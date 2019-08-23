Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include an increase in the production of vehicles, increasing the reduction of overall maintenance of the vehicle and increasing demand for comfort while driving the vehicle.

According to position, the market is segmented into rear and front.

Based on material, the market is categorized into carbon fiber and alloy.

Depending on product type, the segment is segregated into seal and gasket.

Based on type, the market is categorized into the multi-piece, single piece and slip into a tube.

By axle type, the market is divided into live, dead and tandem.

Depending on propeller shaft position, the segment is segregated into rear propeller shaft, front propeller shaft, and inter-axle propeller shaft.

According to vehicle type, the market is segmented into light commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

By axle sales channel, the market is divided into aftermarket and OEM.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increase in production of vehicles

3.1.2 Increasing the reduction of overall maintenance of the vehicle

3.1.3 Increasing Demand for Comfort While Driving the Vehicle

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, By Position

4.1 Rear

4.2 Front



5 Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, By Material

5.1 Carbon Fiber

5.2 Alloy



6 Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, By Product Type

6.1 Seal

6.2 Gasket



7 Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, By Type

7.1 Multi Piece

7.2 Single Piece

7.3 Slip Into a Tube



8 Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, By Axle Type

8.1 Live

8.2 Dead

8.3 Tandem



9 Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, By Propeller Shaft Position

9.1 Rear Propeller Shaft

9.2 Front Propeller Shaft

9.3 Inter-Axle Propeller Shaft



10 Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, By Vehicle Type

10.1 Light Commercial Vehicles

10.2 Passenger Vehicles

10.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles



11 Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, By Sales Channel

11.1 Aftermarket

11.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



12 Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, By Geography

12.1 North America

12.1.1 US

12.1.2 Canada

12.1.3 Mexico

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 France

12.2.2 Germany

12.2.3 Italy

12.2.4 Spain

12.2.5 UK

12.2.6 Rest of Europe

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.3.1 China

12.3.2 Japan

12.3.3 India

12.3.4 Australia

12.3.5 New Zealand

12.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.4 Middle East

12.4.1 Saudi Arabia

12.4.2 UAE

12.4.3 Rest of Middle East

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Rest of Latin America

12.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

12.6.1 South Africa

12.6.2 Others



13 Key Player Activities

13.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

13.3 Product Launch & Expansions

13.4 Other Activities



14 Leading Companies

14.1 Meritor, Inc.

14.2 GKN PLC

14.3 Hyundai Wia Corporation

14.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

14.5 Jtekt Corporation

14.6 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

14.7 Showa Corporation

14.8 Ifa Rotorion Holding GmbH

14.9 Gestamp

14.10 Dana Incorporated



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qzlok7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

