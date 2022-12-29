Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Alpine Electronics, Auto Zone, Bridgestone and Continental Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Aftermarket By Application, By Distribution, By Vehicle Type, By Position: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the automotive aftermarket was valued at $438.70 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $828.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Aftermarket refers to the secondary market of the automotive industry, which is concerned with manufacturing, remanufacturing, distribution, and retailing. The aftermarket offers numerous choices to customers, where they can get their vehicles serviced, maintained, or customized. The aftermarket is gaining traction, owing to customer inclination toward installation of advanced components in vehicles to improve vehicle comfort and ensure safety while driving.



Moreover, the global automotive industry has experienced tremendous transformation in the past few years. The rise in inclination among customers leads to growth of aftermarket services, which is expected to eventually lead to growth of the market in the future.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic is making the vehicle manufacturers focus on development of alternate sales channel with minimum contact. The consumer inclination towards online sales channel owing to its ease is anticipated to fortify the demand for automotive aftermarket up to a great degree during the forecast period.



The automotive aftermarket is segmented on the basis of application, distribution, vehicle type, position and region. By application, it is divided into infotainment and multimedia, engine component, tires and wheels, electrical products, seat and steering covers, and others. By distribution, it is divided into OEM and third party vendors. By vehicle type, it is segmented into two wheeler, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. By position, it is divided into external accessories and internal accessories. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights key areas of investments. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder. The report features strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights competitive landscape of key players to increase their market share and sustain intense competition in the industry.



The key players that operate in this market are Alpine Electronics, Inc., Auto Zone, Inc., Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Harman International (SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS), Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Hyundai Mobis, Michelin, Osram Licht AG, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and Visteon Corporation



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the automotive aftermarket analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing automotive aftermarket opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the automotive aftermarket segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global automotive aftermarket trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Infotainment and Multimedia

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Engine Component

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Tires and Wheels

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Electrical Products

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Seat and Steering Covers

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 OEM

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Third Party Vendors

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Two Wheeler

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Passenger Car

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Commercial Vehicle

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET, BY POSITION

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 External Accessories

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Internal Accessories

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Alpine Electronics

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 Bridgestone Corporation

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 Continental

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 DENSO Corporation

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Ford Motor Company

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 HARMAN International

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Hyundai Mobis

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Michelin

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 Osram Licht AG

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.11 Panasonic Corporation

10.11.1 Company overview

10.11.2 Company snapshot

10.11.3 Operating business segments

10.11.4 Product portfolio

10.11.5 Business performance

10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.12 Pioneer Corporation

10.12.1 Company overview

10.12.2 Company snapshot

10.12.3 Operating business segments

10.12.4 Product portfolio

10.12.5 Business performance

10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.13.1 Company overview

10.13.2 Company snapshot

10.13.3 Operating business segments

10.13.4 Product portfolio

10.13.5 Business performance

10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.14 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

10.14.1 Company overview

10.14.2 Company snapshot

10.14.3 Operating business segments

10.14.4 Product portfolio

10.14.5 Business performance

10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.15 The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

10.15.1 Company overview

10.15.2 Company snapshot

10.15.3 Operating business segments

10.15.4 Product portfolio

10.15.5 Business performance

10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.16 Visteon

10.16.1 Company overview

10.16.2 Company snapshot

10.16.3 Operating business segments

10.16.4 Product portfolio

10.16.5 Business performance

10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.17 Auto zone

10.17.1 Company overview

10.17.2 Company snapshot

10.17.3 Operating business segments

10.17.4 Product portfolio

10.17.5 Business performance

10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvdryd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets