Global Automotive Camera Market (2020 to 2025) - Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities
Aug 12, 2020, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Camera Market by Application (ADAS, Park Assist), View Type (Single View, Multi-Camera), Technology (Thermal, Infrared & Digital), Level of Autonomy (L1, L2&3, L4, L5), Vehicle & Class, Electric Vehicle and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive camera market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from USD 6.8 billion in 2020 to USD 12.2 billion by 2025.
The technological developments in the automotive industry are witnessing a shift from vehicle performance and efficiency to safety and convenience. The growing consumer awareness and increasing government mandates related to active safety are propelling the demand for driver assisting applications such as lane departure warning (LDW), lane keeps assist (LKA), rear park assist, and blind-spot detection (BSD). Thus, the increasing adoption of camera-based applications in vehicles is likely to boost the demand for automotive cameras.
The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a severe impact on the automotive camera market. Both, the production and sales of new motor vehicles have come to a halt across the globe; the whole ecosystem has been disrupted. OEMs must wait until lockdowns are lifted to resume production. Post the pandemic, the demand for new vehicles will be significantly low. Hence, they would need to adjust the production volume.
ADAS segment to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.
ADAS is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment, by value, of the automotive camera market from 2020 to 2025. The electronic applications in vehicles have increased significantly over the past few years, owing to the increased focus on safety, comfort, and convenience. Along with vehicle safety, improved lifestyle, changing buyer preferences, increased average miles driven per year, and less compatible infrastructure with increasing vehicle fleet have increased the need for the camera for ADAS. Major automakers earlier planned to launch autonomous vehicles post 2022. However, the lack of testing and lower vehicle demand made this challenging for OEMs. Thus, the demand for cameras will be significantly lesser than expected. OEMs have postponed the plan to deploy autonomous vehicles. For instance, Ford earlier planned to commercialize autonomous driving by 2021. However, in the event of COVID-19, lower vehicle demand, and financial losses due to lockdowns have compelled the OEM to shift the deadline to 2022. The delays in the deployment of autonomous vehicles would significantly reduce the shipment of cameras during the forecast period
The heavy commercial vehicle segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market, in terms of value, in the automotive camera market.
Major reliance on heavy commercial vehicles has encouraged lawmakers to establish safer and less fatigue-inducing driving conditions by standardizing more camera-based ADAS features. For instance, the European Union has mandated vulnerable road user detection and warnings, especially for trucks and buses. Intelligent speed assistance will become standard in all vehicles, including trucks, in Europe from 2022. Such mandates will help the growth of the heavy commercial vehicle segment of the automotive camera market in the region, making it the highest growing market from 2020-2025.
Due to COVID-19, in March of 2020, total new truck registrations in the EU continued to suffer from the slowdown in demand for heavy-duty trucks, decreasing by 35.6%. The four largest EU markets all recorded significant declines last month: France (-49.3%), Italy (-33.5%), Spain (-30.8%), and Germany (-27.6%).
The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for automotive cameras during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific automotive camera market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising population and government policies promoting industrial growth have made the Asia Pacific region a perfect destination for automobile manufacturers to set up their facilities. These factors have helped make the Asia Pacific the largest automotive market with increasing sales and production. The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to the high vehicle production and increased use of advanced electronics in Japan, South Korea, and China. China accounts for the largest share of the automotive camera market in the Asia Pacific region, followed by Japan and South Korea. The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to the high vehicle production and increased use of advanced electronics in Japan, South Korea, and China.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Camera Market
4.2 Automotive Camera Market in Europe, by Application & Vehicle Type
4.3 Automotive Camera Market, by Region, 2020
4.4 Automotive Camera Market, by Application
4.5 Automotive Camera Market, by View Type
4.6 Automotive Camera Market, by Vehicle Type
4.7 Automotive Camera Market, by Technology
4.8 Automotive Camera Market, by Level of Autonomy
4.9 Automotive Camera Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Government Initiatives Related to Vehicle Safety Features in Economically-Advanced Countries
5.2.1.2 Increasing Consumer Demand for Active Safety Systems
5.2.1.3 Increasing Penetration of Camera-Based Convenience Features in Luxury Vehicles
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Implementation of Multi-Camera Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Development for Autonomous Systems
5.2.3.2 High Growth Potential of Multi-Camera Systems in Emerging Markets
5.2.3.3 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles (Ev)
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Constraints in Real-Time Image Processing in Surround View Systems
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Technological Overview
6.1.1 Evolution of Automotive Camera
6.1.1.1 Product Lifecycle of Automotive Camera
