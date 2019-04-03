Global Automotive Aftermarket Industry
Apr 03, 2019, 16:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Aftermarket in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Mechanical Products, Electrical Products, Electronic Products, Exterior & Structural Products, Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives, and Appearance Chemicals.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 393 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Â 3M Company
- ACDElco
- Akebono Brake Corporation
- American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.
- ASIMCO Technologies Limited
- Bridgestone Corporation
AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Mechanical Products
Electrical Products
Electronic Products
Exterior & Structural Products
Motor Oil, Fluids and Additives
Appearance Chemicals
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Major Market Drivers in a Nutshell
Market Overview
Product Replacement Cycles - Key Factor Influencing Demand for Aftermarket Parts
Maximizing Efficiency of Automobiles - Business Case for Parts
The Worldwide Automotive Aftermarket Industry - Key Growth Drivers
Relatively Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities
Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Period 2016-2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry
Opportunity Indicators
Table 2: Global Passenger Car Production by Top
Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Top
Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Opportunities in Store & Outlook
Expanding Vehicle PARC & Longer Service Life of Vehicles Drive Opportunities in the Aftermarket
An Insight into the Rapidly Growing Online Automotive Aftermarket Industry
3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Major Trends Shaping the Worldwide Automotive Aftermarket Industry
OEMs Embraces Customer-Oriented Approach
Rising Popularity of Autonomous Vehicles & ADAS to Impact Automotive Aftermarket Revenues
Predictive Maintenance - A New Norm in the Automotive Aftermarket
Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet Offers Potential for Replacements
Global Vehicles in Operation - An Overview
Table 4: Global Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In 000 Units) for the Years 2017 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Motorization Rates for Select Countries: 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market
Table 6: Busy Automobile Assembly Line Expands the Addressable Opportunity for Standard Entertainment Systems in the OEM Market: Breakdown of Global Volume Production of Automobiles for the Years 2015, 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Passenger Car Density Spurs Opportunities in the Aftermarket
Table 7: Rising Passenger Car Density Coupled with Rapid Technology Updates to Entertainment Systems Spurs Frequency of Upgrades and Replacements of Entertainment Systems in the Aftermarket: Diffusion of Cars Worldwide As Measured by Total Number of Passenger Cars Per 1,000 Inhabitants in Select Country for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global Sales of Passenger Cars (in 000 Units) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2022, and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Demand for Small Affordable Workday Cars in Developing Markets Spurs Growth of Aftermarket Automotive Components
Table 9: Growing Sales of Mini, Small & Medium Sized Cars Fuels Opportunities for Standard Automotive Systems as Staples in Economy Class Cars: Global Breakdown of Light Vehicle Sales (In Million Units) by Category for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
New Technologies Keep Aftermarket Players on Their Toes
Battery Electric Vehicles to Influence Prospects of Parts Aftermarket
Automotive Aftermarket Undergoes Changes on Several Fronts
Road Conditions Drive Frequent Repairs in Emerging Markets
Demand for Aftermarket Parts Grow as Consumers Retain their Vehicles Longer
Table 10: Average Age of Light Vehicles (Cars & Light Trucks) in the United States for the Years 2010 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles in the European Union (EU-27) for the Years 2
through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Average Age of Road Vehicles in Europe (2016): Breakdown by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: EU Passenger Cars Fleet Age (2017): Percentage Breakdown by Age (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Projected Rise in New Car Sales to Shore Up Demand for Aftermarket Enhancements in Coming Years
Developing Markets Remain Hot Spots for Growth
Table 14: Global Passenger Car Sales (2014, 2016 & 2022): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Global Commercial Vehicle Sales (2014, 2016 & 2022): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Pre-Owned Cars & Auto Leasing Drives Growth
Rise in Automotive Accidents Generate Demand for "Crash Parts"
Table 16: World Collision Replacement Products (2017): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for OEM Manufacturers & Independent Aftermarket Component Manufacturers (Alternative Products) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Mechanical Replacement Products Market (2017): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for OEM Manufacturers & Independent Aftermarket Component Manufacturers (Alternative Products) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Educating Consumer - The Key to Growth in Aftermarket
Timely Reminders for Replacements Boosting Aftermarket Sales
DIY Customers Lending Traction to the Market
Market Attributes for Auto Parts in DIY Segment
Growing Demand for DIFM Services Turn 'Service Providers' into Target Customers for Aftermarket Products
