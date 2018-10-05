Global Automotive Battery Sensor Market Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automotive Battery Sensor Market by Voltage Type (12V, 24V, and 48V), Communication Technology (LIN and CAN), Hybrid Vehicle (HEV and PHEV), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV and HCV), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The value of the automotive battery sensor market is estimated to be USD 2.35 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.92 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.09% from 2018 to 2025.

The key growth drivers of the market are increasing vehicle production, high demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, stringent emission regulations, and increasing demand for luxury and commercial vehicles.

The growing sales of hybrid vehicles in Japan, China, India, and others are driving the market for automotive battery sensors. Automotive manufacturers are focusing on the production of hybrid vehicles to meet the stringent emission norms. Moreover, policies such as exemption from road tax, crowding charge waiver, and free car parks at various places have encouraged consumers to buy hybrid vehicles. In Asia Pacific, the adoption of HEVs is increasing. China, India, and Japan have made significant investments to encourage the adoption of HEVs.

The growth of the automotive battery sensor market in the passenger car segment is attributed to the increased passenger production in several regions. Passenger car production has increased across the globe owing to several factors such as the growing demand for passenger cars, increase in purchasing power, and capacity expansion by OEMs, particularly in emerging economies. Also, the rising demand for luxury vehicles, fuel-efficient passenger cars, stringent CO2 emissions, and improved battery life have fueled the overall growth of the passenger car segment.

The automotive battery sensor market for the 12V battery segment is also expected to grow due to its low-cost benefit. Also, 12V batteries are used in regenerative brake technology, start/stop system, and others. Moreover, the continuous rise in the production of vehicles and stringent emission norms to curb CO2 would prosper the overall growth. Also, 12V automotive batteries are preferred due to the ease of recycling. As per the United States Environmental Protection Agency, 100 million auto batteries are replaced per year, and 99% of them are turned in for recycling. As the 12V batteries are mostly recycled, the cost of a 12V battery is low.

The market for LIN is the largest due to its low-cost benefit. In general, inexpensive silicon is used in this system during manufacturing, which results in the low cost of the system. Battery management system installed with LIN offers various features such as fast data transmitting, data checksum & error detection, configuration flexibility, no arbitration required for optimum operation, temperature situation control, self-synchronization, and others, which is another major factor for the rapid growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific market is dominated by China and Japan where the automotive industry, with government support, is growing at a faster pace than other countries in the region. Also, the growth of the Asia Pacific market can be attributed to the increasing vehicle production and rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles in Japan, South Korea, India, and China.

Moreover, increasing passenger car production in China and India is the key factor in fostering the growth of 12V batteries in the Asia Pacific region. The growing adoption of IBS in automobiles due to China VI & India VI regulations and the increasing demand for luxury vehicles are also expected to drive the automotive battery sensor market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Battery Sensor Market

4.2 Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Automotive Battery Sensor Market in 2025

4.3 Automotive Battery Sensor Market, By Voltage Type, 2018 vs 2025

4.4 Automotive Battery Sensor Market, By Vehicle Type, 2018 vs 2025

4.5 Automotive Battery Sensor Market, By Communication Technology Type

4.6 Automotive Battery Sensor Market, By Hybrid Vehicle Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Improved Battery Performance and Efficiency

5.2.1.2 Vehicle Electrification

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Batteries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 System Malfunction

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption of New Technologies

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Battery Electric Vehicles

5.2.3.3 Advent of 48v Battery System

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost

5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics



6 Technological Overview

6.1 Intelligent Battery Sensor

6.2 State of Charge (SOC)

6.3 State of Health (SOH)

6.4 State of Function (SOF)



7 Automotive Battery Sensor Market, By Voltage

7.1 Introduction

7.2 12v

7.3 24v

7.4 48v



8 Automotive Battery Sensor Market, By Communication Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

8.3 Controller Area Network (CAN)



9 Automotive Battery Sensor Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

9.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

9.4 Passenger Car (PC)



10 Automotive Battery Sensor Market, By Hybrid Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

10.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



11 Automotive Battery Sensor Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.2 India

11.2.3 Japan

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.5 Others

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 France

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.3 Russia

11.3.4 Spain

11.3.5 Turkey

11.3.6 UK

11.3.7 Others

11.4 North America

11.4.1 Canada

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.3 US

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Iran



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Developments

12.3.2 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/ Partnerships/Agreements

12.3.3 Expansions, 2017-2018



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Robert Bosch

13.1.2 Continental

13.1.3 Hella

13.1.4 Vishay

13.1.5 NXP

13.1.6 Furukawa Electric

13.1.7 Denso

13.1.8 Texas Instruments

13.1.9 TE Connectivity

13.1.10 AMS AG

13.1.11 Inomatic

13.1.12 MTA SPA

13.2 Key Players From Other Regions

13.2.1 North America

13.2.1.1 Silicon Labs

13.2.1.2 Microchip

13.2.1.3 Mouser Electronics

13.2.1.4 Analog Devices

13.2.2 Europe

13.2.2.1 Insplorion Ab

13.2.2.2 Infineon Technologies

13.2.2.3 CSM GmbH - Computer-Systeme-Messtechnik

13.2.2.4 Autotec

13.2.2.5 Delphi

13.2.2.6 AVL

13.2.3 Asia Pacific

13.2.3.1 Samsung Sdi

13.2.3.2 Renesas

13.2.3.3 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

13.2.3.4 Panasonic

13.2.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

13.2.4.1 Abertax Technologies