6.1.2 Multi-Camera Systems for Automotive
6.1.2.1 Functions of Multi-Camera Systems
6.1.2.2 2D and 3D Display
6.1.3 Camera Systems for Autonomous Vehicle and Truck Platooning
6.1.4 Automotive Camera Systems with Artificial Intelligence (Ai)
6.2 Regulatory Overview
6.3 Porter's Five Forces
7 Covid-19 Impact
7.1 Introduction to Covid-19
7.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
7.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
7.3.1 Scenarios in Terms of Recovery of the Global Economy
7.4 Impact on Global Automotive Industry
7.4.1 Impact on Global Automotive Camera Market
7.5 Automotive Camera Market Scenarios (2020-2025)
7.5.1 Most Likely Scenario
7.5.2 Optimistic Scenario
7.5.3 Pessimistic Scenario
7.6 Oem Announcements
7.7 Tier 1 Manufacturer Announcements
8 Automotive Camera Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Research Methodology
8.3 Key Primary Insights
8.4 Park Assist
8.4.1 Increasing Mandates Related to Back Up Camera Will Drive the Market for Automotive Camera for Park Assist Function
8.5 Adas
8.5.1 Growing Demand for Safety and Security is Driving the Demand of Automotive Camera for Adas Application
9 Automotive Camera Market, by Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Research Methodology
9.3 Key Primary Insights
9.4 Digital Camera
9.4.1 Digital Cameras Are Used in Almost All the Applications Making It the Largest Market
9.5 Infrared Camera
9.5.1 the High Cost of Infrared Cameras is a Major Challenge for Oems to Incorporate This Technology in Economic and Mid-Priced Vehicles
9.6 Thermal Camera
9.6.1 Europe is Estimated to Be the Largest Market for Thermal Camera Owing to a Large Number of Luxury Vehicles in the Region
10 Automotive Camera Market, by View Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Research Methodology
10.3 Key Primary Insights
10.4 Single View System
10.4.1 Asia Pacific Market is Estimated to Be the Largest Market for Single View System During the Forecast Period
10.5 Multi Camera System
10.5.1 Increasing Fitment of Multi Camera System by Oems to Achieve Higher Euro Ncap Rating is Driving the Multi Camera System Market
11 Automotive Camera Market, by Vehicle Type and Class
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Research Methodology
11.3 Key Primary Insights
11.4 Passenger Cars
11.4.1 Increasing Adas Mandates for Passenger Cars Will Drive Demand for Automotive Camera
11.4.2 Economic Vehicles
11.4.2.1 Asia Pacific is Estimated to Be the Largest Automotive Camera Market for Economic Vehicles
11.4.3 Mid-Priced Vehicles
11.4.3.1 Increasing Production of Mid-Priced Vehicles with Advanced Safety Features is Driving the Automotive Camera Market
11.4.4 Luxury Vehicles
11.4.4.1 Use of Modern Technologies in the European Luxury Vehicle is Expected to Drive the Automotive Camera Market
11.5 Light Commercial Vehicles
11.5.1 Increasing Sales of Light Commercial Vehicles in North America Are Expected to Drive the Automotive Camera Market
11.6 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
11.6.1 Increasing Government Concerns Over Road Safety Are the Key Driver for the Growth of Heavy Commercial Vehicle Segment
12 Automotive Camera Market, by Level of Autonomy
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Research Methodology
12.3 Key Primary Insights
12.4 L1 Camera Unit
12.4.1 Higher Penetration of Blind Spot Monitoring Across Models Will Boost the L1 Camera Unit
12.5 L2&3 Camera Units
12.5.1 Demand for More Semi-Autonomous Features Will Drive the Market for L2&3 Camera Units
12.6 L4 Camera Unit
12.6.1 Increasing Demand for Autonomous Vehicles Will Drive L4 Camera Unit
12.7 L5 Camera Unit
12.7.1 Lack of Standard Regulation is a Major Concern for the Launch of L5 Camera Unit
13 Automotive Camera Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Research Methodology
13.3 Key Primary Insights
13.4 Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)
13.4.1 Adoption of Battery Electric Vehicles Due to Government Subsidies Drive the Demand for Automotive Cameras
13.5 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (Fcev)
13.5.1 Increasing Penetration of Adas Feature in Fcevs is Driving the Demand for Automotive Camera in This Segment
13.6 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hev)
13.6.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Be the Largest Market for Hybrid Electric Vehicles
13.7 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Phev)
13.7.1 Introduction of Phevs with More Park Assist and Adas Features Would Drive the Growth of the Market
14 Automotive Camera Market, by Region
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Asia Pacific
14.3 Europe
14.4 North America
14.5 RoW
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Evaluation Framework
15.2 Overview
15.3 Market Ranking Analysis
15.4 Market Evaluation Framework: Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players
15.4.1 New Product Developments
15.4.2 Expansions
15.4.3 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures
15.4.4 Acquisitions/Agreements
15.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping
15.5.1 Star
15.5.2 Emerging Leaders
15.5.3 Pervasive
15.5.4 Emerging Companies
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Robert Bosch
16.2 Continental
16.3 Aptiv
16.4 Valeo
16.5 Magna
16.6 Autoliv
16.7 Ficosa
16.8 Intel (Mobileye)
16.9 Clarion
16.10 Denso
16.11 Samvardhana Motherson Reflected
16.12 Aei
16.13 Ambarella
16.14 Omnivision Technologies
16.15 Hitachi
16.16 Gentex Corporation
16.17 Kyocera Corporation
16.18 Samsung Electro Mechanics
16.19 Zf
16.20 Flir Systems
16.21 Hyundai Mobis
16.22 Veoneer Inc.
16.23 Mcnex Co. Ltd
16.24 Stonkam Co. Ltd
16.25 Brigade Electronics Group Plc
17 Adjacent & Related Market
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Adas Market
17.2.1 Introduction
17.3 Side View Camera Market
17.3.1 Introduction
17.4 Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Bus Market
17.4.1 Introduction
17.5 Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Truck Market
17.5.1 Introduction
18 Appendix