Asian Make Products Gaining Importance in Global market
Price Represents Main Influencing Factor for Purchases in Aftermarket - A Case in Point for Cheaper Asian Products
Aftermarket Manufacturers Step Up Investments on Product Innovation & Development
Remanufactured Aftermarket Parts & Components Gain Prominence
Remanufactured Starters & Alternators Continue to Find Significant Demand - A Case in Point
Table 18: Environmental Impact of Automotive Component Production: A Comparison of Green House Gas Emitted (in kgCO2-eq) by Type of Manufacturing Activity - Remanufacturing with Secondary Material, New Production with Secondary Material, Remanufacturing with Primary Material and New Production with Primary Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Environmental Impact of Automotive Component Production: A Comparison of Waste Generated (in Kgs) by Type of Manufacturing Activity - Remanufacturing and New Product Manufacturing (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Value of New and Remanufactured Automotive Components: Percentage Breakdown of the Real and Resorted Value of Material, Labor, Energy and Plant & Equipment for New Product and Remanufactured Product (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Material Consumption Pattern in the Production of Automotive Components: Breakdown of the Volume of Material Consumed (in Kgs) by Type of Manufacturing Activity - Remanufacturing and New Product Manufacturing (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: Energy Consumption in Production of Automotive Components: Breakdown of the Volume of Energy Consumed (in Megajoule (MJ)) by Type of Manufacturing Activity - Remanufacturing (with Primary and Secondary Material) and New Production (with Primary and Secondary Material) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Middle Class Population Fuels Broad Based Growth in the Market
Table 23: With 65% of the World Middle Class Population by 2030, Asia-Pacific Ranks as an Important Market for Vehicle Sales: Breakdown of World Middle Class Population (in Million) by Region for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: With Over 190% Increase in Middle Class Consumer Spending by 2030, Asia Represents a Major Market for Vehicle Sales: Breakdown of World Middle Class Spending (in US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth
Table 25: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. KEY CHALLENGES
Counterfeit Products Pose a Threat to the Market
Brake Parts - Major Target for Counterfeiters
Customersâ€™ Casual Attitude Towards Replacement of Parts
Extended Life of Original Equipment Engines and Transmissions Hampers Growth
Extended Warranties to Hinder Market Growth of Independent Service Providers
New OEM Fittings Threaten Aftermarket Opportunities
Road Accidents to Drive Sales in the Automotive Aftermarket
Table 27: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Longer Drain Times Quell Demand for Lubricant Refills .
Lower Crankcase Capacities too Reduce Quantity of Lubricants & Oil Consumption
5. A REVIEW OF SELECT PRODUCT SEGMENTS
Mechanical Products Continue to Remain Largest Revenue Contributors for Automotive Aftermarket Segment
Aftermarket Radiators - A Major Revenue Contributor
Extreme Weather Conditions Affect Market Prospects for Aftermarket Radiators
Production of Parts in Abundance Increases Unit Demand
Innovative Materials Being Used for Production of Aftermarket Automotive Radiators
Aftermarket Brake Shoes & Brake Pads Market - A Review
Regulatory Guidelines Dictate Choice of Material used for Production of Brake Friction Products
Focus on Light-Weight and Non-Toxic Friction Material
Ceramic Brake Pads Continue to Grow in Prominence
Aftermarket Air Filters - Primary Beneficiary of Growing Consumer Awareness on Automotive Environmental Pollution
Cabin Air Filters Replacement Demand Also Means Easy Money for Service Providers
Technological Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Capaceonâ„¢ and NanowebÂ® Media Offers Finer Separation with Reduced Energy Consumption
Nanotechnology Powered Air Filters to Gain Attention
A Look into Aftermarket Fuel Pumps Market
Stringent Emission Regulations Drive Regular Electric Fuel Pumps Replacements
Gear Shifters and Drives Find Considerable Demand in Automotive Aftermarket
Aftermarket Electronic Products - High Growth Sector
Table 28: Increasing Electronic Content in Automobiles: A Comparative Analysis of Electronic Component & Software Value as a Percentage of Total Vehicle Value for Years 1975, 2000 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dynamics of Business Opportunities for Aftermarket Automobile Entertainment Systems
Desire to Replace Obsolete Audio Systems Driving Demand for New Age Replacements
Integrated Entertainment Devices Growing in Popularity
In-Car Streaming Radio: A Promising Segment
Table 29: Consumer Radio Listening Habits: Percentage Share Breakdown of Radio Listening Hours by Preferred Location (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Entertainment Becomes Punchier With Aftermarket Infotainment Systems
Table 30: Global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of OEM & Aftermarket Segments (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aftermarket Automobile Navigation Systems Gain Popularity
Aftermarket GPS Systems Commands Increasing Usage in Fleet Management
Aftermarket GPS Car Security Systems: Getting Smaller and Simpler
Driverless Cars - A Bright Prospect for High-End GPS Based In-Vehicle Navigation Systems
Vehicle Security Market
Auto Producers Storm into Vehicle Security Market
Technology Developments
Aftermarket Exterior & Structural Products
A Review of Aftermarket Tires Segment
Retreaded Tires Grow in Popularity in Aftermarket
