicles in Operation: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts
Opportunity Indicators:
Table 8: Average Age of Light Vehicles (Cars & Light Trucks) in the United States for the Years 2010 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles in the European Union (EU-27) for the Years 2010 and 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Average Age of Road Vehicles in the EU-27: Breakdown by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: EU Passenger Cars Market: Percentage Breakdown of Passenger Car Fleet by Age (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developing Countries - Hotspots for Growth
Outsourcing - A Key Manufacturer Cost Rationalization Strategy
Asian Countries Gaining Importance for Outsourced Production of Brake Friction Products
Remanufactured Brake Friction Parts Grow in Prominence
Table 12: Environmental Impact of Automotive Component Production: A Comparison of Green House Gas Emitted (in kgCO2-eq) by Type of Manufacturing Activity - Remanufacturing with Secondary Material, New Production with Secondary Material, Remanufacturing with Primary Material and New Production with Primary Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Environmental Impact of Automotive Component Production: A Comparison of Waste Generated (in Kgs) by Type of Manufacturing Activity - Remanufacturing and New Product Manufacturing (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Value of New and Remanufactured Automotive Components: Percentage Breakdown of the Real and Resorted Value of Material, Labor, Energy and Plant & Equipment for New Product and Remanufactured Product (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Material Consumption Pattern in the Production of Automotive Components: Breakdown of the Volume of Material Consumed (in Kgs) by Type of Manufacturing Activity - Remanufacturing and New Product Manufacturing (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Energy Consumption in Production of Automotive Components: Breakdown of the Volume of Energy Consumed (in Megajoule (MJ)) by Type of Manufacturing Activity - Remanufacturing (with Primary and Secondary Material) and New Production (with Primary and Secondary Material) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Disc Brakes Rise Above Drum Brakes - Augurs Well for Brake Pads Market
Manufacturers Focus on Technology Developments for High- Quality Products
Growing Integration of Electronic Assistance with Disc & Drum Brakes
Sealed Brakes: The Future of Wet Friction Brakes
Manufacturers Focus on Customized Brake Pads
Product Materials See Drastic Changes Over the Years
Focus on Environment Drives Demand Non-Toxic Materials for Brake Friction Parts
Regulatory Guidelines Play a Role in Choice of Material for Brake Friction Products
Ceramic Brake Pads Continue to Grow in Prominence
Manufacturers Disguise Organic Brake Pads as Ceramic Variants
Semi-Metallic Brake Market Pads Hold Ground
Carbon-Carbon Composite to Gain Popularity for Reinforced Automobile Brake Friction parts
Asbestos: The Iconic Friction Material on Verge of Complete Phase Out
Key Challenges
Durable Original Equipment Products Hamper Growth
Customers€™ Casual Attitude Towards Replacement of Parts
Eddy Current Brake Systems - An Emerging Challenge?
Counterfeit Parts: A Growing Concern for OEMs
Competitive Scenario
Manufacturers in Emerging Markets Intensify Competition
Private Label Brands Establish a Stronghold on the Aftermarket
Efficient Customer Service - A Key Competitive Variable
Internet Retailing - A Major Growth Avenue
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. FRICTION MATERIAL
Dry Friction Material
Classification of Friction Materials
Reinforcing Fibers
Binders
Fillers
Friction Additives
Wet Friction Materials
Paper Type
Sintered Type
Fabric Type
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Pagid Expands Brake Part Range with 18 New Product Lines
Akebono Expands Brake Parts with Introduction of 13 New Parts
TMD Friction Introduces Textar Brand in the UK
Federal-Mogul Unveils Jurid® Brake Pads in the US
MAT Holdings Unveils New Brake Catalog
Bosch Unveils Severe Duty Brake Pads Range
Akebono Expands Brake Part Offerings with 9 New Parts
Mintex Unveils Brake Pads and Shoes Line for Classic Cars
Centric Parts® Unveils New Product Brake Pads Line, StopTech Street Brake Pad
Raybestos Unveils Brake Pads for European Models
Federal-Mogul Launches Wagner® OEx Brake Pads in North America
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
The Parts Alliance Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Bendix Brakes
AP Emissions Technologies and Centric Merge to Form APC Automotive Technologies
Icahn Enterprises Completes Acquisition of Federal-Mogul
Federal-Mogul Enters into Strategic Partnership with NUCAP for Friction Products
Sangsin Brake Luanches HiQ Brake Pads in India
ZF Acquires TRW
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABS Friction Inc. (Canada)
ADVICS CO., LTD. (Japan)
Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Continental AG (Germany)
Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)
Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting Co. Ltd. (China)
Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC (USA)
Fras Le (Brazil)
Japan Brake Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument Co., Ltd (Taiwan)
Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. (Japan)
Nisshinbo Brake Inc. (Japan)
TMD Friction Holdings GmbH (Germany)
Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Segment
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aftermarket Brake Pads by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Historic Review for Aftermarket Brake Pads by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Aftermarket Brake Pads by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aftermarket Brake Shoes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Aftermarket Brake Shoes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Aftermarket Brake Shoes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview
Demand Drivers in the US Brake Parts Aftermarket
Impact of Demand Drivers on the US Brake Parts Aftermarket
Challenges and Factors Limiting Growth in the US Brake Parts Aftermarket
Impact of Market Restraints on the US Brake Parts Aftermarket
Distribution Channel of US Brakes Aftermarket
Table 26: Brakes Aftermarket in the US (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Value Sales by Type of Retail Chain (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Automotives in Prime Replacement Phase Drive Demand Brake Friction Parts
Table 27: Average Age of Light Vehicles (Cars & Light Trucks) in the United States for the Years 2010 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: US Motor Vehicle Aftermarket Industry (2015): Percentage Market Share Breakdown by Market Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in the US for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Changing Face of the US Aftermarket
Premium Components and Product Differentiation are the Key Growth Drivers
Eco-Friendly Brake Pads to Become Popular
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 30: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: US Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: US 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Canadian Automotive and Automotive Aftermarket Perspective
Significant Vehicle Population to Drive Growth
Table 33: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in Canada for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Canadian Brake Pads Aftermarket: Growing Faster than the US
Table 34: Percentage Share Breakdown of Aftermarket Dollar Sales by Vehicles Age (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
ABS Friction Inc. - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 35: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Canadian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Automotive Aftermarket - An Overview
Increased Retention of Vehicles Offers Opportunities
Table 38: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in Japan for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Japan: An Open Market for Auto Parts
Premium Placed on Quality
Growth Inhibiting Factors
Low Average Vehicle Mileage
High Quality of Vehicles
