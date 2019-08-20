GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BODY CONTROL MODULES MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

Automotive body control modules is a system that electronically controls various functions in modern cars such as lights, security, door locks & access control, and windows. The Inkwood Research estimates that global automotive body control modules will flourish with a CAGR of 5.14% from 2019 to 2027. In 2018, the market accounted for a revenue of $XX million and was anticipated to reach $13909 million by 2027.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807630/?utm_source=PRN



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global automotive body control modules include various segments such as connectivity type, applications, and vehicle type.The automotive body control modules market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of advanced safety & comfort features in automobiles.



The automotive industry is witnessing surging demand for advanced features in vehicles such as climate control system, power steering system, anti-lock braking system, and others. As a result of this, the body control modules will see an upsurge in automobiles, thereby boosting its market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global automotive body control modules comprise of regions, namely Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World regional segment, which includes remaining countries.Over the forecasted period, Asia Pacific region is expected to capture the majority of market share.



The presence of large emerging economies like India & China along with the flourishing automotive industry will elevate the growth of automotive body control modules market in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The eminent players operating in the automotive body control modules market are Continental AG, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Aptiv PLC (Delphi Automotive PLC), Renesas Electronics Corporation, Harman International, Delphi Automotive LLP, Mouser Electronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Denso Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Mouser Electronics, Inc.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Tata Elxsi, and ZF TRW Automotive.



Companies mentioned

1. APTIV PLC (DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC)

2. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. (MOUSER ELECTRONICS, INC.)

3. CONTINENTAL AG

4. DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE LLP

5. DENSO CORPORATION

6. HARMAN INTERNATIONAL

7. HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO.

8. INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

9. MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

10. MOUSER ELECTRONICS

11. RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

12. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

13. TATA ELXSI

14. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED

15. ZF TRW AUTOMOTIVE



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807630/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

