Global Automotive Bushing Market to 2026 - Increasing Investments in T&D Networks, Refurbishment of Existing Grid Networks and Growing Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources

Global Automotive Bushing market accounted for $126.89 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $196.42 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The significant growth in the production of automotives and the rising demand among consumers for comfort, safety & ride quality are driving the market growth. However, lack of global level standards for automotive bushing is restraining the market.

A bushing or rubber bushing is a type of vibration isolator. It provides an interface between two parts, damping the energy transmitted through the bushing. Because of this purpose, vibration is significantly reduced to keep the driver and passengers comfortable inside the vehicle.

By product, rubber bushings are the most commonly used for cars. Their design helps manufacturers meet the standards of Noise, Vibration, and Harshness or NVH. The first rubber bushings were just utilized as motor mounts. Because of their effectiveness in reducing vibration, these components are now massively produced to be placed anywhere around a car.

The Automotive Bushing market in Asia-Pacific region is majorly attributed to the growing automotive industry in developing countries like China, Japan and India. In addition, the increasing number in population is in turn leading to increasing automotive purchase and adoption.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Automotive Bushing Market, By Vehicle

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

5.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

5.4 Passenger Car (PC)

6 Global Automotive Bushing Market, By Electric Vehicle

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Plug-In-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

6.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

6.4 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

7 Global Automotive Bushing Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polyurethane

7.3 Rubber

8 Global Automotive Bushing Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Transmission

8.3 Suspension

8.4 Chassis

8.5 Exhaust

8.6 Engine

8.7 Interior

9 Global Automotive Bushing Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Whiteline

11.2 Vibracoustic GmbH

11.3 Tenneco Inc

11.4 Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

11.5 Prothane

11.6 Paulstra SNC

11.7 Oiles Corporation

11.8 Nolathane

11.9 Moog

11.10 Hyundai Polytech India

11.11 Federal-Mogul

11.12 Dupont

11.13 Crown Automotive

11.14 Cooper Standard Holdings Inc.

11.15 BOGE Rubber & Plastics

11.16 Benara Udyog Limited

11.17 Advanced Flow Engineering, Inc.

11.18 AC Delco