Aftermarket CUV Tires with Large Rim Diameters in Demand
Vehicular Wiper Systems
Wiper Blades - Main Replacement Component
Universal Fit Equipment - Growing Popularity in Aftermarket Segment
Growing Demand in DIY Segment
Pricing - The Main Competitive Variable for Aftermarket Wiper Systems
Factors Influencing Wiper Purchases in Aftermarket - on a Scale of 1 to 10
Growing Preference for Integrated Systems
Aftermarket Rear Wiper Systems - Untapped Opportunity in Low Cost Car Segment
Rise in Demand for Quieter, Lighter and Cleaner Windshield Systems
Aftermarket Electrical Products
Automotive Batteries
Lead Acid Batteries - A Dominant Battery Technology for Automobiles
New Age Cars to Drive Replacement Demand
Vehicular Lighting Systems
Product Developments & Technology Innovations
Customization of High Powered LED Motorcycle Lights: A Lucrative Opportunity in the Aftermarket
Government Road Safety Regulations Boosts Market Demand
Aftermarket Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives
Automotive Aftermarket - A Major Application Area for Automotive Lubricants
Environmental Regulations Accelerate Adoption of Lubricants in the Automotive Aftermarket Segment
Do-It-For-Me Sector Scores Over Do-It-Yourself Segment
Engine Oils - Major Revenue Generators
Recycling - Making a Killing Over Virgin Oils
Products Specifically Developed for and Used by Specific End Users
Additives - The Harbinger of Performance
Demand for Appearance Chemicals in the Aftermarket Poised to Rise
Luxury Car Owners - A Premier Market Segment for Appearance Chemicals
Growing Investments on Vintage & Classic Cars Augurs Well for the Market
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Market Structure and Overview
The Distinct Characteristics of the Auto Parts and Accessories Industry
The Players
Distribution System in the Aftermarket at Product Level
Table 31: Gross Profit Margins (in %) of OES, OEM, IAM Suppliers in Developed Countries
The Competitive Factors
A Strategic Insight
Strategic Analysis of the Auto Parts Industry
Drivers in the Automotive Industry
Effects on the Auto Parts & Accessories industry
Auto Parts & Accessories Strategies
Opportunities in the Emerging Markets for Auto Parts and Accessories Industry
Economic Benefits of Outsourcing Auto Parts & Accessories
Automotive Manufacturers
Sub-Contractors
The Transformation of Auto Parts & Accessories Supplier
Drivers for New Technology Applications in Auto Parts and Accessories Industry
Drivers for Alternate Materials in Auto Parts and Accessories Industry
Drivers for Material Usage in Auto Parts and Accessories Industry
Automotive Aftermarket: A Definition
Key Channels of Distribution
Company Owned Outlets (Automakers or Suppliers)
Company Authorized Outlets (Dealers)
Independent Aftermarket Stores
Automotive Aftermarket Product Segments
Mechanical Products
Electrical Products
Electronic Products
Exterior & Structural Products
Motor Oil, Fluids and Additives
Appearance Chemicals
Auto Parts Glossary
7. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
OEMs Come Up with New Strategies to Counter Independent Players
OEMs Pose a Challenge to Aftermarket Players
OEMs Upstage Aftermarket Suppliers with New Designs
Manufacturers in Emerging Markets Intensify Competition
Player Consolidation Intensifies to Achieve Scale Economies
Private Label Brands Establish a Stronghold on the Aftermarket Brake Friction Products Segment
Discounters Hurt Business Prospects for Small Retailers and Branded Suppliers
Entry Barriers High in the Aftermarket Vehicular Lighting Segment
Independent Aftermarket Suppliers Better Placed in Comparison to Original Equipment Suppliers in the Aftermarket Vehicular Lighting Segment
Efficient Customer Service - A Key Competitive Variable
Internet - Transforming Distribution of Automotive Aftermarket Parts
The Rise of Amazon in the eCommerce Automotive Aftermarket Industry
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
3M Company (USA)
3M Automotive Aftermarket Division (USA)
ACDElco (USA)
Akebono Brake Corporation (USA)
American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
ASIMCO Technologies Limited (China)
Bridgestone Corporation (Japan)
Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Etablissements Michelin (France)
Continental AG (Germany)
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (USA)
Delphi Technologies PLC (UK)
Denso Corporation (Japan)
Gates Corporation (USA)
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (USA)
Grupo Kuo, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)
HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)
Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
Johnson Controls, Inc. (USA)
Kumho Tires Co., Inc. (South Korea)
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (Italy)
Prestone Products Corporation (USA)
Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
Tenneco Inc. (USA)
Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan)
ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
7.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
Continental Adds Original Turbochargers to its Product Range
Professional Parts Launches Three Derivatives Under the Service in a Box Brand
Federal-Mogul Motorparts to Launch WagnerÂ®'s Latest Braking Innovation
Motorcar Parts of America Introduces Premium Line of Braking System Products
PartsHub Launches the World's First Product Experience Management (PXM) Platform
Gates Introduces Premium Hydraulics with New Gates MXTâ„¢ Family of Hoses
Otocare Releases 50 New Eco-Friendly Automotive Aftermarket Products
REV Group Introduces Innovative Aftermarket Products Through REV Parts
Gates Corporation Launches Updated International Thread Identification Kit and Other Products
Akebono Expands Brake Pad Line
