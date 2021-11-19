Global Automotive AI for Passenger Wellbeing Industry Analysis Report 2021: Solutions for Relieving Stress, Discomfort, and Anxiety, Maintaining Temperature, Climate, and Weather & Improving UX

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI in Wellbeing & Comfort in Automotive Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts that artificial intelligence will transform the cars in the near future as many companies such as Hyundai, Lear Corporation, Yamaha, Volkswagen, and others are working around different AI algorithms and have developed their solutions at various stages (ideation or concept, prototype, pre-commercialized, and commercial).

In the automotive industry, AI provides solutions to drivers or passengers to relieve stress, discomfort, anxiety, drowsiness, maintaining temperature, humidity, weather, climate, and improving visualizations. The AI technologies used are machine learning, deep learning, neural network, facial recognition, bayesian network, fuzzy logic, and classification algorithm.

In this report, the use of artificial intelligence or any other computational algorithm for the wellbeing or comfort of passengers and drivers is highlighted along with some of their technology development partners, solutions from other industries such as healthcare, aerospace, entertainment, and others which can be implemented in the automotive industry are listed, along with some other sections which are listed in the table of content of the report.

The key players profiled in the report are Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Nio, Daimler, General Motors, BMW, Stellantis, Honda, and Hyundai. These are the ten leading automotive companies that started their journey towards implementing artificial intelligence for providing comfort or wellbeing to passengers.

IEBS has also highlighted key emerging or startup players in the domain along with their developments. Most startup players are enabling better visuals, improving audio, offering diagnostics or gesture recognition technology.

These systems' essential functions in autonomous vehicles are object detection, safety systems, driver monitoring, eye tracking, virtual assistance, gesture controls, automated driving, speech recognition, voice recognition, mapping system, and others.

Key areas where different players are working for providing comfort to the passengers are solutions for reducing stress, driverless cars, driver assistance solutions, detecting behavior, monitoring systems to monitor the state, diagnose the health, and monitoring other parameters of the passengers.

Recent Activities of Key Companies:

Tesla cars are working on the progress made on their semiconductor, designed in-house specifically to train the neural network that powers autonomous driving (2021).

Chipmaker Xilinx and auto giant Daimler collaborate to develop an in-car system using Xilinx technology for artificial intelligence processing in automotive applications (2018).

Recent Strategic Activities:

California-based Eyeris Technologies, a leading player in vision AI for in-cabin sensing, has announced its collaboration with Texas Instruments (TI) on an industry-first in-cabin sensing AI solution, using TI's Jacinto TDTI's processors and 2D RGB-IR image sensors, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. The TDA4 SoC processor enables efficient inference of the Eyeris deep neural network (DNN) portfolio from multiple RGB-IR cameras simultaneously.

Ford is one of the automotive companies currently in the running to be the first to mass-produce a level 4 capable vehicle and has partnered up with a number of Silicon Valley startups and firms with specific expertise in areas they lack. It delivers high performance during daylight and at night, enabling the detection of vehicles, pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists, and more.

Recent Developments:

On Apr 3, 2020, USPTO published a patent application of General Motors that discloses an invention related to "Decentralized "distributed Map Using Blockchain." The issue that" this patent looks to be trying to solve in the driving space is related to the dynamic feedback of mapping around a car.

On Feb 5, 2020, Nissan announced that it completed a 230-mile driverless journey in Britain.

Critical Questions the Report Answers:

What are the key innovations and advanced solutions enhancing wellbeing or comfort in the automotive industry by using AI?

What is the technology readiness level of identified solutions?

Who are the solution providers for these solutions?

What are the recent technology development trends such as IP trends, scientific literature trends, recent activities, the introduction of any new technological advancement, and others?

What solutions can be implemented in the automotive industry from other industries such as Aerospace/Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality, Entertainment, Marine, Railway, and others?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction & Overview

AI Adoption in Different Industries

Different Applications of AI in the Automotive Industry

Key AI Developments in Automotive Industry

Automation Levels in Vehicles

2. Executive summary

Technologies for Comfort & Well-Being in Automotive Industry

Different Applications for Comfort & Well-Being

Distribution of Players for Comfort & Well-Being

Distribution of Technologies for Well-Being & Comfort

Technology Readiness Level of Different Solutions

3. Technology Landscape

Solutions for Comfort & Well-Being

Solutions for Relieving Stress, Discomfort, and Anxiety



Solutions for Maintaining Temperature, Climate, and Weather



Solutions Improving Visualization, Audio, and Others

Solutions from Other Adjacent Industries

Healthcare



Aerospace



Clothing & Apparel



Information Technology Services



Electronics



Others

4. Competitive Landscape

Start-ups and Emerging Players in Domain

Company Profiles of Top Ten Players

Recent Activities in Domain

Key Competitor's Activities



Strategic Activities



Recent Developments

5. Future of AI in the Automotive Industry

6. Key Take-aways & Recommendations

