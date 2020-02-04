Global Automotive AHSS Market Worth $32+ Billion by 2025 - ArcelorMittal, ThyssenKrupp, POSCO, SSAB, and AK Steel are the Major Suppliers

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive AHSS Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive AHSS market is expected to reach an estimated $32.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2025.

The future of the automotive AHSS (advanced high strength steel) market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The major drivers for this market are increasing vehicle production, reduction in fuel consumption, lower cost of AHSS materials than other lightweight materials, and stringent government regulations regarding CO2 emissions.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of pre-oxidation for galvanizing AHSS and the development of third-generation AHSS. ArcelorMittal SA, ThyssenKrupp AG, POSCO, SSAB AB, and AK Steel are the major AHSS suppliers in the automotive AHSS market.



Some features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Automotive AHSS market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Automotive AHSS market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by segments and region.

Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Automotive AHSS market size by various segments such as product, application, and vehicle.

Automotive AHSS market size by various segments such as product, application, and vehicle. Regional analysis: Automotive AHSS market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

Automotive AHSS market breakdown by key regions such as , , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different segments and regions of the automotive AHSS market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different segments and regions of the automotive AHSS market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of automotive AHSS in the passenger vehicles, and light commercial vehicles.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of automotive AHSS in the passenger vehicles, and light commercial vehicles. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the automotive AHSS market by product type (Dual-phase steel, Martensitic Steel, Boron steel, TRIP, and Others), vehicle type (Passenger cars and light commercial vehicle), application (Body and Closures, Suspensions, Bumper and Intrusion Beams and Others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this automotive AHSS market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this automotive AHSS market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this automotive AHSS market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the automotive AHSS market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the automotive AHSS market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this automotive AHSS market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing services and processes in this automotive AHSS market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by service substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the automotive AHSS industry?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Automotive AHSS Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.2: Automotive AHSS Market Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.3: Automotive AHSS Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Dual-Phase Steel

3.3.2: Martensitic Steel

3.3.3: Boron Steel

3.3.4: TRIP Steel

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Automotive AHSS Market by Vehicle Type

3.4.1: Passenger Cars

3.4.2: Light Commercial Vehicles

3.5: Automotive AHSS Market by Application

3.5.1: Body and Closures

3.5.2: Bumper & Intrusion Beams

3.5.3: Suspensions

3.5.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region (2014-2025)

4.1: Automotive AHSS Market by Region

4.2: North American Automotive AHSS Market

4.2.1: North American Automotive AHSS Market by Product Type

4.2.2: North American Automotive AHSS Market by Vehicle Type

4.2.3: North American Automotive AHSS Market by Application

4.2.4: The US Automotive AHSS Market

4.2.5: Canadian Automotive AHSS Market

4.2.6: Mexican Automotive AHSS Market

4.3: European Automotive AHSS Market

4.4: APAC Automotive AHSS Market

4.5: RoW Automotive AHSS Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Automotive AHSS Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Automotive AHSS Market by Application Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Automotive AHSS Market by Vehicle Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Automotive AHSS Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Automotive AHSS Market

6. 3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Automotive AHSS Market

6.3.3: Mergers and Acquisitions in the Automotive AHSS Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

6.3.5: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: ArcelorMittal S.A.

7.2: ThyssenKrupp AG

7.3: POSCO

7.4: Tata Steel Limited

7.5: SSAB AB

7.6: United Steel Corporation

7.7: AK Steel Holding Corporation

7.8: Kobe Steel Ltd.

7.9: Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd.