Gates Corporation Launches Updated DriveAlignÂ® Automatic Belt Tensioner Line and Other Products
Gates Corporation Launches Updated Variable Valve Timing Solenoids and Other Products
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
AISIN and DENSO to Form a New Company - BluE Nexus
Icahn Automotive to Acquire RPM Automotive
Cooper Tire to Form a Joint Venture with Sailun Vietnam
Continental Collaborates with Turo for New Application - Turo Go
Uni-Select Acquires Autochoice
Ford Partners with Yakima to Offer 150 Parts and Accessories
FAW Toyota Launches a Flagship Store on JD.com
Continental to Market Its Products Under Continental Name
Calsonic Kansei to Acquire Automotive Components Business Magneti Marelli
Walmart Partners with Advance Auto Parts to Create Automotive Specialty Store
AAG Acquires Platinum International and TMS Motor Spares
Continental Expands its Range of Brake Discs for Mercedes-Benz Models
HELLA Showcases the New Strategic Orientation of its Aftermarket Business at Automechanika 2018
MAHLE Group to Acquire Behr Hella Service
Parts Authority Acquires Quality Automotive Warehouse
National Auto Parts Warehouse Acquires Star Distributing
LKQ Acquires STAHLGRUBER
Drake Acquires Proforged
Hidden Harbor Acquires Cloyesâ€™ Aftermarket Division
Gates Acquires Rapro
Johnson Controls Partners with JD.com for Automotive Batteries
Tenneco Acquires Federal-Mogul
AAM Enters into a Joint Venture Agreement with Liuzhou Wuling
APH Acquires Behrens
Highline Aftermarket to Purchase Assets of Levinâ€™s Auto Supply
DENSO Acquires InfiniteKey
Delphi Automotive Spin-Offs Delphi Technologies
Evonik to Acquire High-Concentrates Additive Compounding Business of 3M
Neovia Logistics Signs Long-Term Agreement with Schaeffler Automotive Aftermarket
Denso to Expand its Manufacturing Operations in Tennessee
Polaris Industries to Acquire Transamerican Auto Parts
Federal-Mogul Takes Over Beck/Arnley Brand
Federal-Mogul Extends Distribution Contract with Borg-Warner for BERUÂ®
Icahn Enterprises to Acquire Outstanding Shares of Federal- Mogul Holdings
Valeo to Acquire FTE Automotive
MANN+HUMMEL Acquires Affinia Group
Auto Plus and Pep Boys Acquires Industrial Engine & Supply
BASF to Acquire Automotive Refinish Coatings Assets of Guangdong Yinfan Chemistry
Yokohama and Continental Terminate Joint Venture
3M and TTS Tooltechnic Systems AG Enter into Collaboration for Collision Repair
Federal-Mogul Holdings Aborts Spin-Off of Motorparts Division
Icahn Enterprises to Acquire Pep Boys
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Automotive Aftermarket Market by Product Segment
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis of Automotive Aftermarket for Mechanical Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Historic Review of Automotive Aftermarket for Mechanical Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective of Automotive Aftermarket for Mechanical Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis of Automotive Aftermarket for Electrical Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World Historic Review of Automotive Aftermarket for Electrical Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective of Automotive Aftermarket for Electrical Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis of Automotive Aftermarket for Electronic Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: World Historic Review of Automotive Aftermarket for Electronic Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: World 14-Year Perspective of Automotive Aftermarket for Electronic Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis of Automotive Aftermarket for Exterior and Structural Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: World Historic Review of Automotive Aftermarket for Exterior and Structural Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: World 14-Year Perspective of Automotive Aftermarket for Exterior and Structural Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis of Automotive Aftermarket for Motor Oil, Fluids and Additives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: World Historic Review of Automotive Aftermarket for Motor Oil, Fluids and Additives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: World 14-Year Perspective of Automotive Aftermarket for Motor Oil, Fluids and Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis of Automotive Aftermarket for Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: World Historic Review of Automotive Aftermarket for Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: World 14-Year Perspective of Automotive Aftermarket for Appearance Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Table 53: The US Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million Units) for the Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Average Life of Vehicle Drives Demand for US Automotive Appearance Chemicals US Aftermarket Parts
Table 54: US Motor Vehicle Aftermarket Industry (2017): Percentage Market Share Breakdown by Market Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Automotive Lead-Acid Batteries Continue to Gain Market Demand
Table 55: US Battery Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Demand by Battery Type - Alkaline, Lead-Acid, Rechargeable Lithium, Other Primary and Other Secondary (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Asian Products Gain Traction in US Automotive Aftermarket
Focus on Premium Components Sale and Better Product Differentiation: Key Growth Drivers for the Aftermarket
Trends & Issues
Mandated Extended Warranties
Renewed Interest for Extended Drain Oils
Right To Repair Bill
Women - 'Target Customers' for Auto Parts Stores
Fashionable Accents Gain Popularity
Extreme Weather Conditions Add to Aftermarket Sales of Automotive Parts
Do-It-For-Me Segment Continues to be Major Sales Contributor But Do-It-Yourself Customers too on the Rise
