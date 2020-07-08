Global Automotive Axle Market Outlook (2018 to 2027) - Featuring Meritor, GNA Group & Daimler Among Others
The Global Automotive Axle market accounted for $58.54 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $77.05 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing acceptance of electric vehicles and increasing demand for automotives. However, high cost of components is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Automotive axle is an important component of vehicles which aids in better control of steering and handling. These axles serve different functions which are related to its position.
By application, the rear segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which can be attributed to the rising demand for long trailers. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the presence of key market players as well as the supportive government initiatives.
Some of the key players in Automotive Axle Market include Dana Incorporated, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc, Meritor Inc, GNA Group, Daimler AG, Melrose Industries PLC, Talbros Engineering Limited, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Product Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Axle Market, By Application
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Rear
5.3 Front
6 Global Automotive Axle Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Tandem
6.3 Dead
6.4 Live
6.5 Lift
7 Global Automotive Axle Market, By Automotive Propeller Shaft
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Multi Piece
7.3 Single Piece
8 Global Automotive Axle Market, By Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Carbon Fiber
8.3 Alloy
9 Global Automotive Axle Market, By Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
9.3 Passenger Car
9.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
9.4.1 Truck
9.4.2 Bus
10 Global Automotive Axle Market, By Product
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Semi Floating Axle
10.3 Full Floating Axle
11 Global Automotive Axle Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Dana Incorporated
13.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Inc
13.3 Meritor Inc
13.4 GNA Group
13.5 Daimler AG
13.6 Melrose Industries PLC
13.7 Talbros Engineering Limited
13.8 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
