Global Automotive Bushing Market to 2026 - Increasing Investments in T&D Networks, Refurbishment of Existing Grid Networks and Growing Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources
Global Automotive Bushing market accounted for $126.89 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $196.42 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
The significant growth in the production of automotives and the rising demand among consumers for comfort, safety & ride quality are driving the market growth. However, lack of global level standards for automotive bushing is restraining the market.
A bushing or rubber bushing is a type of vibration isolator. It provides an interface between two parts, damping the energy transmitted through the bushing. Because of this purpose, vibration is significantly reduced to keep the driver and passengers comfortable inside the vehicle.
By product, rubber bushings are the most commonly used for cars. Their design helps manufacturers meet the standards of Noise, Vibration, and Harshness or NVH. The first rubber bushings were just utilized as motor mounts. Because of their effectiveness in reducing vibration, these components are now massively produced to be placed anywhere around a car.
The Automotive Bushing market in Asia-Pacific region is majorly attributed to the growing automotive industry in developing countries like China, Japan and India. In addition, the increasing number in population is in turn leading to increasing automotive purchase and adoption.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Bushing Market, By Vehicle
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
5.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
5.4 Passenger Car (PC)
6 Global Automotive Bushing Market, By Electric Vehicle
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Plug-In-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
6.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
6.4 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
7 Global Automotive Bushing Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Polyurethane
7.3 Rubber
8 Global Automotive Bushing Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Transmission
8.3 Suspension
8.4 Chassis
8.5 Exhaust
8.6 Engine
8.7 Interior
9 Global Automotive Bushing Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Whiteline
11.2 Vibracoustic GmbH
11.3 Tenneco Inc
11.4 Sumitomo Riko Company Limited
11.5 Prothane
11.6 Paulstra SNC
11.7 Oiles Corporation
11.8 Nolathane
11.9 Moog
11.10 Hyundai Polytech India
11.11 Federal-Mogul
11.12 Dupont
11.13 Crown Automotive
11.14 Cooper Standard Holdings Inc.
11.15 BOGE Rubber & Plastics
11.16 Benara Udyog Limited
11.17 Advanced Flow Engineering, Inc.
11.18 AC Delco