Table 56: US Automotive Aftermarket Industry (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales for Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) & Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Market Segments (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: US Automotive Do-It-For-Me Market (2017): Percentage Market Share Breakdown by Outlet Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: US Automotive DIY Aftermarket (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Stores by Retailer (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Soaring Demand for Aftermarket Automotive Entertainment Systems Adds Growth in the Aftermarket Electronics Segment
Brake Systems Parts Market in the US - A Review
Demand Drivers in the US Brake Parts Aftermarket
Impact of Demand Drivers on the US Brake Parts Aftermarket
Challenges and Factors Limiting Growth in the US Brake Parts Aftermarket
Impact of Market Restraints on the US Brake Parts Aftermarket
Distribution Channels in the US Aftermarket for Brakes
Automotive Gauge Aftermarket
Challenging Factors in the US Automotive Gauge Aftermarket
Impact of Market Drivers on the US Automotive Gauge Aftermarket
Impact of Market Restraints on the US Automotive Gauge Aftermarket
Distribution Channels of Automotive Gauge
Ride Control Equipment Aftermarket
Competitive Scenario in the Ride Control Equipment Market
Challenging Factors in the US Ride Control Equipment Aftermarket
Impact of Market Drivers on the US Ride Control Equipment Aftermarket
Impact of Market Restraints on the US Ride Control Equipment Aftermarket
Strut Aftermarket
Impact of Market Drivers on the US Strut Aftermarket
Impact of Market Restraints on the US Strut Aftermarket
Replacement Tires - An Important Segment in Automotive Aftermarket
Table 59: The US Market for Consumer Tires (2017): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Retail Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Leading Brands in the US Replacement Passenger Tires Market (2017): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Unit Sales by Brand (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Leading Brands in the US Replacement Light Truck Tires Market (2017): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Unit Sales by Brand (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Auto Part Retailers in the US Target Commercia Customers to Improve Business Prospects
Weather and Aging Vehicles Prompt Growth in the Automotive Battery Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 62: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: The US Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: The US 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Table 65: Canadian Passenger Car & Light Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Outlook
Canadian Automotive and Automotive Aftermarket Perspective
Canadian Vs American Automotive Aftermarket
Table 66: Percentage Share Breakdown of Aftermarket Dollar Sales by Vehicles Age (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aftermarket Comes to the Rescue of Lead Acid Battery Manufacturers
B.Market Analytics
Table 67: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Canadian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Table 70: Japanese Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Japan: An Open Market
Premium Placed on Quality
Distribution Dynamics
Demand for Independent Auto Garages
Growth Inhibiting Factors
Average Vehicle Mileage
Quality of Vehicle
Market Evolution Over the Years - Historic Perspective
B.Market Analytics
Table 71: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Japanese Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Fleet Owners Gain Upper Hand on Aftermarket Decisions
Digitalization Will Gain Momentum
Regulatory Overview
Factors Affecting the European Automotive Aftermarket
Emission Standards in the European Union
Table 74: European Union Emission Standards for Vehicles (In gm/km)
Table 75: European Union Emission Standards for Vehicles (In gm/km)
Extreme Weather
Key Statistical Findings
Table 76: Europe Automotive Battery Aftermarket (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Older Car Parc
Table 77: Motorization Rates for Select Countries in Europe: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 78: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: European Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: European 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: European Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: European 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.1 France
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Table 84: French Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 85: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: French Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: French 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Table 88: German Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 89: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: German Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: German 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.3 Italy
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of the Italian Automotive Aftermarket
Table 92: Italian Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 93: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Italian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.4 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Scenario
Table 96: UK Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: UK Automotive Aftermarket Sector (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 98: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: The UK Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.5 Spain