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 39: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Japanese Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Table 42: Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles in the European Union (EU-27) for the Years 2010 and 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Average Age of Road Vehicles in the EU-27: Breakdown by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: EU Passenger Car Fleet Age: Percentage Breakdown by Age (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
A Peek in to the Legislative Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 45: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: European Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: European 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: European Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: European 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Table 51: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in France for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: French Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: French 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Table 55: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in Germany for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launch
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 56: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: German Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: German 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Italian Automotive Aftermarket
Large Vehicle Parc Drives Aftermarket
Table 59: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in Italy for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Italian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Automotive Aftermarket in the UK - An Overview
Table 63: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in the UK for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: UK Automotive Aftermarket Sector (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Development
Delphi Automotive PLC - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: UK Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: UK 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Spanish Aftermarket - An Overview
Table 68: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in Spain for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Drivers for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts
Regular Repair and Maintenance
New Distribution Frontiers
Industrias Galfer, S.A. - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 69: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Spanish Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
An Insight into Russian Automotive Aftermarket
Large Vehicle Parc to Drive Aftermarket in Russia
Table 72: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in Russia for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 73: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Russian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Select Regional Markets
Bulgaria: An Overview
Czech Republic: Automotive Aftermarket Overview
Poland - Large Vehicle Parc Augurs Well for the Market
Table 76: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in Poland for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Switzerland
Market Snapshots
Turkey
Table 77: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in Turkey for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ukraine
Slovakia - A Growth Area for Aftermarket Parts
B.Market Analytics
Table 78: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Asia-Pacific - A Market Laden with Tremendous Potential
B.Market Analytics
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. AUSTRALIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Australia - A Unique Market
Table 87: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in Australia for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Automotive Aftermarket: An Insight
Table 88: Automotive Aftermarket in Australia (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 89: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Australian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Chinese Brake Friction Parts Market - An Overview
Large Vehicle Parc to Drive Aftermarket Parts Demand
Table 92: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in China for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Scenario in the Chinese Brake Pad Market
Pricing of Chinese Brake Pads
Innovations to Drive Brake Pads Industry
Chinese Exports Continue to Remain Strong
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 93: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Chinese Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Scenario
Dynamics of the Indian Automotive Aftermarket
Increasing Vehicle Parc Offers High Growth Opportunities
Table 96: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in India for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Spurious Parts Eat into Players€™ Profits
Table 97: Indian Brake Friction Parts Aftermarket (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Vehicle Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Indian Brake Friction Parts Aftermarket (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Indian Multi-Utility Vehicle (MUV) Disc Brake Pads Aftermarket (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Development
Hindustan Composites Limited - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 100: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Indian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5d. SOUTH KOREA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview
A Well Established Market for Automotives and Parts
Table 103: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in South Korea for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 104: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: South Korean Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5e. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Select Regional Markets
Indonesia
Table 107: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in Indonesia for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Malaysia
Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument Co., Ltd (Taiwan) - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 109: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 112: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 113: Latin American Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: Latin American Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Large and Growing Vehicle Parc Provides Ample Opportunities
Table 118: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in Brazil for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Brazilian Automotive Parts and Components Industry - An Overview
Automobile Parts and Components Manufactured in Brazil
Fras Le - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 119: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 120: Brazilian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. MEXICO
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of the Mexican Automotive Industry
Overview of the Mexican Automotive Aftermarket
Table 122: Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) in Mexico for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 123: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: Mexican Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 125: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Argentine Automotive Parts and Components Industry - An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 126: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 127: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 128: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Middle East & Africa Dependent on Imports
Table 129: Middle East & Africa Vehicle Parc (2015): Number of Vehicles in Operation and Motorization Rate for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 130: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 131: Rest of World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 132: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brake Pads and Brake Shoes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 114 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 132) The United States (35) Canada (4) Japan (9) Europe (40) - France (3) - Germany (12) - The United Kingdom (5) - Italy (8) - Spain (4) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (40) Latin America (1) Africa (3)
