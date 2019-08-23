Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2019-2027
Aug 23, 2019, 10:00 ET
The "Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report
The Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include an increase in the production of vehicles, increasing the reduction of overall maintenance of the vehicle and increasing demand for comfort while driving the vehicle.
- According to position, the market is segmented into rear and front.
- Based on material, the market is categorized into carbon fiber and alloy.
- Depending on product type, the segment is segregated into seal and gasket.
- Based on type, the market is categorized into the multi-piece, single piece and slip into a tube.
- By axle type, the market is divided into live, dead and tandem.
- Depending on propeller shaft position, the segment is segregated into rear propeller shaft, front propeller shaft, and inter-axle propeller shaft.
- According to vehicle type, the market is segmented into light commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.
- By axle sales channel, the market is divided into aftermarket and OEM.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increase in production of vehicles
3.1.2 Increasing the reduction of overall maintenance of the vehicle
3.1.3 Increasing Demand for Comfort While Driving the Vehicle
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, By Position
4.1 Rear
4.2 Front
5 Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, By Material
5.1 Carbon Fiber
5.2 Alloy
6 Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, By Product Type
6.1 Seal
6.2 Gasket
7 Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, By Type
7.1 Multi Piece
7.2 Single Piece
7.3 Slip Into a Tube
8 Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, By Axle Type
8.1 Live
8.2 Dead
8.3 Tandem
9 Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, By Propeller Shaft Position
9.1 Rear Propeller Shaft
9.2 Front Propeller Shaft
9.3 Inter-Axle Propeller Shaft
10 Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, By Vehicle Type
10.1 Light Commercial Vehicles
10.2 Passenger Vehicles
10.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
11 Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, By Sales Channel
11.1 Aftermarket
11.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
12 Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, By Geography
12.1 North America
12.1.1 US
12.1.2 Canada
12.1.3 Mexico
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 France
12.2.2 Germany
12.2.3 Italy
12.2.4 Spain
12.2.5 UK
12.2.6 Rest of Europe
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.3.1 China
12.3.2 Japan
12.3.3 India
12.3.4 Australia
12.3.5 New Zealand
12.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.4 Middle East
12.4.1 Saudi Arabia
12.4.2 UAE
12.4.3 Rest of Middle East
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Rest of Latin America
12.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
12.6.1 South Africa
12.6.2 Others
13 Key Player Activities
13.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
13.3 Product Launch & Expansions
13.4 Other Activities
14 Leading Companies
14.1 Meritor, Inc.
14.2 GKN PLC
14.3 Hyundai Wia Corporation
14.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
14.5 Jtekt Corporation
14.6 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.
14.7 Showa Corporation
14.8 Ifa Rotorion Holding GmbH
14.9 Gestamp
14.10 Dana Incorporated
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qzlok7