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Drivers for Automotive Aftermarket
Repair and Maintenance
Table 101: Spanish Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
New Distribution Frontiers
B.Market Analytics
Table 102: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Spanish Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.6 Russia
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Table 105: Russian Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 106: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Russian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.7 Rest of Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Select Markets
Bulgaria: An Overview
The Age Factor
The Demand Factor
Czech Republic: Automotive Aftermarket Overview
Poland
Table 109: Polish Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Switzerland
Market Snapshots
Ukraine
Growing Number of Cars on the Road
End-User Dynamics
Slovak Republic - A Growth Area for Aftermarket Parts
B.Market Analytics
Table 110: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Rest of European Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Asia-Pacific Automotive Aftermarket: An Overview
Table 113: Growing Sales of Automobiles in Asia Provides Foundation for the Growth of Aftermarket Automotive Parts: Breakdown of Sales of New Vehicles in Asia-Pacific (In
Units) for Select Countries for the Years 2017 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Premium Automotive Lubricants Promise Much Potential in Asia
Surge In China and India Auto Business Ignites Lubricant Demand
B.Market Analytics
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 119: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5.1 Australia
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of the Australian Automotive Aftermarket
Table 120: Australian Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Automotive Aftermarket - An Insight
Table 121: Automotive Aftermarket in Australia (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 122: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 123: Australian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5.2 China
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Chinese Vehicles in Operation Increasing
Table 125: Chinese Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
China Still A Major Market for Aftermarket Products
Table 126: Automotive Electrical Product Aftermarket in China (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Product Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 127: Automotive Brake Parts & Assemblies Aftermarket in China (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Product Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Distribution Dynamics
Manufacturer-Authorized 4S Shops
Chain or Franchise Stores
Independents
Export Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 128: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 129: Chinese Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 130: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5.3 India
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Dynamics of the Indian Automotive Aftermarket
Table 131: Indian Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Counterfeit Parts Eat into Playersâ€™ Profits
Aftermarket to Drive Future Growth in the Batteries Market
Low Cost Imports Challenge Market Prospects
Distribution Structure
B.Market Analytics
Table 132: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 133: Indian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 134: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Table 135: Malaysian Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 136: South Korean Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 137: Thai Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Indonesia - An Overview
Table 138: Indonesian Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.6 The Middle East & Africa
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Saudi Arabia
Japanese Models Dominate Auto Market
Automobiles Drive Demand for Auto Parts
Absence of Custom Tariffs Encourages Counterfeit Parts & Components
US Strategy for the Saudi Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 142: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 143: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 144: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 145: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 146: Latin American Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 147: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 148: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 149: Latin American Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 150: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.7.1 Brazil
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Table 151: Brazilian Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Brazilian Automotive Parts and Components Industry - An Overview
Automobile Parts and Components Manufactured in Brazil
B.Market Analytics
Table 152: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 153: Brazilian Historic Review for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 154: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Aftermarket by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Products; Electrical Products; Electronic Products; Exterior & Structural Products; Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives; and Appearance Chemicals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.7.2 Mexico
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Mexico - An Important Automotive Aftermarket
Mexican Automotive Aftermarket Overview
