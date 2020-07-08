Global Automotive Axle Market Outlook (2018 to 2027) - Featuring Meritor, GNA Group & Daimler Among Others

DUBLIN, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Axle - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Axle market accounted for $58.54 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $77.05 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing acceptance of electric vehicles and increasing demand for automotives. However, high cost of components is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Automotive axle is an important component of vehicles which aids in better control of steering and handling. These axles serve different functions which are related to its position.



By application, the rear segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which can be attributed to the rising demand for long trailers. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the presence of key market players as well as the supportive government initiatives.



Some of the key players in Automotive Axle Market include Dana Incorporated, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc, Meritor Inc, GNA Group, Daimler AG, Melrose Industries PLC, Talbros Engineering Limited, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Axle Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Rear

5.3 Front



6 Global Automotive Axle Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tandem

6.3 Dead

6.4 Live

6.5 Lift



7 Global Automotive Axle Market, By Automotive Propeller Shaft

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Multi Piece

7.3 Single Piece



8 Global Automotive Axle Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Carbon Fiber

8.3 Alloy



9 Global Automotive Axle Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

9.3 Passenger Car

9.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

9.4.1 Truck

9.4.2 Bus



10 Global Automotive Axle Market, By Product

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Semi Floating Axle

10.3 Full Floating Axle



11 Global Automotive Axle Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Dana Incorporated

13.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Inc

13.3 Meritor Inc

13.4 GNA Group

13.5 Daimler AG

13.6 Melrose Industries PLC

13.7 Talbros Engineering Limited

13.8 ZF Friedrichshafen AG



